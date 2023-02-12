 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 12, 2023 / 05:26 PM IST

If the Nifty manages to hold 17,800, it can reclaim the psychologically vital 18,000 mark and also move to 18,200 in the coming sessions, experts said

The equity benchmark ended marginally lower on February 10 as metal, FMCG, technology and oil & gas stocks came under pressure, while banking & financial services and auto names provided support.

The Sensex closed 123 points down at 60,683 and the Nifty ended 37 points lower at 17,856 and formed a Doji pattern on the daily charts, indicating indecision among buyers and sellers.

But it defended the crucial support of 17,800 for the third straight session. If the index holds the level, it can reclaim the psychologically vital 18,000 mark and then 18,200 in the coming sessions.

"A small range candle was formed on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadow. Technically, this pattern indicates the formation of Doji type candle pattern. But, having formed this pattern amidst a range movement, the predictive value of this Doji could be less," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.