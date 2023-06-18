Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The market saw a historic closing high on June 16, with a decisive breakout of downward sloping resistance trendline adjoining highs of December 1 last year (previous record high) and June 8 this year and formed bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts.

The BSE Sensex jumped 467 points to 63,385, while the Nifty50 finally cleared the resistance of 18,800 and climbed 138 points to 18,826. Both the indices are few points away from their previous intraday record high.

"A long positive candle was formed on the daily chart with minor upper shadow. Technically, this pattern indicates an attempt of upside breakout of 18,800 levels and the Nifty is now set to zoom into new all-time highs above 18,887 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Nifty, as per the weekly chart, also formed a long bull candle. It has surpassed the rangebound action of the last two weeks and closed higher. This is positive indication.

Shetti feels the near term uptrend of Nifty remains intact and one may expect it to register new all-time highs in the coming week. The next upside target to be watched around 19,000-19,100 levels, while immediate support is at 18,700 levels, he said.

The broader markets also participated in the run, as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 0.7 percent and 1 percent, respectively, on positive breadth, while India VIX, the fear index, fell by 2.16 percent from 11.08 levels, to 10.84, the lower closing level since December 27, 2019.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support, resistance levels on Nifty

According to the pivot point calculator, the Nifty may find support at 18,742, followed by 18,705 and 18,646. If the index advances, then 18,859 will be the key resistance, followed by 18,896 and 18,955.

Nifty Bank

The Bank Nifty played a key role in Friday's rally, climbing 495 points to 43,938 and formed Bullish Harami kind of pattern on the daily charts, while on the weekly charts, there was Doji sort of candlestick pattern formation.

"The index managed to hold the support level at 43,400, which suggests that buying pressure emerged at that level. The index faces immediate resistance at 44,000," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities.

A successful break above 44,000 could open up room for further upside moves. If it breaks above the resistance at 44,000, it can move towards 43,300/43,500 levels, he feels.

As per the pivot point calculator, the Bank Nifty is expected to find support at 43,644, followed by 43,515 and 43,306, while the resistance is likely to be at 44,061, then 44,190 and 44,399.

Call options data

On the weekly options front, the maximum Call open interest (OI) was seen at 18,800 strike, with 66.67 lakh contracts, which is expected to be a crucial level for the Nifty.

This was followed by 62.98 lakh contracts at 19,000 strike, while 18,700 strike has 61.78 lakh contracts.

We have seen Call writing at 19,100 strike, which added 33.17 lakh contracts, followed by 19,000 strike and 19,500 strike, which added 27.26 lakh contracts, and 21.68 lakh contracts, respectively.

Maximum Call unwinding was at 18,700 strike, which shed 13.94 lakh contracts, followed by 18,800 and 19,700 strikes, which shed 13.25 lakh and 1.98 lakh contracts, respectively.

Put option data

On the Put side, we have seen the maximum open interest at 18,700 strike, with 1.19 crore contracts, which is expected to be a crucial support level for the Nifty50 in the coming sessions.

This was followed by the 18,800 strike, comprising 93.3 lakh contracts, and the 18,500 strike, which has 58.46 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 18,800 strike, which added 56.14 lakh contracts, followed by 18,700 and 18,500 strikes, which added 48.06 lakh contracts and 32.32 lakh contracts, respectively.

We have not seen any Put unwinding within 17,500-20,000 strikes range.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. The highest delivery was seen in HDFC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Petronet LNG, Coal India, and Larsen & Toubro among others.

87 stocks see a long build-up

An increase in open interest (OI) and price indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the OI percentage, 87 stocks including Oracle Financial, Dr Lal PathLabs, LTIMindtree, Metropolis Healthcare, and Ashok Leyland saw a long build-up.

13 stocks see long unwinding

A decline in OI and price generally indicates a long unwinding. Based on the OI percentage, 13 stocks including Tata Consumer Products, PFC, Indraprastha Gas, Aarti Industries, and Berger Paints saw a long unwinding.

23 stocks see a short build-up

An increase in OI along with a price decrease indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI percentage, 23 stocks including HDFC AMC, Coromandel International, NMDC, TCS, and Tech Mahindra saw a short build-up.

65 stocks see short-covering

A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering. Based on the OI percentage, 65 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Manappuram Finance, JK Cement, Ipca Laboratories, BHEL, and Deepak Nitrite.

Bulk deals

Aavas Financiers: Foreign portfolio investor Small Cap World Fund Inc has offloaded 7.08 lakh equity shares or 0.9 percent stake in the Jaipur-based housing finance company via open market transaction, at an average price of Rs 1,350.02 per share, which amounted to Rs 95.71 crore. Smallcap World Fund held 7.99 percent stake, or 63.18 lakh shares in the company.

