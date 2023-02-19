 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 19, 2023 / 08:19 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, 98 stocks, including AU Small Finance Bank, L&T Technology Services, Biocon, LIC Housing Finance, and Metropolis Healthcare, saw a short build-up.

After showing weakness from highs in previous session, the market continued selling pressure amid rangebound trade on February 17 and closed the day with half a percent loss due to correction in all sectors and weak global cues.

The BSE Sensex declined 317 points to 61,003, while the Nifty50 fell 92 points to 17,944 and there was small bodied bearish candle formation with long upper and lower wicks on the daily charts.

"Technically, this pattern indicates minor reversal in the market from the highs. The minor degree positive chart pattern like higher tops and bottoms continued on the daily chart and present weakness could be in line with a new higher bottom formation. But, there is no confirmation of any higher bottom reversal yet at the lows," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

He feels the short-term trend of Nifty is choppy with weak bias.