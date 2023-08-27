Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The market after negative opening remained volatile throughout session and closed six-tenth of a percent lower on August 25, continuing downtrend for second consecutive session. The Nifty has managed to take a support at around 19,230-19,250 area on closing basis, which also coincides with previous month's low and also formed Inverted Hammer kind of pattern on the weekly charts, which is a bullish reversal pattern.

Hence, if there is any bounce back, the immediate resistance would be 19,400-19,500 levels which coincides with 21-day EMA (19,445), but the breaking of the above support can drag the index up to 19,100-19,000 levels, the crucial support, in coming sessions, experts said.

The BSE Sensex declined 366 points to 64,887, while the Nifty50 fell 121 points to 19,266 and formed small bearish candlestick pattern with minor upper & lower shadows on the daily scale, negating higher highs formation of previous four sessions.

"The sentiment is expected to stay bearish as long as the index remains below 19,450, where the 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) is positioned on the daily timeframe," said Rupak De, a senior technical analyst at LKP Securities.

He feels if the index decisively falls below 19,240, it could potentially lead the Nifty towards the 19,000 mark.

We have also seen selling pressure in the broader markets with negative breadth in the ratio of around 1:2. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices fell 0.8 percent and 0.4 percent respectively, while the India VIX, the fear index, climbed above 12 levels, rising by 3.26 percent.

Key support and resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot point calculator indicates that the Nifty may get support at 19,236, followed by 19,210 and 19,168. In case of an upside, 19,320 can be the key resistance, followed by 19,346 and 19,388.

Nifty Bank

On August 25, the Bank Nifty saw negative opening and extended selling pressure, but defended 44,000 mark on closing basis. The index corrected 265 points to end at 44,231 and formed negative candle with minor upper shadow & long lower shadow, which somewhat resembles Doji kind of candlestick pattern on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness among buyers and sellers.

"The price range seems to have entered a consolidation phase, with the base slightly shifting upward with buying interest seen at lower levels. Immediate support is noted around 43,800 – 43,600, while immediate resistance is seen at 44,500 – 44,800," Rajesh Bhosale, technical analyst at Angel One said.

Notably, he feels 45,000 acted as a strong barrier throughout the August month, and breaking this level convincingly could only trigger positive momentum.

The pivot point calculator indicates that the Bank Nifty is likely to take support at 44,048, followed by 43,959 and 43,816. On the upside, the initial resistance is at 44,335, followed by 44,423 and 44,567.

Call options data

As per the options data, we have seen the maximum monthly Call open interest (OI) at 19,500 strike with 1.22 crore contracts, which can act as a key resistance for the Nifty. It was followed by 19,300 strike, which had 1.01 crore contracts, while 19,400 strike had 99.99 lakh contracts.

The maximum Call writing was seen at 19,300 strike, which added 83.08 lakh contracts, followed by 19,400 and 19,800 strikes, which added 45.71 lakh and 38.39 lakh contracts, respectively.

The maximum Call unwinding was at 19,900 strike, which shed 5.16 lakh contracts, followed by 20,000 strike and 20,200 strike, which shed 2.58 lakh contracts, and 25,450 contracts, respectively.

Put option data

The maximum Put open interest was seen at 19,000 strike, with 85.2 lakh contracts. This can be an important support for Nifty in the coming sessions.

It was followed by 19,200 strike, comprising 62.08 lakh contracts, and 19,300 strike with 57.51 lakh contracts.

The maximum Put writing was seen at 19,100 strike, which added 23.03 lakh contracts, followed by 19,200 strike and 19,000 strike, which added 20.13 lakh and 19.01 lakh contracts, respectively.

Meaningful Put unwinding was at 19,400 strike, which shed 17.42 lakh contracts, followed by 19,500 and 19,600 strikes, which shed 10.06 lakh and 5.48 lakh contracts, respectively.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. Muthoot Finance, Dabur India, Dalmia Bharat, Alkem Laboratories, and Container Corporation of India were among the stocks that saw the highest delivery.

12 stocks see a long build-up

Escorts Kubota, Sun TV Network, Vodafone Idea, HDFC Asset Management Company, and Indus Towers were among the 12 stocks to see a long build-up. An increase in open interest (OI) and price indicates a build-up of long positions.

94 stocks see long unwinding

Based on the OI percentage, 94 stocks, including GMR Airports Infrastructure, Coforge, Laurus Labs, BHEL, and Astral saw long unwinding. A decline in OI and price indicates long unwinding.

68 stocks see a short build-up

A short build-up was seen in 68 stocks, including Persistent Systems, Syngene International, Aditya Birla capital, IDFC First Bank, and M&M Financial Services. An increase in OI along with a fall in price points to a build-up of short positions.

13 stocks see short-covering

Based on the OI percentage, 13 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included RBL Bank, Birlasoft, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals (GNFC), Metropolis Healthcare, and Asian Paints. A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering.

Bulk deals

Investors meeting on August 28

Piramal Enterprises: Company's officials will meet investors in Investor Day 2023.

Krsnaa Diagnostics: Officials of the company will meet Maheshwari Family office.

Suprajit Engineering: Company's senior officials will meet White oak, Bandhan Mutual Fund, HSBC Mutual Fund, Quant MF and Alfaccurate Advisors.

Five-Star Business Finance: Officials of the company will interact with analyst of Sharekhan.

Stocks in the news

Reliance Industries: The stock will be in focus as the 46th annual general meeting (post the IPO of Jio Financial Services) of the Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned company will be held on August 28.

Jio Financial Services: The removal of Jio Financial Services from Sensex and other BSE indices will be postponed by another three days as the stock hit the lower circuit on both August 24 and 25. Jio Financial will now be removed from all the S&P BSE Indices effective prior to the open of trading on September 1. Earlier Jio Financial was slated to be dropped from Nifty 50 and Sensex on August 24, which was deferred to August 29 as the stock kept hitting the lower circuit. Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund picked 3.72 crore shares or 0.58 percent stake in Jio Financial, via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 202.8 per share.

Bharat Electronics: The state-owned defence company has received new defence and non-defence orders worth Rs 3,289 crore during July and August 2023 (till date). With these orders, BEL has received orders of Rs 11,380 crore in current financial year.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: The state-owned Kolkata-based warship builder has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the DEMPO Group, the business house of Goa, to launch a collaboration model to build commercial vessels in three premier shipyards of DEMPO at Goa and Bhavnagar.

Sasken Technologies: Divyanshu Kumar has been designated as Chief Commercial Officer of the company (senior management personnel) in place of Utpal Bakshi with effect from July 19. Earlier, Divyanshu Kumar was the Senior Vice President – Global Sales in the company.

Linde India: The industrial gases company has received a Letter of Acceptance from Steel Authority of India (SAIL) for installation of 1,000 tonnes per day cryogenic oxygen plant on construct, operate and maintain (COM) basis for 20 years from the date of commissioning of the plant and ancillary facilities, at SAIL's Rourkela plant.

HDFC Bank: Board members of the bank have approved the re-appointment of Sanmoy Chakrabarti as the Chief Risk Officer (CRO) of the bank, for a further five years. The reappointment will be effective from December 14, 2023 to December 13, 2028.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 4,638.21 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased Rs 1,414.35 crore worth of stocks on August 25, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The NSE has added Escorts Kubota, and Sun TV Network to its F&O ban list for August 28, while retaining BHEL, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, and RBL Bank in the list. However, Delta Corp, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals (GNFC), Indiabulls Housing Finance, Metropolis Healthcare, and Punjab National Bank were removed from the said list.

Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

