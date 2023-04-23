 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 23, 2023 / 06:58 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, 71 stocks, including PVR, Max Financial Services, Tech Mahindra, RBL Bank, and City Union Bank, saw a short buildup.

Based on the OI percentage, 54 stocks, including Dr Lal PathLabs, Navin Fluorine International, Persistent Systems, Vodafone Idea, and Godrej Consumer Products, saw long build-ups

The market closed its rangebound session on a flat note on April 21, with the Nifty50 firmly holding its 17,600 mark that coincided with 200-day moving average, while stock-specific action continued amid the ongoing earnings season.

The BSE Sensex was up 23 points at at 59,655, while the Nifty50 fell 0.40 points to 17,624, continuing consolidation for a third consecutive session and forming small bodied bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with upper and lower shadows.

"Technically, this market action signals a formation of high wave type candle pattern. But, having moved with in rangebound action over the last few sessions, the predictive value of this high wave pattern could be less," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Nifty is sustaining above the support of previous upside broken trend line at 17600 levels in the last few sessions, but was not able to show any sustainable upside bounce from the said support. This is not a good sign and this indicates possible downside breakout of the support, he feels.