IIFL Finance: DSP Mutual Fund has bought 50 lakh equity shares or 1.31 percent shareholding in the financial services company at an average price of Rs 500 per share. However, foreign company FIH Mauritius Investments was the seller in this deal.

IKIO Lighting: Quant Mutual Fund via Quant Quantamental Fund has acquired 6.01 lakh shares and Quant Multi Asset Fund bought 6.02 lakh shares in the LED lighting solutions manufacturer via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 409.08 per share.

Kalyan Jewellers India: US-based private equity major Warburg Pincus -backed Highdell Investment has sold 6.41 crore equity shares or 6.2 percent stake in the jewellery company at an average price of Rs 113.1 per share. Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund via Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund, and BNP Paribas Arbitrage were the buyers for some of those shares, acquiring 3.39 lakh shares or 3.3 percent stake in the company at same price.

Piramal Pharma: Caisse De Depot Et Placement DU Quebec, the second largest pension fund in Canada, has sold 1.05 crore equity shares or 0.88 percent stake in the pharma company at an average price of Rs 94.48 per share, amounting to Rs 99.86 crore. Cassie De Depot held 5.53 percent stake or 6.59 crore shares in the company as of March 2023. However, investment advisor The Vanguard Group Inc AC Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund acquired 62.02 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 94.71 per share.

Investors Meetings on June 19

Narayana Hrudayalaya: Management of the company will interact with Anand Rathi Broking, and Spark Institutional Equities.

Metropolis Healthcare: Company's officials will be meeting investors and analysts in a non-deal roadshow in USA, hosted by Kotak Institutional Equities.

Gati: Officials of the company will interact with Matthews Asia.

Persistent Systems: Company's officials will interact with Balyasny Asset Management.

Varroc Engineering: Officials of the company will be having a virtual meeting with Nepean Capital.

HEG, Latent View Analytics: Companies' officials will interact with Max Life Insurance.

Aether Industries: Officials of the company will meet Capital Research, and Janchor Partners.

Rainbow Children’s Medicare: Company's senior management will attend Healthcare conference led by JM Financials.

Kaynes Technology India: Officials of the firm will interact with Motilal Oswal AMC, and Motilal Oswal PMS.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: Management of the company will meet various investors.

Stocks in the news

ABB India: The Kanpur Metro has deployed ABB India’s electrification solutions for safe, reliable and quality power distribution. ABB India has been contributing to Indian Metro systems by proving electrification solutions to 13 metro rail projects across India.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) completed a good manufacturing practice (GMP) inspection at company's API manufacturing facility in Bollaram, Hyderabad. The inspection was conducted during June 12 and June 16, and closed with zero observations. Additionally, after inspection by the USFDA at formulations manufacturing facility in Srikakulam in May 2023, the company has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR). The USFDA has classified the said inspection as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).

PNB Housing Finance: The housing finance company said its board will consider issuance of non-convertible debentures worth Rs 5,000 crore on a private placement basis on June 22.

HDFC Bank: Pursuant to the request by HDFC Bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has advised HDFC Bank that it may hold the commercial papers that were issued till date by HDFC, till their maturity. The bank should not roll over or reissue any commercial paper after the effective date of the proposed amalgamation. The bank will also approach the RBI with the crystalized amounts of all the liabilities of HDFC as of the effective date.

Axiscades Technologies: Axiscades will be in focus as its board members approved the 100 percent acquisition, in a phased manner, of add solution GmbH in Germany. add solution GmbH is specialized in automotive solutions to global OEMs. The acquisition will be carried out through subsidiary AXISCADES GmbH. The cost of acquisition is 5.50 million euro.

Adani Enterprises: Subsidiary Adani Digital Labs (ADL) has signed a Share Purchase Agreement for proposed acquisition of 100 percent stake in Stark Enterprises. Stark is also known as Trainman, an online train booking and information platform. The company has not disclosed the cost of acquisition.

Gufic Biosciences: Gufic has received approval from National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), China for its product Prilocaine (API). This approval will help the company commercialise the said product in China and explore Chinese market. Prilocaine has a clinical profile similar to lidocaine and is used for infiltration, peripheral nerve blocks and spinal and epidural anaesthesia.

Skipper: Power transmission & distribution as well as telecom and railway structures manufacturer has received orders worth Rs 1,135 crore for design, supply and construction of new transmission line projects for Power Grid Corporation as well as tower and pole export supplies to Latin America, Middle East and North Africa regions.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) purchased shares worth Rs 794.78 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth Rs 681.33 crore on June 16, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange shows.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has retained Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Indian Energy Exchange, India Cements, L&T Finance Holdings, Manappuram Finance, Tata Chemicals, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises to its F&O ban list for June 19. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

