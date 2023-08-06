Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The nice bounce back with taking support at 19,300 and coming back above 19,500 on August 4 was a relief rally for the markets after recent correction, but whether the Nifty can hold 19,500 is the key for further upside towards 19,600-19,700 levels. Unless the Nifty gives a strong close above 19,800, the rangebound action in the index is likely to continue in near term, with crucial support at 19,300-19,100 area, experts said.

The Nifty50 jumped 135 points to 19,517 and formed bullish candlestick pattern, but largely traded within the previous day's range, while the BSE Sensex jumped 481 points to 65,721.

"Low made in last week is at 19,296 levels and if the same is broken we can expect move to 18,838. Nifty is at an important juncture as of now. On the upside, 19,800 is immediate hurdle and we can expect rangebound move between 19,290 – 19,800 levels next week before any directional move is seen," said Ashish Kyal, CMT, Founder and CEO of Waves Strategy Advisors.

He feels break of this range will set the trend in that direction. It is best during such times to trade light and form Options strategy for range bound or consolidation movement, he advised.

We have also seen good buying interest in broader markets as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 0.8 percent each on positive breadth.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot point calculator indicates that the Nifty may get support at 19,458, followed by 19,434 and 19,395. In case of an upside, 19,537 can be the key resistance, followed by 19,561 and 19,600.

Nifty Bank

On August 4, the Bank Nifty rebounded after three-day correction and rose 366 points to 44,880, forming bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, with higher high, higher low formation. The index gave a decisive close above 50-day EMA (exponential moving average - 44,650), which is a positive sign, but the sustainability over 44,500 mark, which coincides with horizontal support trendline which had acted as resistance trendline in June i.e. change in the concept of polarity, is important going ahead.

"The bears demonstrated activity around the 45,200 levels. A conclusive break above this level, particularly on a closing basis, could initiate further upward movement, potentially targeting levels around 45,800 or even 46,000," Kunal Shah, senior technical & derivative analyst at LKP Securities said.

On the downside, he feels a support level can be identified at 44,500. "Should the index break below this support, the bears could regain control, potentially leading to more downward movements," he said.

The pivot point calculator indicates that the Bank Nifty is likely to take support at 44,611, followed by 44,470 and 44,242. In the case of an upside, the initial resistance is at 45,068 followed by 45,209 and 45,437.

Call options data

On the Options front, the maximum weekly Call open interest (OI) was at 19,600 strike with 66.13 lakh contracts, which can act as a key resistance for the Nifty. It was followed by 20,000 strike, which had 60.11 lakh contracts, while 19,700 strike had 51.56 lakh contracts.

The meaningful Call writing was at 19,600 strike, which added 30.08 lakh contracts, followed by 19,900 and 19,800 strikes, which added 18.29 lakh and 16.3 lakh contracts, respectively.

The maximum Call unwinding was seen at 19,400 strike, which shed 28.03 lakh contracts followed by 19,300 and 19,500 strikes, which shed 5.21 lakh contracts and 3.59 lakh contracts, respectively.

Put option data

On the Put side, the maximum open interest was at 19,400 strike with 65.21 lakh contracts. This can be an important support level for the Nifty50 in the coming sessions.

It was followed by 19,500 strike comprising 55.49 lakh contracts and 18,500 strike with 45.39 lakh contracts.

The maximum Put writing was seen at 19,500 strike, which added 35.58 lakh contracts, followed by 19,400 strike and 19,100 strike, which added 21.13 lakh contracts and 19.24 lakh contracts, respectively.

The meaningful Put unwinding was at 18,400 strike, which shed 95,600 contracts, followed by 18,600 and 18,100 strikes, which shed 49,550 contracts, and 45,750 contracts, respectively.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. Gujarat Gas, JK Cement, Hindustan Unilever, Godrej Consumer Products, and Alkem Laboratories were among the stocks that saw the highest delivery.

67 stocks see a long build-up

LIC Housing Finance, MRF, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Astral, and Lupin were among the 67 stocks to see a long build-up. An increase in open interest (OI) and price indicate a build-up of long positions.

