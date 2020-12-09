Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

live bse live

The Nifty continued its record-breaking run for the seventh straight session to touch yet another new high amid positive global cues.

The Sensex hit 46,164.10, while the Nifty touched 13,548.90 for the first time in intraday trade.

The Sensex closed at 46,103.50, up 495 points, or 1.09 percent, and the Nifty settled 136 points, or 1.02 percent, up at 13,529.10.

Global cues were positive as Pfizer started to roll out its coronavirus vaccine in the UK and as investors tracked the ongoing efforts in the US on additional fiscal stimulus.

"The overall structure of the market continues to remain positive given abundant liquidity, developments on the vaccine front and signs of economic recovery," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research,

Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"The Nifty has to hold above 13,350 to witness an up-move towards 13,650-13,750 levels, while on the downside, major support exists at 13,400-13,300," he said.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 13469.5, followed by 13409.9. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 13568.8 and 13608.5.

Nifty Bank

The Bank Nifty climbed 448 points or 1.48 percent to close at 30,709.40. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30421.66, followed by 30133.93. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30902.16 and 31094.93.

Call option data

Maximum Call open interest of 25.2 lakh contracts was seen at 13,000 strike, which will act as a crucial level in the December series.

This is followed by 13,500 strike, which holds 18.77 lakh contracts, and 14,000 strike, which has accumulated 14.88 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 13,800 strike, which added 53,100 contracts, followed by 13,900 strike which added 35,400 contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 13,300 strike, which shed 1.19 lakh contracts, followed by 13,500 strike which shed 1.18 lakh contracts.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 38.5 lakh contracts was seen at 13,000 strike, which will act as crucial support in the December series.

This is followed by 13,200 strike, which holds 11.33 lakh contracts, and 13,300 strike, which has accumulated 10.85 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 13,500 strike, which added 4.07 lakh contracts, followed by 13,400 strike, which added 2.82 lakh contracts and 13,000 strike which added 2.51 lakh contracts.

There was no major Put unwinding on December 9.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

43 stocks saw long build-up

Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the 10 stocks in which long build-up was seen.

18 stocks saw long unwinding

Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

33 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

44 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

Agro Phos India: Goenka Business & Finance sold 1,75,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 15.80 in a bulk deal on NSE.

B.C. Power Controls: Ecotek General Trading LLC sold 3,51,303 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 7.80 in a bulk deal on NSE.

Nath Bio-Genes: Anirudh Damani bought 1,00,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 287.49 in a bulk deal on NSE.

Nucent Finance: Pressman Realty bought 52,97,714 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 21.95 in a bulk deal on NSE.

Sical Logistics: YES Bank sold 3,84,031 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 14.31 in a bulk deal on NSE.

Snowman Logistics: Adani Logistics sold 8,85,043 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 58.17 in a bulk deal on NSE.

Ujaas Energy: New Berry Capitals Private Limited bought 29,08,132 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 3.15 in a bulk deal on NSE.

Universus Imagings: Asian Agro Industries sold 1,50,892 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 173.10 in a bulk deal on NSE.

V2 Retail: Bennett Coleman and Company sold 3,81,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 97.16 in a bulk deal on NSE.

International Conveyors: Saint Capital Fund sold 12,88,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 31.10 in a bulk deal on BSE.

SKIL Infrastructure: IFCI sold 1,03,12,956 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 2.03 in a bulk deal on BSE.

Board Meetings

Vaswani Industries: The board will meet for general purposes on December 10.

HLE Glascoat: The board will meet on December 10 for the issuance of warrants and the preferential issue of shares.

Canara Bank: The board will meet for general purposes on December 10.

Eco Recycling: The board will meet on December 10 for quarterly results.

Stocks in the news

TCS: The company said the date of opening of the share buyback is December 18 and the date of closing is January 1.

Eveready Industries: The company has denied reports of Dabur promoters buying a controlling stake in it.

Cerebra Integrated Technologies: The company has been assigned a rating of ‘CRISIL BB+/Stable/CRISIL A4+’.

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India): IEH FMGI Holdings LLC, promoter of the company has informed about the offer for sale up to 1,15,43,531 shares of the face value of Rs 10 each of the company on December 10.

Varroc Engineering arm VarrocCorp Holding BV acquired balance 30 percent stake of VARROC- ELBA ELECTRONICS SRL held by ELBA SA, Romania for consideration of €1.05M

M&M: The company subscribed shares of Sampo Rosenlew Oy, Finland, increase voting rights from 74.97 percent to up to 79.13 percent.

Jai Corp: The company to redeem 6,00,000 non-cumulative, non-participating redeemable preference shares on December 11, 2020.

Fund flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 3,564.23 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 2,493.1 crore in the Indian equity market on December 9, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

