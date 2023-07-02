Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The market reached new heights on the very first day of the July series, i.e. June 30, mainly backed by technology and banking & financial services stocks. The volatility also sustained at historic lows, indicating the markets may remain stable in the near future.

The BSE Sensex rallied 803 points or 1.26 percent to 64,719, while the Nifty50 jumped 217 points or 1.14 percent to 19,189 and formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, with making higher highs, higher lows formation for the third straight session.

"This surge in the Nifty followed a breakout from a period of consolidation, indicating strong bullish reversal. The overall trend appears positive in the near term as the index has consistently remained above its moving average," said Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities.

Furthermore, he feels the momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) has shown a bullish crossover on the daily timeframe, suggesting strong momentum.

Looking ahead, "there is potential for the index to move towards 19,450 in the short term, indicating further upward movement. However, on the downside, there is support at 19,000," De said.

Bulls also support the broader markets throughout week as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 index gained 0.66 percent and 0.42 percent, respectively.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support, resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot point calculator suggests that the Nifty may get support at 19,071, followed by 19,029 and 18,961, whereas in the case of an upside, 19,206 can be a key resistance area for the index, followed by 19,248 and 19,316.

Nifty Bank

The Bank Nifty gave a strong closing above 44,500 levels, rising 420 points to 44,747, and formed small bodied bullish candlestick pattern with long lower shadow on the daily charts, indicating support-based buying at lower levels.

Looking ahead, "the Bank Nifty is looking to pave the way for 45,200 and 45,500," said Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President of Master Capital Services.

He believes any correctional decline for 44,400 and 44500 may provide an opportunity to establish fresh long positions. However, it is important to remain cautious, as a sustainable fall below the support level of 44,200 could potentially impact the current bullish sentiments, he said.

The pivot point calculator indicated that the Bank Nifty is likely to take support at 44,531, followed by 44,451 and 44,321, whereas 44,790 can be the initial resistance zone for the index, followed by 44,871 and 45,000.

Call options data

As per weekly options data, the maximum Call open interest (OI) was at 19,500 strike, with 73.43 lakh contracts, which can act as a crucial resistance area for the Nifty50 in coming sessions.

This was followed by 68.75 lakh contracts at 19,200 strike, while 19,400 strike has 62.31 lakh contracts.

The meaningful Call writing was seen at 19,400 strike, which added 35.95 lakh contracts, followed by 19,200 strike and 19,300 strike, which added 35.2 lakh and 25.02 lakh contracts respectively.

Maximum Call unwinding was at 19,000 strike, which shed 20.68 lakh contracts, followed by 18,900 and 18,800 strikes, which shed 6.27 lakh and 95,400 contracts, respectively.

Put option data

On the Put side, the maximum open interest was at 19,000 strike, with 1.18 crore contracts, which can be a crucial support level for the Nifty50 in the coming sessions.

This was followed by the 19,100 strike, comprising 85.26 lakh contracts, and the 18,900 strike, which has 77.2 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 19,100 strike, which added 77.83 lakh contracts, followed by 19,000 strike and 19,200 strike, which added 69.45 lakh contracts and 43.86 lakh contracts, respectively.

We have not seen any Put unwinding within 18,000-20,000 strikes range.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. We have seen the highest delivery in Bharti Airtel, Havells India, HDFC, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, and Dabur India among others.

108 stocks see a long build-up

We have seen a long build-up in 108 stocks including Escorts, Birlasoft, Bandhan Bank, HDFC AMC, and Biocon, based on the open interest (OI) percentage. An increase in open interest and price indicates a build-up of long positions.

14 stocks see long unwinding

Based on the OI percentage, 14 stocks including Can Fin Homes, Piramal Enterprises, Bajaj Auto, JK Cement, and Polycab India saw a long unwinding. A decline in OI and price generally indicates a long unwinding.

35 stocks see a short build-up

We have seen a short build-up in 35 stocks including MCX India, Granules India, Gujarat Gas, LIC Housing Finance, and Havells India, based on the OI percentage. An increase in OI along with a price decrease indicates a build-up of short positions.

31 stocks see short-covering

Based on the OI percentage, 31 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Aditya Birla Capital, Mphasis, Max Financial Services, Coforge, and Cummins India. A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering.

Bulk deals

Adani Transmission: GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund has bought 72.59 lakh shares and Goldman Sachs Trust II - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund purchased 1.4 crore equity shares in the Adani Group company via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 786.19 per share, amounting to Rs 1,675.75 crore. However, promoter entity Fortitude Trade and Investment offloaded entire 3.39 crore shares or 3.04 percent stake in the company at an average price of Rs 786.17 per share, which amounted to Rs 2,666.5 crore.

