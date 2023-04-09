 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 09, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST

For the Nifty, the near-term trend is positive. The benchmark index can see consolidation before decisively rising to 17,600-17,700. The immediate support is at 17,500, analysts said

The market close higher for the fifth consecutive session on April 6 after the Reserve Bank of India surprised the Street by leaving interest rates unchanged and also raised the FY24 growth forecast to 6.5 percent from 6.4 percent.

Auto, financial services, metal, pharma and oil & gas stocks helped the market close higher. The Sensex rose 144 points to 59,833, while the Nifty climbed gained over 40 points to end at 17,599 and formed a bullish candlestick on the daily charts.

"The Nifty is currently placed at the important resistance of the previous opening downside gap of March 10 around 17,600 levels. The Nifty on the weekly chart formed a reasonable positive candle for the second consecutive week and is placed at the crucial hurdle of down sloping trend line around 17,600 levels," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, said.

The near-term trend is positive. The Nifty can see consolidation before decisively rising to 17,600-17,700. The immediate support is at 17,500, he said.