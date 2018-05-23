Trade Setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Nifty50 not only broke below its crucial support placed at 10,500 level on Wednesday but also its 50-day moving average at 10,460 which resulted in a strong bearish candle on the daily charts.

As long as Nifty50 trades below 10,500 levels, bears will remain in control and the selling pressure could take the index towards 10,350 levels on the downside, suggest experts. The next crucial support is placed at 200-DMA around 10,240.

The Nifty50 remained under pressure from the word go. It opened at 10,521 and rose marginally to hit an intraday high of 10,533. It hit an intraday low of 10,417 before closing the day 106 points lower at 10,430.

“The Nifty50 appears to have resumed its downtrend as Tuesday’s mild positive close proved to be a tepid bounce as it paved the way for a much ferocious bearish candle formation in Wednesday’s session,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“As support levels are crumbling down one after the other it looks prudent for traders to wait for stability and some signs of strength before initiating fresh long side positions. This downswing appears to have a logical target of 10,146 levels which should sustain to pave the way for a multi-week corrective structure,” he said.

Mohammad further added that only a decisive breach of this level shall have the ability to challenge the lows of 9,950. “Minor supports are placed around 10,396 and at 200-Day Moving Average whose value is placed around 10,240 levels whereas on the upsides a close above 10,533 can be considered as an initial sign of strength,” he said.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10430.40 on Wednesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,387.57, followed by 10,344.83. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,503.27 and 10,576.23.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 25,684.95, down 0.36 percent on Wednesday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,570.1, followed by 25,455.3. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 25,851.8, followed by 26,018.7.

Call Options data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 55.46 lakh contracts stood at strike price 10,800, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the May series, followed by 11,000, which now holds 48.44 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,600, which has accumulated 40.04 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at the strike price of 10,500, which added 17.86 lakh contracts; followed by 10,400 which added 8.44 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,800, which shed 9.3 lakh contracts; followed by 11,000, which shed 6.1 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum put OI of 45.93 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 10,500, which will act as a crucial base for the index in May series; followed by 10,400, which now holds 36.36 lakh contracts and 10,300 which has now accumulated 33.85 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 10,400, which added 8.07 lakh contracts; followed by 10,300 which added 2.64 lakh contracts and 10,200 strike added 2.62 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,600, which shed 8.7 lakh contracts; followed by 10,500, which shed 6.4 lakh contracts and 10,700 strike which shed 1.78 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 311.11 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 789.78 crore in the Indian equity market on Wednesday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund flow picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

18 stocks saw long buildup

37 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

89 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates build-up of short positions.

63 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals:

GSS Infotech Limited: Real Marketing Private Limited sold 2,13,063 shares at Rs 87.88 per share

Strides Shasun Limited: BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 4,85,282 shares at Rs 365.25 per share while Brookdale Mauritius International Ltd bought 10,05,000 shares at Rs 375.27 per share

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings:

Godrej Industries: The Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 23, 2018 has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.75 per share of Re 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2018.

Bayer CropScience: The Board Meeting held on May 23, 2018, approved the audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2018.

GE T&D India: The Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 23, 2018 has approved Voluntary delisting of equity shares of the company from 'The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited'.

Stocks in news:

Results on Thursday: GAIL India, Pidilite Industries, United Spirits, United Breweries, Cummins India, City Union Bank, NCC, Cochin Shipyard, MOIL, Gujarat Alkalies, Zydes Wellness, Elgi rubber, V-Mart Retail, Heidelberg Cement, Kaveri Seed, Heritage Food, Sudarshan Chemical, Time Technoplast, Maharasthra Seamless, LT Foods, Somany Ceramics, Granules India, JMC projects, Ramco Industries, GIPL, Asian Star, Honda Siel, Sequent Scientific, Camlin Fine, Triveni Eng, Sundaram finance holding, DISA India, Ajmera Realty, Amrutanjan Health, Man industries, Goodricke, Mangalore chemicals, Allsec Tech, Andhra Petro, Gokaldas Exports, Birla Cable, Saurashtra Cement

Tata Motors Q4 YoY: Consolidated profit down 50 percent at Rs 2,175 crore versus Rs 4,336.4 crore, revenue up 18 percent at Rs 91,279 crore versus Rs 77,217 crore; standalone net loss at Rs 500 crore versus loss of Rs 806 crore due to one-time loss of Rs 963 crore on account of impairment; JLR profit before tax down 46 percent at 364 million pound

Binani Cement: Committee of creditors meeting scheduled for May 24 postponed.

Ramco Cements: Company posts Q4 net profit of Rs 108 crore

Shalimar Paints: Company approves Rights Issue worth upto Rs 300 crore

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Company approves raising of funds via issue of NCDs upto Rs 15,000 crore

NMDC: Company fixes prices Lump Iron Ore at Rs 3,050 per tonne w.e.f. May 23 and Iron Ore Under Fines at Rs 2,660 per tonne

NLC India: Company's 300 MW out of 500 MW solar PV projects U/Implementation in Tamil Nadu, commissioned

Godrej Industries: Company's Q4 consolidated net profit at Rs 199 crore against Rs 46 crore (YoY)

3 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For May 24, 2018, BEML, DHFL and Reliance Communications are present in this list.