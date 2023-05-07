Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The market succumbed to selling pressure with the benchmark indices reversing all their previous day's gains to close with a percent down on May 5. The sharp fall in HDFC twins dented sentiment. Also, as a result, the market closed flat for the week.

The BSE Sensex on May 5 tanked 695 points to 61,054, while the Nifty50 fell 187 points to 18,069 and formed bearish candlestick pattern with a long upper shadow on the daily scale indicating profit booking as well as selling pressure at higher levels.

"This market action indicates rejection of bulls at the higher levels. However, the chart pattern also signal bull trap for the market participants, as Nifty failed to sustain above the strong overhead resistance of 18,200 levels on Friday, after sustaining above it on Thursday," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

The positive chart pattern like higher tops and bottoms is still intact and the present weakness could be in line with the formation of the new higher bottom. Hence, further weakness from here could signal a higher bottom reversal around the next important support of 17,800 levels, he feels.

Nifty on the weekly chart formed a small negative candle with a long upper shadow. This chart pattern hints at a possibility of more weakness in the coming sessions, Nagaraj said.

The broader markets also traded in line with frontliners as the Nifty Midcap 100 index was down 0.7 percent and Smallcap 100 index fell 0.8 percent.

Key support and resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot charts indicate that the Nifty may get support at 18,052, followed by 18,014 and 17,952. If the index advances, 18,175 is the initial key resistance level to watch out for followed by 18,214 and 18,275.

Nifty Bank

The Bank Nifty was the major loser among indices, falling 1,024 points to 42,661, and formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily scale.

"The Bank Nifty has broken the support of the 43,000-42,800 zone. The index if sustained below 43,000 will witness further correction towards the 42,500-42,300 zone, where the next demand area is visible," Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivatives Analyst at LKP Securities said.

The upside resistance of 43,000 if taken out decisively will lead to further short covering toward 43,300 levels, he added.

As per the pivot point calculator, the Bank Nifty may take support at 42,560, followed by 42,322 and 41,938. Key resistance levels are expected to be 43,328, along with 43,565 and 43,950.

Call options data

On the weekly options front, we have seen the maximum Call open interest (OI) at 18,200 strike, with 1.17 crore contracts, which is expected to be a crucial resistance level for the Nifty in the coming sessions.

This was followed by 18,300 strike, comprising 76.29 lakh contracts, and 18,100 strike, with more than 74.67 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 18,200 strike, which added 73.72 lakh contracts, followed by 18,100 strike, which added 56 lakh contracts, and 18,800 strike which added 47.11 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was at 17,500 strike, which shed 18,700 contracts, followed by 17,800 strike, which shed 12,000 contracts, and 17,400 strike, which shed 2,550 contracts.

Put option data

The maximum Put open interest was at 18,200 strike with 62.01 lakh contracts, which is expected to act as an important level in the coming sessions.

This was followed by the 18,100 strike, comprising 61.74 lakh contracts, and the 17,500 strike where we have 58.42 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 17,900 strike, which added 29.28 lakh contracts, followed by 17,800 strike, which added 23.95 lakh contracts, and 18,100 strike, which added 22.63 lakh contracts.

We have seen Put unwinding at 18,300 strike, which shed 4.93 lakh contracts, followed by 17,700 strike, which shed 2.45 lakh contracts, and 18,400 strike, which shed 1.12 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. The highest delivery was seen in Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Cipla, and Maruti Suzuki, among others.

22 stocks see a long build-up

An increase in open interest (OI) and price typically indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the OI percentage, 22 stocks, including MRF, Astral, Indian Energy Exchange, Britannia Industries, and ICICI Bank saw long build-ups.

76 stocks see long unwinding

A decline in OI and price generally indicates a long unwinding. Based on the OI percentage, 76 stocks, including Chambal Fertilizers, Manappuram Finance, Max Financial Services, Oracle Financial, and Aurobindo Pharma saw a long unwinding.

58 stocks see a short build-up

An increase in OI along with a price decrease indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI percentage, 58 stocks, including Federal Bank, Dabur India, UPL, HDFC Bank, and Gujarat Gas saw a short build-up.

33 stocks see short-covering

A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering. Based on the OI percentage, 33 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included SBI Card, SBI Life Insurance Company, GNFC, Biocon, and Escorts.

Bulk deals

Results on May 8

UPL, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Aarti Industries, Apollo Pipes, Birlasoft, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Craftsman Automation, Exide Industries, Happiest Minds Technologies, HFCL, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Mahanagar Gas, Pidilite Industries, and VIP Industries will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on May 8.

Stocks in the news

Britannia Industries: The bakery and dairy products maker has recorded 47.5 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 557.6 crore for quarter ended March FY23, driven by healthy operating performance and topline. Consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 4,023.2 crore grew by 13.3 percent on significant distribution gains.

Marico: The consumer goods company has recorded an 18.7 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 305 crore for March FY23 quarter as operating performance remained strong on lower input cost. Consolidated revenue increased by 3.7 percent YoY to Rs 2,240 crore.

Lupin: The pharma major has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the entire share capital of the French pharmaceutical company, Medisol, subject to approval from the French Ministry of Economy and Finance.

DCB Bank: The private sector lender has reported a 25 percent on-year growth in profit at Rs 142 crore for quarter ended March FY23, following decline in provisions. Net interest income grew by 28 percent YoY to Rs 486 crore with over 18 percent growth each in deposits and advances.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company has recorded nearly seven-fold rise in consolidated profit at Rs 152.6 crore for quarter ended March FY23, supported by strong operating performance and lower other expenses. Revenue dropped 0.65 percent to Rs 1,406.5 crore compared to year-ago period, impacted by US business that fell 36 percent to Rs 354 crore.

Union Bank of India: The public sector lender has recorded a 93.3 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 2,782 crore for quarter ended March FY23, backed by lower provisions, with improvement in asset quality. Higher other income and net interest income also boosted profitability. Net interest income grew by 22 percent YoY to Rs 8,251 crore, with margin expansion of 23 bps at 2.98 percent for the quarter.

Bank of India: The public sector lender has clocked a standalone profit at Rs 1,350.4 crore for March FY23 quarter, growing 123 percent over a year-ago period despite higher provisions. Net interest income grew by 38.6 percent YoY to Rs 5,523.84 crore in Q4FY23, with global advances rising 13 percent and deposits climbing 6.6 percent.

One 97 Communications: The Paytm operator has narrowed its losses to Rs 168.4 crore in March FY23 quarter, against loss of Rs 761.4 crore in same period last year. Consolidated revenue for the quarter grew by 51.5 percent to Rs 2,334.5 crore compared to the corresponding period last fiscal. For the year FY23 too, the loss dropped to Rs 1,776 crore against a loss of Rs 2,393 crore in FY22, and revenue jumped 60.6 percent to Rs 7,990.3 crore in the same period.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 777.68 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) sold shares worth Rs 2,198.77 crore on May 5, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange showed.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has retained GNFC and Manappuram Finance to its F&O ban list for May 8. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