CreditAccess Grameen: Plutus Wealth Management LLP has acquired 10.23 lakh shares in the microfinance institution at an average price of Rs 1,245 per share, BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 12.16 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,245.76 per share, and Canara Robeco Mutual Fund Emerging Equity purchased 11.8 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,245.01 per share. However, promoter Creditaccess India BV was the seller, offloading 90 lakh shares or 5.76 percent stake in the company at an average price of Rs 1,245.88 per share.

Syrma SGS Technology: Foreign company South Asia Growth Fund II Holdings LLC has exited the electronics manufacturing services & solutions provider by selling the remaining 29.17 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 439 per share. South Asia Growth Fund has been selling stake in the company since May. However, BNP Paribas Arbitrage has bought 9.5 lakh shares and Nomura Funds Ireland Public Limited Company - Nomura Funds Ireland - India Equity purchased 11 lakh shares in Syrma at an average price of Rs 439 per share.

TD Power Systems: Promoters Chartered Capital and Investment, Hitoshi Matsuo, Mohib Nomanbhai Khericha, Nikhil Kumar, Sofia Mohib Khericha, and Saphire Finman Services LLP have sold 3.7 crore equity shares or 23.74 percent stake in the AC generators manufacturer via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 221 per share, which amounted to over Rs 800 crore.

Easy Trip Planners: Promoter Rikant Pittie has offloaded 10 crore equity shares or 5.75 percent stake in the travel agency company at an average price of Rs 40.05 per share, which amounted to Rs 400.5 crore. However, Societe Generale bought 1.5 crore shares in the company at average price of Rs 40 per share.

Investors Meetings on July 3

Elin Electronics: Company's management will interact with SBI Securities and Anand Rathi Broking.

Vardhman Textiles: Senior management of the company will have a virtual meet with Bajaj Allianz.

SIS: Company's officials will meet Wealthmills Securities, Bastionresearch, Indsec Securities, Turtle PMS, InvesQ, Albatross Capital, and Noble Capital.

Hero MotoCorp: Officials of the company will interact with analysts and investors at Harley Davidson X-440 launch.

Hindware Home Innovation: Management of the company will have a group interaction with Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Dolat Capital Market, Monarch Networth Capital, Phillip Capital (India), and Yes Securities (India).

Stocks in the news

Reliance Industries: RIL and bp p.l.c. announced commencement of production from the MJ field. The MJ field represents the last of three major new deepwater developments the RIL-bp consortium have brought into production in block KG D6 off the east coast of India. Together, the three fields are expected to produce around 30 million standard cubic metres of gas a day (1 billion cubic feet a day) when MJ field reaches peak production.

Housing Development Finance Corporation: The boards of mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and leading private sector lender HDFC Bank have approved July 1 as the effective date of merger, and July 13 as the record date. Post the deal, HDFC Bank will be 100 percent owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41 percent of the bank.

Vedanta: The subsidiary of Vedanta Resources has decided to initiate a strategic review of its steel and steel making raw materials businesses. The review will begin immediately and evaluate a broad range of options to maximize stakeholder value, including but not limited to a potential strategic sale of some or all of the steel businesses. The company has engaged advisors to assist in this review.

Maruti Suzuki India: The country's largest car maker has sold 1.59 lakh units in June 2023, rising 2.3 percent over 1.55 lakh units sold in same month last year. Domestic sales increased by 5.77 percent to 1.39 lakh units, but exports dropped 17 percent to 19,770 units.

Hero MotoCorp: The country's largest two-wheeler maker will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, effective from July 3, 2023. The price increase will be around 1.5 percent and the exact quantum of increase will vary by specific models and markets.

Granules India: Company’s unit-IV facility at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh has successfully completed the US FDA’s pre-approval inspection (PAI) and GMP audit with zero 483 observations. The USFDA conducted inspection of the said facility during June 26 and 30. Unit-IV facility manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).

Aditya Birla Capital: Aditya Birla Capital has completed the fund raise of Rs 3,000 crore, through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares worth Rs 1,750 crore and a preferential issuance of equity shares worth Rs 1,250 crore to its promoter and promoter group entity, Grasim Industries and Surya Kiran Investments Pte Ltd, respectively.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 6,397.13 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth Rs 1,197.64 crore on June 30, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange shows.

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has added Indiabulls Housing Finance to its F&O ban list for July 3. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.