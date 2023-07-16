Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Stock Market

The market saved the best for the last again as a late surge on July 14 catapulted the equity benchmarks to new highs, powered largely by technology stocks that saw buying interest after a long time.

The 30-pack Sensex jumped 502 points to 66,061, the first time it closed above 66,000. The broad-based Nifty gained 151 points to 19,565, managing to end above 19,500 after several failed attempts. The index formed a bullish candlestick on the daily charts, with a breaking upward sloping resistance trendline as well as the eight-day consolidation range.

"The Nifty’s break above the consolidation range of 19,300-19,500 suggests increasing optimism in the market. The resistance at 19,500, which was heavily built by Call writers, has been surpassed on a closing basis. This breakthrough is expected to lead to a significant rally as Call writers unwind their positions," Rupak De, senior technical analyst, LKP Securities, said.

The bullish crossover on the momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) reinforces the momentum. The Nifty may rise to 19,700-19,720 but it's important to consider the short-term support at 19,300, he said.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month

Key support, resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot point calculator suggests that the Nifty may get support at 19,469 followed by 19,431 and 19,369. In case of an upside, 19,593 can be a key resistance area followed by 19,631 and 19,693.

Nifty Bank

On July 14, the Bank Nifty rose 154 points to 44,819 and formed a hammer pattern on the daily charts at the end of downtrend, which is a bullish reversal pattern.

"The Bank Nifty has now reached the lower end of that channel and also the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement level (44,600). On Friday, the index witnessed buying interest from that crucial support zone and we expect the positive momentum to continue on the upside," Jatin Gedia, technical research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said.

A positive divergence and positive crossover on the hourly charts indicates that the selling momentum is weakening. Hence, the Bank Nifty should start to recover, as it has reached a crucial support zone. Initially, Gedia expects the index to climb to 45,000-45,400.

The pivot point calculator indicates that Bank Nifty is likely to take support at 44,620, followed by 44,531 and 44,388, while 44,907 can be the initial resistance zone followed by 44,996 and 45,140.

Call options data

We have seen the maximum weekly Call open interest (OI) at 20,000 strike, with 61.47 lakh contracts, which can act as a resistance for the Nifty in the coming sessions.

This is followed by 55.5 lakh contracts at 19,600 strike, while 19,700 strike has 54.7 lakh contracts.

Meaningful Call writing was seen at 19,800 strike, which added 20.72 lakh contracts, followed by 20,100 and 19,700 strikes, which added 15.44 lakh contracts and 14.94 lakh contracts.

Maximum Call unwinding was at 19,500 strike, which shed 44.7 lakh contracts, followed by 20,400 and 20,000 strikes, which shed 17.67 lakh and 3.98 lakh contracts.

Put option data

On the Put side, the maximum open interest was at 19,500 strike, with 1.01 crore contracts, which could be an important support for the Nifty.

This was followed by the 19,400 strike, comprising 88.34 lakh contracts, and the 19,300 strike, which had 55.36 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 19,400 strike, which added 52.21 lakh contracts, followed by 19,500 and 18,900 strikes, which added 34.55 lakh and 23.21 lakh contracts, respectively.

We have not seen any Put unwinding within the range of 18,600-20,600 strikes.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. The highest delivery was seen in Power Grid Corporation of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Ambuja Cements, Gujarat Gas, and Coromandel International among others.

85 stocks see a long build-up

IndiaMART InterMESH, Oracle Financial, RBL Bank, Coforge and Bosch were among the 85 stocks to see a long build-up based on the open interest (OI) percentage. An increase in open interest and price indicates a build-up of long positions.

8 stocks see long unwinding

Based on the OI percentage, eight stocks, including InterGlobe Aviation, Reliance Industries, Titan Company and HDFC Bank, saw a long unwinding. A decline in OI and price indicates a long unwinding.

