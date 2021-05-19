Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The market witnessed selling pressure on May 19 after sharp rally seen in previous two trading sessions, owing to sell-off in banking & financials and metals stocks.

The BSE Sensex fell 290.69 points to close at 49,902.64, while the Nifty50 declined 77.90 points to 15,030.20 and formed a small bearish candle which resembles Shooting Star kind of pattern on the daily charts.

"The daily price action has formed a small bearish candle carrying an upper shadow indicating profit booking around 15,150 levels. With the current close, the index is approaching its 'Multiple Resistance Zone' of 15,150-15,200 levels which remains a crucial level to watch for. Daily chart 'Bullish Gap' (15,043-14,938) formed on May 18 will remain a crucial support zone," said Rajesh Palviya, VP - Technical and Derivative Research at Axis Securities.

He further said the next higher levels to be watched are around 15,150 levels. "Any sustainable move above 15,150 levels may cause momentum towards 15,200-15,250 levels. On the downside, any violation of an intraday support zone of 15,000 levels may cause profit booking towards 14,900-14,850 levels," he added.

The broader markets closed mixed on Wednesday as the Nifty Midcap 100 index was down 0.13 percent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index gained 0.58 percent.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 14,981.53, followed by 14,932.87. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 15,106.13 and 15,182.07.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank declined 237.20 points to close at 33,685.20 on May 19. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 33,542.5, followed by 33,399.8. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 33,893.61 and 34,102.0 levels.

Call option data

Maximum Call open interest of 23.90 lakh contracts was seen at 15,000 strike, which will act as a crucial resistance level in the May series.

This is followed by 15,500 strike, which holds 21.26 lakh contracts, and 14,800 strike, which has accumulated 17.03 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 15,100 strike, which added 4.06 lakh contracts, followed by 15,300 strike which added 2.52 lakh contracts and 15,500 strike which added 2.22 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 14,800 strike, which shed 47,325 contracts, followed by 15,700 strike which shed 36,450 contracts, and 14,900 strike which added 29,775 contracts.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 31.11 lakh contracts was seen at 14,500 strike, which will act as a crucial support level in the May series.

This is followed by 14,800 strike, which holds 22.8 lakh contracts, and 15,000 strike, which has accumulated 21.55 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 15,000 strike, which added 2.77 lakh contracts, followed by 15,100 strike which added 1.48 lakh contracts and 14,800 strike which added 1.47 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 14,700 strike which shed 87,600 contracts, followed by 15,200 strike, which shed 27,075 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

42 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a long build-up was seen.

41 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

46 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a short build-up was seen.

30 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

Coforge: Promoter Hulst B V sold 31 lakh equity shares in Coforge at Rs 3,250.58 per share on the BSE, the bulk deal data showed.

Best Agrolife: Elara India Opportunities Fund, owned by London-based investment bank Elara Capital, sold 1,78,701 equity shares in Best Agrolife at Rs 205.99 per share on the NSE, the bulk deal data showed.

Results on May 20

Bosch, Havells India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, HPCL, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT, Torrent Power, Emkay Global Financial Services, EPL, Expleo Solutions, IndInfravit Trust, JK Lakshmi Cement, KNR Constructions, Libord Securities, Libord Finance, Mangalam Drugs & Organics, Meghmani Organics, New Delhi Television, Plastiblends India, Presha Metallurgical, Music Broadcast, Relaxo Footwears, Response Informatics, Sterling Webnet, The Investment Trust Of India, Acrysil, Amradeep Industries, Cosmo Films, Disa India, Electrosteel Castings, Ultramarine & Pigments, Usha Martin, and Virat Industries will release quarterly earnings on May 20.

Stocks in News

TD Power Systems: The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 15.37 crore for Q4FY21 against Rs 18.81 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 168.34 crore from Rs 151.36 crore YoY.

JK Tyre & Industries: The company reported consolidated profit of Rs 189.12 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 47.2 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 2,927.28 crore from Rs 1,792.56 crore YoY.

Endurance Technologies: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 187.4 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 106.8 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 2,132.9 crore from Rs 1,596.75 crore YoY.

Westlife Development: SBI Mutual Fund sold 3,34,951 equity shares in company on May 18, reducing total stake to 6.38% from 6.6% earlier.

Indian Oil Corporation: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 8,781.3 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 4,916.59 crore in Q3FY21, revenue increased to Rs 1,63,605.67 crore from Rs 1,46,598.83 crore YoY.

Rajesh Exports: Life Insurance Corporation of India acquired over 59.77 lakh equity shares (2.025%) in the company, increasing shareholding to 9.07% from 7.045% earlier.

Fund flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 697.75 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 852.52 crore in the Indian equity market on May 19, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Three stocks - Cadila Healthcare, NALCO, and SAIL - are under the F&O ban for May 20. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.