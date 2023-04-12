 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 12, 2023 / 10:46 PM IST

The pivot charts indicate that the Nifty may get support at 17,744, followed by 17,718 and 17,677.

Representative image.

Bulls seem to be unstoppable as the benchmark indices continued their upward journey for the eighth consecutive session and closed at a more than seven-week high on April 12, ahead of CPI inflation numbers which came in at 5.66 percent for March against 6.44 percent in the previous month.

The BSE Sensex jumped 235 points to 60,393, while the Nifty50 climbed 90 points to 17,812, the highest closing level since February 21 and formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts. The index has also made higher highs and higher lows for the eighth day in a row.

The Nifty seems to have gathered strength recently by surpassing crucial hurdles like the previous opening downside gap of March 10 at 17,600 levels, downsloping significant trendline at 17,700 and now it has surpassed another hurdle of the previous lower top of March 6 at 17,800 levels.

This is a positive indication, and it signals the negation of larger degree bearish setup like lower tops and bottoms of the last 3-4 months, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.