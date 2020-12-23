Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The market after initial volatility gained strength and remained strong for the rest of the session to close higher for the second consecutive day on December 23, supported by buying in almost all sectors.

The BSE Sensex jumped 437.49 points or 0.95 percent to 46,444.18, while the Nifty50 rose 134.80 points or 1.00 percent to 13,601.10 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts.

"As expected index managed to hold its Tuesday's bullish momentum and formed a bullish candle on the daily chart. On the hourly chart, it seems the index is in V-shape recovery and if it turns to be true then we may see a current pullback to extend further towards 13,775 which is the previous swing high and on other hand, good supports are formed near 13,550-13,460 zone," Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities told Moneycontrol.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities feels since the last 2 days, technology and pharmaceutical stocks are offering significant support to the market, now it is a turn of financials to perform otherwise it would be tough for Nifty to hit the level of 13,780 again.

The broader markets outpaced the benchmark indices as the Nifty Midcap index was up 2.38 percent and Smallcap gained 2.73 percent.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 13,482.37, followed by 13,363.63. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 13,669.67 and 13,738.23.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank rallied 257.30 points to end at 29,883.30 on December 23. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 29,572.4, followed by 29,261.5. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,067.8 and 30,252.3.

Call option data

Maximum Call open interest of 29.89 lakh contracts was seen at 14,000 strike, which will act as a crucial resistance level in the December series.

This is followed by 13,500 strike, which holds 24.98 lakh contracts, and 13,000 strike, which has accumulated 20.78 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 14,500 strike, which added 5.04 lakh contracts, followed by 13,500 strike which added 4.97 lakh contracts and 14,000 strike which added 4.94 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 14,400 strike, which shed 1.64 lakh contracts, followed by 13,400 strike which shed 1.13 lakh contracts and 13,300 strike which shed 1.04 lakh contracts.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 47.94 lakh contracts was seen at 13,000 strike, which will act as crucial support level in the December series.

This is followed by 13,500 strike, which holds 34.42 lakh contracts, and 13,200 strike, which has accumulated 27.04 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 13,500 strike, which added 11.65 lakh contracts, followed by 13,400 strike, which added 3.93 lakh contracts and 13,200 strike which added 3.78 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 12,600 strike, which shed 31,050 contracts, followed by 13,800 strike, which shed 6,225 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

83 stocks saw long build-up

Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the 10 stocks in which a long build-up was seen.

4 stocks saw long unwinding

Based on the open interest future percentage, here are those 4 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

11 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a short build-up was seen.

40 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analysts/Board Meetings

Continental Petroleums: Board meeting is scheduled on December 29 to consider resignation of Khushbu Kanwar as company secretary and compliance officer.

Stocks in the news

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities: Company to debut on bourses on December 24, final issue price has been fixed at Rs 288 per share.

Dish TV, Den Networks, GTPL Hathway, Hathway Cable etc in focus: Cabinet approved the change in norms to allow 100% FDI in DTH services, saying DTH licence will be issued for 20 years and licence fee will be collected quarterly.

Bharti Airtel: Company added 36.74 lakh users in October against 37.8 lakh additions in September, 2020.

Vodafone Idea: Company lost 26.56 lakh users in October against the loss of 46.53 lakh users in September.

Orient Bell: Equity Intelligence India & Porinju Veliyath increased shareholding in the company to 5.02% from 4.91% earlier.

ARSS Infrastructure Projects: Company received order for execution of work of 4 laning of Itanagar to Banderdewa section of NH-415 on EPC mode in Arunachal Pradesh.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 536.13 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,326.92 crore in the Indian equity market on December 23, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Two stocks - Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank - are under the F&O ban for December 24. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.