Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 16, 2023 / 07:18 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, 60 stocks, including Infosys, LTIMindtree, Coforge, Persistent Systems, and Petronet LNG, saw a short buildup.

The market remained under control of bulls, who won the fight with bears again to gain for a ninth consecutive session on April 13. Banking & financial services, select auto, FMCG and metal stocks helped the market close higher, but the gains were limited due to selling in technology stocks after lower-than-expected earnings from IT leader TCS.

Indian financial markets were closed on April 14 for Ambedkar Jayanti.

The BSE Sensex rose 38 points to 60,431, while the Nifty50 maintained the 17,800-mark for yet another session, gaining 16 points to close at 17,828 and forming small bodied bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with long lower wick, indicating buying at lower levels.

"The Nifty is currently trading above its short-term moving averages i.e. 55-day, and 100-day, indicating the sustainability of an ongoing bullish trend. However, traders should be mindful of the possibility of profit booking and should consider their risk tolerance," said Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President of Master Capital Services.