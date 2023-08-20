Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Nifty may take support at 19,250 levels

The market saw consolidation throughout the session on August 18 and closed in red with moderate losses. But it has taken a support at 19,250 levels on the Nifty50 which coincides with 50-day EMA (exponential moving average placed at 19,265), which is expected to continue acting as a support in coming sessions too, and if the said levels get broken then 19,000 can be the possibility on the lower side. However, on the higher side, 19,500 which coincides with 21-day EMA (placed at 19,490) is likely to be critical hurdle on the higher side, experts said.

The Nifty50 fell 55 points to 19,310, and formed Doji kind of candlestick pattern on the daily charts, while the BSE Sensex declined 202 points to 64,949.

"The index has consistently remained below its 21-day EMA, a sign that underscores the prevalence of a bearish trend. On the lower end, support is placed at 19,250. A fall below 19,250, may trigger a correction towards 19,000 and lower," Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities said.

On the higher end, the resistance was placed at 19,500, he said.

The broader markets were also under pressure amid volatility, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices falling 0.2 percent and 0.5 percent respectively, while the volatility dropped by 0.8 percent, but India VIX held above 12 mark.

Key support and resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot point calculator indicates that the Nifty may get support at 19,267, followed by 19,238 and 19,192. In case of an upside, 19,358 can be the key resistance, then 19,387 and 19,433.

Nifty Bank

On August 18, the Bank Nifty remained under pressure for seventh consecutive session, falling 40 points to 43,851, but cut down losses due to decent recovery from day's low and formed bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts by taking a support at 43,600.

"The Bank Nifty index is persistently encountering resistance at the 44,000 level, where the Call side holds the highest open interest. The lower end of the support is noticeable around 43,600, which aligns with the presence of the 100-day moving average (DMA)," Kunal Shah, senior technical & derivative analyst at LKP Securities said.

He feels if this support level is breached, it could trigger additional selling pressure in the market. A break on either side will lead to trending moves, he said.

The pivot point calculator indicates that the Bank Nifty is likely to take support at 43,718, followed by 43,651 and 43,542. On the upside, the initial resistance is at 43,936 then by 44,003 and 44,112.

Call options data

As per the options data, we saw the maximum weekly Call open interest (OI) at 19,400 strike with 1.17 crore contracts, which can act as a key resistance for the Nifty. It was followed by 19,500 strike, which had 72.95 lakh contracts, while 19,600 strike had 62.41 lakh contracts.

The maximum Call writing remained at 19,400 strike, which added 65.17 lakh contracts, followed by 19,300 and 19,600 strikes, which added 44.36 lakh and 33.98 lakh contracts, respectively.

The maximum Call unwinding was at 19,900 strike, which shed 2.46 lakh contracts, followed by 18,200 strike, which shed 350 contracts.

Put option data

The maximum Put open interest was seen at 19,300 strike, with 72.91 lakh contracts. This can be an important support for the Nifty in the coming sessions.

It was followed by 19,200 strike, comprising 63.4 lakh contracts, and 19,000 strike with 53.21 lakh contracts.

The maximum Put writing was seen at 19,200 strike, which added 39.51 lakh contracts, followed by 19,300 strike and 19,000 strike, which added 38.7 lakh contracts and 28.2 lakh contracts, respectively.

Meaningful Put unwinding was at 19,400 strike, which shed 5.89 lakh contracts, followed by 19,800 and 19,700 strikes, which shed 29,050 and 17,250 contracts, respectively.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. Alkem Laboratories, JK Cement, Container Corporation of India, UltraTech Cement, and Torrent Pharmaceuticals were among the stocks that saw the highest delivery.

13 stocks see a long build-up

Escorts Kubota, JK Cement, Reliance Industries, Bharat Forge, and Jubilant Foodworks were among the 13 stocks to see a long build-up. An increase in open interest (OI) and price indicate a build-up of long positions.

85 stocks see long unwinding

Based on the OI percentage, 85 stocks, including Coforge, Page Industries, Birlasoft, HCL Technologies, and Persistent Systems saw long unwinding. A decline in OI and price indicate long unwinding.