24 stocks see a short build-up

A short build-up was seen in 24 stocks, including Power Grid Corporation of India, MCX India, Gujarat Gas, Kotak Mahindra Bank and The Ramco Cements. An increase in OI along with a price fall indicates a build-up of short positions.

68 stocks see short-covering

Based on the OI percentage, 68 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Delta Corp, Eicher Motors, HCL Technologies, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and Havells India. A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering.

Bulk deals

Satin Creditcare Network: SBI Emerging Asia Financial Sector Fund Pte Ltd has the microfinance company by selling 18,89,579 equity shares, or a 2.07 percent stake, on open market. These shares were sold at an average price of Rs 178 apiece.

Global Surfaces: Foreign portfolio investor Leading Light Fund VCC The Triumph Fund sold 2.17 lakh equity shares or a 0.51 percent stake in the engineered quartz stone supplier via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 196.09 a share. With this, in the current quarter, so far, Leading Light Fund sold 7.12 lakh shares in the company. As of June 2023, the fund held 9.28 lakh shares, or a 2.19 percent, stake in the company. If we consider the transactions of July and shareholding pattern as of June 2023, then its shareholding in Global Surfaces works out to around 2.16 lakh shares.

Results on July 17

HDFC Bank, LTIMindtree, Tata Elxsi, Tinplate Company of India, Central Bank of India, CRISIL, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Huhtamaki India, Onward Technologies, Seacoast Shipping Services, and Tarapur Transformers will be in focus ahead of June FY24 quarter earnings on July 17.

Stocks in the news

JSW Energy: The utilities company recorded a consolidated profit of Rs 290 crore for the June quarter of FY24, declining 48.3 percent year-on-year despite healthy operating performance, dented by higher finance cost and high base due to exceptional gain of Rs 120 crore in Q1FY23. Revenue from operations fell 3.25 percent YoY to Rs 2,928 crore, as incremental revenue from Mytrah and renewable capacity additions were offset by lower realisation in thermal assets on account of a decline in coal prices.

Bandhan Bank: The Kolkata-based private sector lender reported June quarter profit at Rs 721 crore, down 18.7 percent year-on-year on lower net interest income and pre-provision operating profit. Provisions and contingencies, however, were down 6.3 percent YoY. Net interest income dropped 0.9 percent YoY to Rs 2,491 crore during the quarter, with net interest margin declining 70 basis points (bps) to 7.3 percent in the same period.

Suzlon Energy: The renewable energy solutions provider has secured an order for the development of a 100.8 MW wind power project for Everrenew Energy. Suzlon will install 48 wind turbine generators (WTGs) of their S120 – 2.1 MW with a hybrid lattice tubular tower at Velliyanani Phase II in Karur district and Vengaimandalam in Trichy in Tamil Nadu. The project is expected to be commissioned in March 2024.

State Bank of India: The country's largest lender hiked the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 bps from July 15.

Mahindra and Mahindra: The automobile company signed an MoU with NXP Semiconductors, a world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications. They will jointly explore the electric and connected vehicle landscape, covering a range of vehicles including utility vehicles, light commercial vehicles, farm equipment, and tractors.

Just Dial: India's local search engine company reported a profit of Rs 83.4 crore in June quarter of FY24 against a loss of Rs 48.4 crore in the same period last year, backed by healthy operating performance and topline. Revenue from operations grew by 33.1 percent YoY to Rs 247 crore during the quarter, with traffic rising 15.9 percent YoY to 171.4 million users and mobile traffic increasing 17.5 percent.

Avenue Supermarts: The D-Mart stores operator reported a 2.3 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 695.4 crore for the June quarter, impacted by lower operating margin. Revenue for the quarter at Rs 11,584.4 crore grew sharply by 18.1 percent over a year-ago period.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) have net bought shares worth Rs 2,636.43 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) net sold shares worth Rs 772.45 crore on July 14, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) shows.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The NSE has added RBL Bank to its F&O ban list for July 17, while retaining Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, and Punjab National Bank. Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

