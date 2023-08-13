Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

We saw the impact of liquidity measures and inflation concerns raised by the RBI on the equity market for yet another session on August 11, dragging the benchmark Nifty50 below 19,500 after four-day consolidation. The next support level for the index may be around 19,300-mark, which coincides with the horizontal support trendline adjoining lows of July 4 and August 3 as breaking of the same can take the index down up to 19,000, but with holding the same levels, the index can face crucial hurdle at 19,650-19,700 levels on the higher side, experts said.

The Nifty50 fell 115 points to 19,428 and formed long bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, with breaking long upward sloping support trendline.

"The Nifty continues to exhibit a bearish trend as it remains below the 21-day exponential moving average (21EMA - 19,537). The relative strength index (RSI) is also indicating a bearish crossover," said Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities.

In the short term, he feels there's a possibility that the index might decline towards 19,300 levels. On the upside, there's a resistance level situated at 19,500, he said.

The BSE Sensex was down by 365 points at 65,323, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices also corrected but fared better than benchmarks, falling 0.5 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot point calculator indicates that the Nifty may get support at 19,411, followed by 19,377 and 19,321. In case of an upside, 19,522 can be the key resistance, followed by 19,556 and 19,611.

Nifty Bank

On August 11, bears continued their dominance over Bank Nifty, which fell 343 points to 44,199 and formed Bearish Belt Hold kind of pattern on the daily scale, indicating that bulls may be losing momentum. The index has also seen a breakout of horizontal support trendline, which acted as a resistance in May-June. Hence, there is a possibility of index falling below 44,000 mark in coming sessions, experts said.

"Bank Nifty broke the crucial level of 44,500 on the daily chart, which earlier acted as a strong support for Bank Nifty. The NSE banking gauge has also given a consecutive close below 50-day exponential moving average (DEMA) of 44,654," said Ashwin Ramani, derivatives & technical analyst at SAMCO Securities.

He feels the current fall can continue till 43,500 levels where its next visible support is placed. Fresh buying is likely only if Bank Nifty closes above 45,100 levels on the upside, he said.

The pivot point calculator indicates that the Bank Nifty is likely to take support at 44,125, followed by 44,019 and 43,847. In the case of an upside, the initial resistance is at 44,469, followed by 44,575 and 44,747.

Call options data

As per Options data, the maximum weekly Call open interest (OI) remained at 19,600 strike with 93.1 lakh contracts, which can act as a key resistance for the Nifty. It was followed by 19,500 strike, which had 81.57 lakh contracts, while 20,000 strike had 67.24 lakh contracts.

We have seen the meaningful Call writing at 19,500 strike, which added 53.95 lakh contracts, followed by 19,800 and 19,600 strikes, which added 39.91 lakh and 39.61 lakh contracts, respectively.

The maximum Call unwinding was seen at 20,100 strike, which shed 8.04 lakh contracts followed by 20,200 and 20,600 strikes, which shed 2.47 lakh contracts and 96,100 contracts, respectively.

Put option data

On the Put side, the maximum open interest was at 19,400 strike with 68.20 lakh contracts. This can be an important support level for the Nifty50 in the coming sessions.

It was followed by 19,500 strike comprising 52.7 lakh contracts and 19,000 strike with 48.34 lakh contracts.

We have seen the maximum Put writing at 19,400 strike, which added 37.7 lakh contracts, followed by 19,300 strike and 19,200 strike, which added 21.77 lakh contracts and 18.84 lakh contracts, respectively.

The meaningful Put unwinding was at 19,600 strike, which shed 8.39 lakh contracts, followed by 19,700 and 18,300 strikes, which shed 1.23 lakh contracts, and 1.11 lakh contracts, respectively.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. Britannia Industries, Gujarat Gas, Marico, Bharti Airtel, and Hindustan Unilever were among the stocks that saw the highest delivery.

19 stocks see a long build-up

Indian Cements, Coforge, Reliance Industries, Tata Communications, and IDFC First Bank were among the 19 stocks to see a long build-up. An increase in open interest (OI) and price indicate a build-up of long positions.

67 stocks see long unwinding

Based on the OI percentage, 67 stocks, including Can Fin Homes, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Alkem Laboratories, PI Industries, and Astral saw long unwinding. A decline in OI and price indicate long unwinding.

66 stocks see short build-up

A short build-up was seen in 66 stocks, including Apollo Tyres, Max Financial Services, Britannia Industries, Info Edge India, and Laurus Labs. An increase in OI along with a fall in price points to a build-up of short positions.

34 stocks see short-covering

Based on the OI percentage, 34 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Page Industries, Manappuram Finance, Polycab India, Hindustan Copper, and Persistent Systems. A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering.

Bulk deals

Results on August 14

ITC, Divis Laboratories, Vodafone Idea, Ahluwalia Contracts, Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Aster DM Healthcare, Astrazeneca Pharma, Bajaj Healthcare, Easy Trip Planners, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Heranba Industries, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Jagran Prakashan, KNR Constructions, Lux Industries, Meghmani Organics, PC Jeweller, Senco Gold, Swan Energy, Vivimed Labs, Wockhardt, and Zuari Industries will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on August 14.

Stocks in the news

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation: The state-owned oil & gas exploration company reported standalone profit at Rs 10,015 crore for the June FY24 quarter, falling 34.1 percent compared to year-ago period. Gross revenue for the quarter at Rs 33,814 crore declined 20.1 percent compared to same quarter previous fiscal.

ITC: Shareholders gave approval for re-appointment of Sanjiv Puri as MD & Chairman of ITC for five years with effect from July 22, 2024. Members of the company also approved appointment of Hemant Malik as a wholetime director of the company, while Alka Marezban Bharucha was appointed as an independent director.

Vedanta: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) granted its approval for the Resolution Plan submitted by Vedanta for acquisition of Meenakshi Energy under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process in accordance with the provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: The renewable energy company has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Gujarat Industries Power Company (GIPCL), for its proposed 600 MWac (equivalent to 750 MWdc) solar PV project at Khavda. The total bid value, including operation and maintenance for 3 years would be Rs 1,130 crore.

Biocon: The biopharmaceutical company is planning to list its biosimilars business, a significant contributor to the company's total revenue, by the first half of 2025, Siddharth Mittal, CEO and Managing Director told Reuters. Biocon Biologics, a fully integrated subsidiary of Biocon, focuses on making biosimilars, with key revenue-generating markets being the United States and Europe.

National Aluminium Company: The state-owned aluminium company has recorded consolidated profit at Rs 333.8 crore for quarter ended June FY24, falling 40.2 percent compared to year-ago period, dented by lower topline and operating numbers. Revenue dropped 16.3 percent YoY to Rs 3,178.4 crore during the quarter.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: The beauty and personal care company Nykaa operator has registered consolidated profit at Rs 5.4 crore for quarter ended June FY24, rising 8 percent over a year-ago period, with sharp growth in topline and operating numbers. Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 1,421.8 crore, growing 24 percent YoY.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 3,073.28 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased Rs 500.35 crore worth of stocks on August 11, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The NSE has added India Cements to its F&O ban list for August 14, while retaining Balrampur Chini Mills, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Delta Corp, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises in the said list.

Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

