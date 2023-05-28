Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The market made an impressive start to the June series, with the benchmark indices closing a percent higher from the previous day on May 26 on buying across sectors. FMCG, IT, metal, and pharma were the star performers gaining up to 1.5 percent.

The 30-pack Sensex climbed 629 points to 62,502. The broad-based Nifty50 jumped 178 points to 18,499 and formed a bullish candlestick on the daily charts, with higher high and higher low formation.

"The short-term market outlook is considered robust, with key levels at 18,350 acting as trend deciders. If the index moves above these levels, it could rise towards 18,600 and potentially continue further to 18,680," Amol Athawale, Technical Analyst (VP) at Kotak Securities said.

If the index slips below 18,350, traders may prefer to exit long positions, he said.

The broader markets also joined the rally but underperformed the benchmarks. The Nifty midcap 100 index gained 0.8 percent and the smallcap 100 index rose half a percent. India VIX, the volatility index, was down 4.95 percent to 11.90 from 12.52 levels.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support, resistance levels on Nifty

As per pivot charts, the Nifty may get support at 18,380 followed by 18,339 and 18,272. If the index advances, 18,514 would be the key resistance level to watch out for followed by 18,555 and 18,622.

Nifty Bank

The momentum was also seen in Bank Nifty as the index jumped 337 points to 44,018 and formed a bullish candlestick on the daily timeframe, with a higher top, higher bottom formation.

"There was consistent buying activity throughout the day, indicating bullish sentiment in the market. If the index manages to sustain above the level of 44,000, it has the potential to experience further upside towards 45,000," Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst, LKP Securities, said.

The momentum indicator relative strength index (RSI) has also confirmed a positive crossover, reinforcing the buy signal.

Traders and investors should closely monitor the index for sustained strength above 44,000 and consider the potential for continued upward movement based on the bullish momentum and buying activity observed, he advised.

As per the pivot point calculator, the Bank Nifty is expected to take support at 43,709, followed by 43,596 and 43,413. The key resistance level to watch out for would be 44,074, followed by 44,187, and 44,370.

Call options data

On the weekly options front, the maximum Call open interest (OI) was at 19,000 strike, with 67.16 lakh contracts, which is expected to be a crucial resistance level for the Nifty.

This was followed by 18,700 strike comprising 64.78 lakh contracts and 18,500 strike with more than 59.71 lakh contracts.

The meaningful call writing was seen at 18,700 strike, which added 33.87 lakh contracts, followed by 18,800 strike, which added 29.71 lakh contracts, and 19,000 strike, which added 29.35 lakh contracts.

The meaningful call unwinding was at 19,200 strike, which shed 42.41 lakh contracts, followed by 18,200 strike, which shed 20.72 lakh contracts, and 18,300 strike, which shed 17.29 lakh contracts.

Put option data

On the put side, the maximum put open interest was at 18,300 strike, with 99.36 lakh contracts, which is expected to be an important support in the coming sessions.

This was followed by the 18,400 strike, comprising 98.01 lakh contracts, and the 18,200 strike with 66.83 lakh contracts.

We have seen put writing at 18,400 strike, which added 77.27 lakh contracts, followed by 18,300 strike, which added 36.94 lakh contracts, and 18,500 strike that added 36.74 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 17,400 strike, which shed 1.86 lakh contracts, followed by 19,100 strike, which shed 1,750 contracts.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. The highest delivery was seen in HDFC, Alkem Laboratories, Nestle India, Infosys and TCS among others.

99 stocks see a long build-up

An increase in open interest (OI) and price typically indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the OI percentage, 99 stocks, including HDFC, Metropolis Healthcare, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Persistent Systems, and JK Cement, saw long build-ups.

13 stocks see long unwinding

A decline in OI and price generally indicates a long unwinding. Based on the OI percentage, 13 stocks, including Ramco Cements, Adani Enterprises, NTPC, Jubilant Foodworks and Bajaj Auto, saw long unwinding.

22 stocks see a short build-up

An increase in OI along with a price decrease indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI percentage, 22 stocks, including Chambal Fertilizers, Page Industries, BHEL, Delta Corp and Glenmark Pharma, saw a short build-up.

54 stocks see short-covering

A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering. Based on the OI percentage, 54 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included United Spirits, PVRInox, Atul, Tata Chemicals and Cipla.

Bulk deals

PB Fintech: Tencent Cloud Europe BV sold 94.16 lakh shares in the policybazaar operator via open market transaction at an average price of Rs 596.66 a share. Societe Generale bought 22.64 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 596.30 a share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Results on May 29

Ipca Laboratories, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, Adani Transmission, Allcargo Logistics, Ansal Housing, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Campus Activewear, Force Motors, HeidelbergCement India, Hikal, ITI, Jubilant Pharmova, KNR Constructions, Natco Pharma, NBCC (India), NHPC, The New India Assurance Company, Rail Vikas Nigam, Shriram Properties, Sobha, Speciality Restaurants, TCNS Clothing, Torrent Power, Vadilal Industries, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, and Zee Media Corporation will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on May 29.

Stocks in the news

Lupin: The pharma major said its Canada subsidiary, Lupin Pharma Canada, received approval from Health Canada to market a generic version of Spiriva (tiotropium bromide inhalation powder) in Canada. Tiotropium Bromide is indicated for the treatment of airflow obstruction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including chronic bronchitis and/or emphysema.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: The pharma company has issued a letter to the board of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Israel with a proposal of non-binding indication of interest to acquire the remaining shares in Taro through a reverse triangular merger. The transaction will take place in cash, at a price of $38 per share, which is at a premium of 31.2 percent over Taro's closing price on May 25.

Dalmia Cement: Subsidiary Dalmia Cement (North East) has approved capital expenditure to the tune of Rs 3,642 crore for a new clinkerisation unit of 3.6 MTPA at Umrangso and a new cement grinding unit of 2.4 MTPA at the Lanka facility. The said capex will be funded via a mix of debt, equity and internal accruals and the proposed capacity is expected to be added by FY25-26.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation: The state-owned oil & gas exploration company posted a standalone loss of Rs 247.7 crore for the March quarter of FY23, dented by one-time loss of Rs 9,235.11 crore. Weak topline and lower-than-expected operating performance also impacted the bottomline. Standalone revenue from operations at Rs 36,293 crore fell by 5.9 percent from the year-ago period.

NCC: The construction company has recorded the March quarter consolidated profit at Rs 190.86 crore, down 21.2 percent from year-ago period as the base in Q4FY22 was boosted by one-time gain, but topline and operating performance remained strong. Revenue for the quarter grew by 42.3 percent YoY to Rs 4,949 crore.

Engineers India: The engineering consultancy and EPC company registered a massive 140.3 percent on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 190.2 crore for the fourth quarter of FY23, driven by healthy operating performance. Revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 880 crore increased by 7.6 percent over a year-ago period.

Clean Science and Technology: Asha Ashok Boob, Nilima Krishnakumar Boob and Asha Ashok Sikchi, the promoters of the company, will sell up to 3.5 percent equity in the open market during the May 29-June 30 period. The company is complying with minimum public shareholding norms. The promoters hold a 78.5 percent stake in the company.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL): The state-owned power generation equipment manufacturer registered a 33 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 611 crore in the March FY23 quarter, impacted by tepid topline growth and weak operating numbers. Consolidated revenue grew by 2 percent on-year to Rs 8,227 crore.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 350.15 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 1,840.98 crore on May 26, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange shows.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has not added any stock to its F&O ban list for May 29.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.