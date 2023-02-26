 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 26, 2023 / 08:44 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, 74 stocks - Adani Enterprises, Escorts, Berger Paints, Hindalco Industries, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation - saw a short build-up.

The market remained under pressure for a sixth consecutive session with the benchmark indices falling around third of a percent on February 24, taking the total weekly loss to over 2.5 percent, the first time since June 2022. All sectors, barring pharma and oil & gas, closed in red.

The BSE Sensex fell 142 points to 59,464, while the Nifty50 declined 45 points to 17,466, the lowest closing level since October 17 last year.

The next crucial support to watch out for could be the Budget day's low of 17,353, which coincides with 200-day SMA (simple moving average), whereas 17,600 is expected to act as near-term resistance for the Nifty50, experts said.

The broader markets also traded in line with benchmarks as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices declined 0.2 percent each on weak breadth. About three shares declined for every two rising shares on the NSE.