14 stocks see long unwinding

Based on the OI percentage, 14 stocks, including Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Adani Enterprises, Navin Fluorine International, Nestle India, and Granules India saw long unwinding. A decline in OI and price indicate long unwinding.

43 stocks see short build-up

A short build-up was seen in 43 stocks, including State Bank of India, Cummins India, Aditya Birla Capital, Metropolis Healthcare,and HDFC AMC. An increase in OI along with a fall in price points to a build-up of short positions.

64 stocks see short-covering

Based on the OI percentage, 64 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Laurus Labs, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, and Jubilant Foodworks. A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering.

Bulk deals

Radiant Cash Management Services: Europe-based financial services group Societe Generale has sold 19.61 lakh equity shares in Radiant via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 105.27 per share. Societe Generale held 2.28 percent stake or 24.32 lakh shares in the company as of June 2023.

PG Foils: Ace investor Porinju Veliyath-owned Equity Intelligence India has bought 1.2 lakh equity shares in the aluminium foils manufacturer via open market transactions at an avearge price of Rs 241.8 per share. However, high networth individual Manish Satyanarayan Nuwal sold 1.25 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 244.08 per share, and VICCO Products Bombay offloaded 70,000 shares at an average price of Rs 241.92 per share.



Results on August 7

PB Fintech, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, Bayer Cropscience, Emami, Eris Lifesciences, Gland Pharma, Godrej Consumer Products, India Cements, Indigo Paints., ITD Cementation India, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Medplus Health Services, Olectra Greentech, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Ramco Cements, Ramco Systems, RateGain Travel Technologies, Sobha, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Tata Chemicals, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Ujjivan Financial Services, and Whirlpool of India will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on August 7.

Stocks in the news

Britannia Industries: The bakery foods company reported consolidated profit at Rs 455.45 crore for the quarter ended June FY24, rising 35.65 percent over a year-ago period backed by healthy operating numbers. Revenue from operations grew 8.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,010.7 crore for the quarter.

Delhivery: The logistics company narrowed its net loss significantly to Rs 89.5 crore for the quarter ended June FY24, against loss of Rs 399.3 crore in year-ago period as operating loss also reduced sharply. Consolidated revenue from operations jumped 10.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,930 crore during the quarter.

Biocon: Subsidiary Biocon Biologics has announced key leadership appointments. Rhonda Duffy has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer, while Sandeep Athalye has been elevated to the position of Chief Development Officer to head CMC, Clinical Development and Medical and Regulatory Affairs. Athalye was working with Biocon Biologics as its Chief Medical Officer.

Delta Corp: The casino gaming company said Hardik Dhebar has resigned as Chief Financial Officer with effect from August 4, to take on new professional challenges. The board of directors and the management team will be identifying a suitable replacement for the vacant position.

Oil India: The Government of India elevated Oil India to Maharatna category. It is now the 13th Maharatna CPSE in the country.

CE Info Systems: The advanced digital maps and deep-tech company reported profit at Rs 32 crore for June FY24 quarter, rising 32.2 percent over corresponding period last fiscal, but with PAT margin falling 120 bps YoY to 32.7 percent. Revenue from operations surged 37.5 percent YoY to Rs 89.4 crore in Q1FY24.

Bank of Baroda: The public sector lender registered a massive 87.7 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 4,070.1 crore for quarter ended June FY24 despite higher provisions, supported by healthy operating income growth of 42.9 percent YoY. Net interest income during the quarter increased by 24 percent to Rs 10,997 crore compared to year-ago period.

ICICI Bank: The country's second-largest private sector lender has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India to increase the shareholding in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, in multiple tranches up to 4 percent.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 556.32 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) bought Rs 366.61 crore worth of stocks on August 4, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The NSE has added Indiabulls Housing Finance to its F&O ban list for August 7, while retaining Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC), Hindustan Copper and Piramal Enterprises to the said list. Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

