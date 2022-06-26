Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the Opening Bell

The market gained nearly a percent on June 24, backed by buying in banking and financial services, auto, FMCG, and metal stocks. Positive global cues also supported the market.

The Sensex rallied 462 points to 52,728, while the Nifty50 climbed 143 points to 15,699 and formed a small-bodied bullish candle on the daily chart. The index gained 2.6 percent during the week and formed a bullish candle on the weekly scale.

"A small positive candle was formed on the daily chart, which indicates a follow-through upmove in the market. The Nifty is currently placed at the crucial overhead resistance of 15,700-15,800 band as per the concept of change in polarity," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

The short-term trend for the Nifty continues to be positive. Having placed at the significant overhead resistance at 15,800, there is a possibility of one more leg of small downward correction from the highs of around 15,800-15,900 by next week before any decisive break out on the upside, the market expert said.

The broader space also witnessed buying interest, with the Nifty midcap 100 and smallcap 100 indices rising 1.4 percent and 1.8 percent.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.

Key support, resistance levels for Nifty

According to pivot charts, for Nifty, the key support level is 15,629 followed by 15,560. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 15,759 and 15,819.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank jumped 492 points, or 1.5 percent, to 33,627 on June 24 . The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 33,438 followed by 33,249. On the upside, key resistance levels are 33,769 and 33,911.

Call options data

Maximum Call open interest of 73.2 lakh contracts was seen at 16,000 strike, which will act as a crucial resistance level in the June series.

This is followed by 16,500 strike, which holds 65.2 lakh contracts, and 15,900 strike, which has accumulated 47.1 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 15,900 strike, which added 26.42 lakh contracts, followed by 16,500 strike, which added 17.6 lakh contracts, and 16,000 strike, which added 16.55 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 15,500 strike, which shed 5.9 lakh contracts, followed by 15,400 strike, which shed 3.22 lakh contracts, and 15,600 strike, which shed 2.96 lakh contracts.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 65.6 lakh contracts was seen at 15,500 strike, which will act as crucial support in the June series.

This is followed by 14,500 strike, which holds 65.08 lakh contracts, and 14,000 strike, which has accumulated 61.94 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 14,500 strike, which added 23.58 lakh contracts, followed by 15,700 strike, which added 17.79 lakh contracts, and 15,400 strike. which added 13.92 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 14,200 strike, which shed 4.19 lakh contracts, followed by 14,100 strike, which shed 1.38 lakh contracts, and 16,700 strike, which shed 31,350 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. The highest delivery was seen in City Union Bank, Havells India, Colgate Palmolive, ICICI Lombard General Insurance and NTPC, among others.

106 stocks see long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a long build-up was seen:

2 stocks see long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, TCS and Delta Corp saw long unwinding.

19 stocks see a short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a short build-up was seen:

73 stocks see short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen:

Bulk deals

Repco Home Finance: Invesco MF through its Invesco India Multicap Fund sold 3,73,659 equity shares in the company and Invesco Tax Plan offloaded 3,39,349 equity shares at an average price of Rs 117 a share.

Investors Meetings on June 27

Radico Khaitan: Officials of the company will meet Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, UTI Mutual Fund, and White Oak Capital.

Gland Pharma: Officials of the company will meet Mirae Asset Management.

IIFL Finance: Officials of the company will meet Laburnum Capital and Goldman Sachs.

Symphony: Officials of the company will meet Hillfort Capital.

Tata Motors: Officials of the company will meet HDFC AMC.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa): Officials of the company will meet Sands Capital.

Greaves Cotton: Officials of the company will meet GIC - Singapore.

Rallis India: Officials of the company will meet Antique Stock Broking, Centrum Stock Broking, Edelweiss Securities, Elara Capital, Equirus Capital, Haitong Securities, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets, Kotak Institutional Equities, Macquarie Capital, Motilal Oswal, Nirmal Bang, and Phillip Capital.

Stocks in News

Zomato: The food-delivery company informed exchanges that the board had approved the acquisition of up to 33,018 equity shares of quick commerce company Blink Commerce (BCPL, formerly Grofers India) for Rs 4,447.48 crore in an all-stock deal. The acquisition is at a price of Rs 13,46,986.01 a share. This acquisition is in line with its strategy of investing in the quick commerce business, it said.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The pharma company announced the acquisition of branded and generic injectable product portfolio of US-based Eton Pharma. It acquired the Eton portfolio for an upfront payment of $5 million in cash plus contingent payments of up to $45 million.

CSB Bank: The bank in its BSE filing said the board appointed Bhama Krishnamurthy as the part-time chairperson of the bank. This appointment is subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India.

Hindustan Media Ventures: Sandeep Gulati has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer of the company to pursue opportunities outside HT Group.

Welspun Corp: The company has secured various orders of around 47,000 MT amounting to Rs 600 crore. These orders will be executed from India and the US across the oil & gas and water sector. These include an order for the supply of onshore coated pipes and bends for a pipeline project in Australia.

SIS: The company said the board will meet on June 29 to consider the proposal for the buyback of the equity shares of the company.

Gufic Biosciences: ICRA has upgraded its long-term rating on the bank facilities of the company to BBB+, from BBB, with a stable outlook, and the short-term rating to A2, from A3+.

Axis Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has approved the re-appointment of Rajiv Anand as the deputy managing director of Axis Bank. The re-appointment will be for a period of three years.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Rs 2,353.77 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,213.44 crore worth of shares on June 24, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Four stocks—Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, RBL Bank, and Sun TV Network—are under the NSE F&O ban for June 27. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.