61 stocks see a short build-up

A short build-up was seen in 61 stocks, including Manappuram Finance, Metropolis Healthcare, United Breweries, HDFC Asset Management Company, and Larsen & Toubro. An increase in OI along with a fall in price points to a build-up of short positions.

28 stocks see short-covering

Based on the OI percentage, 28 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Britannia Industries, AU Small Finance Bank, Apollo Tyres, Maruti Suzuki India, and Dixon Technologies. A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering.

Bulk deals

Concord Biotech: Norges Bank on Account of the Government Pension Fund Global has bought 8.99 lakh equity shares, or 0.86 percent stake in the biotech pharma company, via open market transaction, at an average price of Rs 900.05 per share. The stake buy was worth Rs 80.92 crore.

SJS Enterprises: Ace investor Ashish Kacholia has sold 1.8 lakh shares or 0.58 percent stake in the aesthetics solutions provider, via open market transaction at an average price of Rs 640.01 per share. Kacholia held 4.34 percent stake in the company as of June 2023.

Global Surfaces: Europe-based financial services group Societe Generale has purchased 2.5 lakh shares or 0.6 percent stake in the engineered quartz stone supplier at an average price of Rs 177 per share.

Repro India: Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte has bought 1.65 lakh shares in the print and publishing solutions provider, via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 800 per share.

Investors meeting on August 21

Godrej Properties, Chalet Hotels, Vedanta, Ashok Leyland, PNB Housing Finance, Surpeme Industries, Cipla: Officials of the companies will be attending Motilal Oswal 19th Annual Global Investor Conference, 2023.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Company's officials will meet several funds and investors in non-deal roadshow in Boston.

Endurance Technologies: Senior management representatives from the company will interact with analysts and institutional investors.

CARE Ratings: Company's officials will meet Pari Washington Co. Advisors.

Stocks in the news

Jio Financial Services: Jio Financial Services (formerly known as Reliance Strategic Investments), the demerged entity of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, will be listed on the exchanges, on August 21. The exchanges in their circular said the scrip would be in Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days. Meanwhile, Jio Financial Services will continue to remain in FTSE Indices, and will be added to MSCI Global Standard Index on August 23.

NMDC: The Government of India has extended the tenure of appointment of Amitava Mukherjee as Director (Finance) on the NMDC board with effect from November 20, 2023, till February 29, 2028. Mukherjee was appointed as Director (Finance) on the board for five years with effect from November 11, 2018 or till the date of his superannuation or until further orders, whichever is earliest.

KEC International: The RPG Group company has secured new orders worth Rs 1,007 crore across its various businesses. The civil business has secured its first order for design, engineering, procurement and construction of a multi-speciality hospital in India, while transmission & distribution business has secured a substantial order for a 380 kV overhead transmission line project in the Middle East.

Tanla Platforms: The company, which provides value-added services in the cloud communications space, had entered into a term sheet with Vodafone Idea for provision of platform and firewall services for international A2P services in November 2021, which was valid for a term of 2 years. This partnership will not continue beyond the initial term, said the company, adding this would have a revenue impact of Rs 17 crore and PAT impact of Rs 9 crore on a full-quarter basis post November 2023.

GMR Airports Infrastructure: The company said passenger traffic in July increased by 30 percent YoY to 98.6 lakh, but was flat compared to previous month, while aircraft movements rose by 17 percent on-year and 3 percent on month-on-month basis, to 64,809.

CreditAccess Grameen: The microfinance company said its executive borrowing & investment committee has approved the fund raising up to Rs 1,000 crore via public issue of non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1000 each. The fund raising of NCDs has a base issue of Rs 400 crore and a green shoe option of up to Rs 600 crore.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The SUV manufacturer has announced proactive inspection of select XUV products.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 266.98 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased Rs 339.18 crore worth of stocks on August 18, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The NSE has added Manappuram Finance to its F&O ban list for August 21, while retaining Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Delta Corp, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals (GNFC), Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Punjab National Bank, SAIL, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises in the list.

Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

