Trade Setup for Thursday: Top 14 things to know before Opening Bell

Powered by select banking, financial, auto and IT heavyweights, benchmark indices closed a volatile trading session on a positive note on November 14.

Sensex closed 170 points, or 0.42 percent, up at 40,286.48, with 17 stocks in the green and 13 in the red. The NSE Nifty settled 32 points, or 0.27 percent, up at 11,872.10, with 21 stocks in the green, 28 in the red and one unchanged.

"Nifty remains vulnerable for a sell-off which will be confirmed on a close below 11,839 level and in that scenario, downswing shall get extended further up to 11,700," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

For time being, he advised traders to remain neutral on the long side and should consider fresh shorting if 11,839 is breached on a closing basis and look for a target close to 11,700 levels.

"Trend of the market is dictated by macro releases, as WPI inflation numbers indicated weak demand in the manufacturing segment. RBI is likely to give more focus on growth rather than rising inflation in the near term which may influence a few more rate cuts," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd, told Moneycontrol.

We have collated 14 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

According to the pivot charts, key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,817.97, followed by 11,763.83. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,910.97 and 11,949.83.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank closed 0.68 percent up at 30,749.95. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,462.4, followed by 30,174.9. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,913.3 and 31,076.7.

Call options data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 21.61 lakh contracts was seen at the 12,000 strike price. It will act as a crucial resistance level in November series.

This is followed by 11,800 strike price, which holds 15.94 lakh contracts in open interest, and 12,200, which has accumulated 14.85 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant call writing was seen at the 11,900 strike price, which added 2.69 lakh contracts, followed by 12,100 strike price that added 2.01 lakh contracts and 12,200 strike which added 1.80 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was witnessed at 12,300 strike price, which shed 2.02 lakh contracts, followed by 12,400 which shed 70,125 contracts.

Put options data

Maximum put open interest of 21.68 lakh contracts was seen at 11,600 strike price, which will act as crucial support in November series.

This is followed by 11,500 strike price, which holds 20.28 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,800 strike price, which has accumulated 19.12 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the 11,800 strike price, which added nearly 3 lakh contracts, followed by 11,500 strike, which added 2.09 lakh contracts and 11,700 strike, which added 1.36 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 12,000 strike price, which shed 32,850 contracts, followed by 12,100 strike which shed 2,625 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

67 stocks saw long buildup

Overall, 67 stocks witnessed long buildup on November 14. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long buildup was seen.

6 stocks saw long unwinding

65 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

13 stocks witnessed short-covering

As per available data, 13 stocks witnessed short-covering. A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short covering.

Bulk Deals

Upcoming analyst or board meetings/briefings

The respective boards of Abhinav Leasing & Finance, Ashutosh Paper, Jolly Plastic Industries, Reliance Communications and Sanwaria Consumer will meet on November 15 to announce their quarterly earnings numbers.

The board of Capital Trade Links will meet on November 15 to discuss and approve preferential issuance of shares.

The board of Puravankara will meet on November 15 for general purpose.

Stocks in news

Results on November 15: IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company, Vadilal Industries, Reliance Communications, Tata Teleservices and Vaishno Cement Company are among the companies that will announce their quarterly numbers on November 15.

Bharti Airtel: Q2 net loss at Rs 23,044.9 crore versus profit of Rs 118.8 crore, revenue rises 5% to Rs 21,131.3 crore versus Rs 20,147.8 crore YoY.

Union Bank of India: Q2 net loss of Rs 1,193.6 crore against a profit of Rs 139 crore, NII up 16.6% to Rs 2,905.9 crore versus Rs 2,493.1 crore YoY.

CESC: Company won't pursue a demerger of its generation undertaking into Haldia Energy.

Natco Pharma: FDF facility in Visakhapatnam commences commercial operations

Dish TV: Q2 consolidated loss at Rs 91.4 crore versus profit of Rs 25.5 crore, revenue down 44% to Rs 893.2 crore versus Rs 1,594.3 crore YoY.

Apollo Hospitals: The company reported a year-on-year (YoY) net profit jump of 36 percent at Rs 86.2 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

ONGC: Reported a 24.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in standalone profit at Rs 6,263.13 crore for the quarter ended September 30.

Page Industries: The company has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs 52 per equity share.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 562.05 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 82.74 crore in the Indian equity market on November 14, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

