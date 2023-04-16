Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The market remained under control of bulls, who won the fight with bears again to gain for a ninth consecutive session on April 13. Banking & financial services, select auto, FMCG and metal stocks helped the market close higher, but the gains were limited due to selling in technology stocks after lower-than-expected earnings from IT leader TCS.

Indian financial markets were closed on April 14 for Ambedkar Jayanti.

The BSE Sensex rose 38 points to 60,431, while the Nifty50 maintained the 17,800-mark for yet another session, gaining 16 points to close at 17,828 and forming small bodied bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with long lower wick, indicating buying at lower levels.

"The Nifty is currently trading above its short-term moving averages i.e. 55-day, and 100-day, indicating the sustainability of an ongoing bullish trend. However, traders should be mindful of the possibility of profit booking and should consider their risk tolerance," said Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President of Master Capital Services.

He expects Nifty to face an immediate hurdle near 17,900-18,000, which if broken decisively, will take such advance further higher towards 18,200 and then 18,400.

Considering the ongoing technical developments, buying on the decline will still remain in favour, and any correctional fall for 17,500 will attract fresh buying, he says.

The broader markets also traded in line with benchmarks as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot charts indicate that the Nifty may get support at 17,757, followed by 17,730 and 17,687. If the index advances, 17,843 is the initial key resistance level to watch out for, followed by 17,869 and 17,912.

Nifty Bank

The Bank Nifty stood strong, and actually helped the Nifty50 extend gains for the ninth straight day. The banking index surged 575 points or 1.38 percent to 42,133 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts.

"Bank Nifty is looking relatively more strong than Nifty, and likely to pave the way for 42,500," said Arvinder Singh Nanda.

"Prices crossed above the descending trend line resistance on the weekly chart accompanied by an adequate surge in volume, which further strengthens the case for the continuation of the ongoing bullish trend. On the downside, 41,500-41,300 will act as the nearest support," he added. For the week, it was up 2.66 percent.

As per pivot point calculator, the Bank Nifty may take support at 41,679, followed by 41,515 and 41,250. Key resistance levels are expected to be 42,209, along with 42,372 and 42,637.

Call options data

On the monthly options front, the maximum Call open interest (OI) was at 18,000 strike, with 36.33 lakh contracts, which is expected to be a crucial level for the Nifty in the coming sessions.

This was followed by 18,500 strike, comprising 26.06 lakh contracts, and 17,800 strike, with more than 26.04 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 17,800 strike, which added 2.95 lakh contracts, followed by 18,200 strike, which accumulated 2.67 lakh contracts, and 18,500 strike which added 1.73 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was at 17,600 strike, which shed 4.13 lakh contracts, followed by 17,500 strike which shed 1.42 lakh contracts, and 18,000 strike, which shed 1.07 lakh contracts.

Put option data

The maximum Put open interest was at 17,000 strike with 55.34 lakh contracts, which is expected to act as support in the coming sessions.

This was followed by the 17,500 strike, comprising 40.53 lakh contracts, and the 17,600 strike where there were 24.61 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 17,800 strike, which added 4.4 lakh contracts, followed by 17,700 strike, which added 1.97 lakh contracts, and 18,100 strike, which added 43,150 contracts.

We have seen Put unwinding at 17,600 strike, which shed 3.67 lakh contracts, followed by 17,000 strike, which shed 2.42 lakh contracts, and 17,300 strike, which shed 2.34 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. The highest delivery was seen in HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid Corporation of India, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, and Pidilite Industries, among others.

52 stocks see a long build-up

An increase in open interest (OI) and price typically indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the OI percentage, 52 stocks, including AU Small Finance Bank, Deepak Nitrite, Escorts, IndiaMART InterMESH, and ONGC, saw long build-ups.

36 stocks see long unwinding

A decline in OI and price generally indicates a long unwinding. Based on the OI percentage, 36 stocks, including Syngene International, Balrampur Chini Mills, Honeywell Automation, Dr Lal PathLabs, and Divis Laboratories, saw a long unwinding.

60 stocks see a short build-up

An increase in OI along with a price decrease indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI percentage, 60 stocks, including Infosys, LTIMindtree, Coforge, Persistent Systems, and Petronet LNG, saw a short buildup.

42 stocks see short-covering

A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering. Based on the OI percentage, 42 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Chambal Fertilizers, Whirlpool, Apollo Hospitals, Voltas, and ACC.

Bulk deals

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Results on April 17

Angel One, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Just Dial, Network18 Media & Investments, Quick Heal Technologies, and TV18 Broadcast will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on April 17.

Stocks in the news

Infosys: The country's second-largest IT services exporter recorded consolidated profit at Rs 6,128 crore for the quarter ended March FY23, down 7 percent sequentially as revenue declined 2.3 percent QoQ to Rs 37,441 crore and EBIT dropped 4.3 percent to Rs 7,877 crore. EBIT margin fell by 50 bps sequentially to 21 percent for the quarter. Revenue in dollar terms slipped 2.2 percent to $4,554 million and in constant currency terms, revenue was down 3.2 percent. Infosys expects revenue to grow 4-7 percent in FY24 and EBIT margin in the range of 20-22 percent for the year.

HDFC Bank: The country's largest private sector lender reported a 19.8 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 12,047.5 crore for quarter ended March FY23, as provisions and contingencies fell 19 percent YoY to Rs 2,685.4 crore and the sequential decline in the same was 4.3 percent. Net interest income during the quarter at Rs 23,352 crore grew by 23.7 percent over a year-ago period.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund is likely to sell 5.65 percent stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises via block deals, CNBC-TV18 reported citing sources. The offer price for offloading the shares by Oppenheimer is in the range of Rs 199.80-208.15 per share, taking the total offer size of Invesco's stake sale to around Rs 1,130 crore.

Tata Motors: The Tata Group company will marginally increase price of its passenger vehicles from May 1, 2023. The weighted average increase will be 0.6 percent, depending on the variant and model. It has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs on account of regulatory changes & rise in overall input costs and is hence compelled to pass on some proportion through this hike.

GTPL Hathway: The digital cable TV services provider posted a consolidated loss of Rs 11.7 crore for the quarter ended March FY23, against a profit of Rs 54.4 crore in same period last year. Consolidated revenue grew 12.2 percent YoY to Rs 692.4 crore in Q4FY23, with digital cable TV revenue rising 2 percent YoY to Rs 275.3 crore and broadband revenue increasing 14 percent to Rs 124.6 crore for the quarter.

Zydus Lifesciences: Zydus has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Isoproterenol hydrochloride injection. This injection is indicated to improve hemodynamic status in patients in distributive shock and shock due to reduced cardiac output and for treatment of bronchospasm occurring during anaesthesia.

Max Healthcare Institute: The company has acquired additional 34 percent stake in Eqova Healthcare for Rs 68.86 crore. With this, the company now holds 60 percent equity stake in Eqova, which has exclusive rights to aid development of and provide medical, healthcare and allied services to the hospital being setup by Nirogi Charitable and Medical Research Trust.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 221.85 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) sold shares worth Rs 273.68 crore on April 13, National Stock Exchange's provisional data showed.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has retained Balrampur Chini Mills and Delta Corp to its F&O ban list for April 17. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.