Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended in the green for the sixth consecutive session on December 30 as investor sentiment remained upbeat on expectations of a nod for Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine usage in India.

Sensex ended 133 points, or 0.28 percent, higher at 47,746.22 while Nifty settled with a gain of 49 points, or 0.35 percent, at 13,981.95.

"Bulls stepped on the accelerator in the afternoon trade to end the day just shy of the 14,000 mark led by cement and steel stocks on hopes of higher spend on infrastructure. Vaccine approval in the UK and hopes of approval back home led strength to the rally despite profit-booking seen across stocks," said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three- month data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 13,899, followed by 13,816. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 14,031 and 14,080.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank fell 19 points, or 0.06 percent, to end at 31,303.05 on December 30, underperforming the Nifty50. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,036.8,

followed by 30,770.5. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,539.8 and 31,776.5.

Call option data

Maximum Call open interest of 52.14 lakh contracts was seen at 14,000 strike, which will act as a crucial resistance level in the December series.

This is followed by 14,100 strike, which holds 40.85 lakh contracts, and 14,300 strike, which has accumulated 37.97 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 14,100 strike, which added 6.41 lakh contracts, followed by 14,200 strike which added 81,900 contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 14,000 strike, which shed 5.64 lakh contracts, followed by 14,300 strike which shed 4.75 lakh contracts and 14,500 strike which shed 4.2 lakh contracts.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 43.37 lakh contracts was seen at 13,900 strike, which will act as a crucial support level in the December series.

This is followed by a 13,500 strike, which holds 42.16 lakh contracts, and 13,800 strike, which has accumulated 38.87 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 13,900 strike, which added 18.51 lakh contracts, followed by 14,000 strike, which added 8.68 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 13,500 strike, which shed 55,650 contracts, followed by 14,500 strike, which shed 23,775 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

17 stocks saw long build-up

Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the 10 stocks in which a long build-up was seen.

47 stocks saw long unwinding

Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

14 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a short build-up was seen.

60 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

Board Meetings

Nitin Castings: The board will meet on December 31 for general purposes.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial: The board will meet on December 31 for general purposes.

Goenka Business & Finance: The board will meet on December 31 for general purposes.

Stocks in the news

Shriram Transport Finance: The company approved and allotted senior secured rated, listed redeemable NCD of the face value of Rs 10 lakh each on a private placement basis.

Filatex India: The company's proposed installation of captive rooftop solar power generation of 1.0 MW at Dahej and 0.4 MW at Dadra has been successfully completed and commenced commercial operation w.e.f. 30th December 2020.

Sangam India: Company board approved allotment of 40 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs 50 per equity shares aggregating to Rs 20 crore.

FDC: The company to expand its production capacity by the installation of an additional BFS machine.

Fortis Healthcare: ICRA upgraded the long-term rating for the line of credit of the company's subsidiaries- SRL Limited and SRL Diagnostics Private Limited.

Electrotherm (India): The company said it defaulted on the payment of the term loan & working capital loan of Rs 0.62 crore on November 30.

Ortin Laboratories: NCLT sanctioned the scheme of arrangement between Ortin Laboratories and Vineet Laboratories and their respective shareholders and creditors.

Fund flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,824.52 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 587.43 crore in the Indian equity market on December 30, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Two stocks - Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank - are under the F&O ban for December 31. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.