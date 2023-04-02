 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 02, 2023 / 04:26 PM IST

The RBI holds its first policy review of FY24 during the week, which will be closely tracked by investors who will also be watching global cues for the latest on the banking sector. For the Nifty, key support is at 17,248 and initial resistance at 17,383, say analysts

The market on March 31 closed with the highest single-day gains in more than four months, making a strong start to the April series. The benchmark indices rose for the second consecutive session on the hope that the global interest rate hike cycle was nearing its end and the banking crisis was in control.

The rally was broad-based. The 30-pack Sensex gained 1,031 points, or 1.8 percent, to 58,992, while the Nifty was up 279 points, or 1.6 percent, at 17,360 and formed a long bullish candle on the daily charts.

"After the formation of a series of lower bottoms over the last few months, the Nifty has moved up sharply after the formation of a double-bottom type pattern around 16,900 levels recently. This is a positive indication," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, said.

For the Nifty, the short-term trend had turned up sharply. "Having moved above the hurdle and the overall positive chart pattern indicates the next upside for the Nifty around 17,800 levels in the next couple of weeks. Immediate support is at 17,250 levels," Nagaraj said.