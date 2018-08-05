Trade Setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the Opening Bell

The Nifty50 after opening sharply higher extended rally as the day progressed and recouped all losses seen in the previous session to end at fresh record closing high on Friday.

The index formed strong bullish candle on the daily candlestick charts. The renewed trade war tensions between world's largest economies US and China spooked the market on Thursday.

The rally today was led by value buying after recent consolidation. All sectoral indices ended in the green with Bank, Financial Services, FMCG and Metal indices rising over a percent each.

The broader markets also participated in the rally with the Nifty Midcap index climbing a percent.

The Nifty50 after opening on a strong note at 11,297.80 rallied further to hit an intraday high of 11,368 and ended at record closing high of 11,360.80, up 116.10 points.

The sharp rebound after correction indicated the market may be heading for higher levels at around 11,450-11,500 levels but the may see some consolidation before moving towards these levels, experts said.

"Nifty50 strongly recoiled to sign off the weekend session in style with a strong bull candle suggesting that Thursday's dramatic fall was one off due to trade related tensions at the global front," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said with this strong and new life time high on closing price basis bulls appears to have reinstated the momentum in the markets and looks to be heading towards its critical resistance zone placed between 11,480–11,500 levels on long term charts.

Unless Nifty50 registers a fresh breakout above this resistance point a fresh leg of upswing shall not be expected and this uptrend shall remain intact as long as Nifty50 stays above 11,230 levels which can be regarded as a stop for all long positions, he feels.

Hence, it looks prudent for traders to book some profits as we head towards the said resistance zone, Mazhar said.

India Volatility Index (VIX) fell by 4.04 percent to 12.05.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 11,360.80 on Friday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,314.2, followed by 11,267.6. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,387.7 and 11,414.6.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,695.50, up 339.55 points on Friday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,521.47, followed by 27,347.43. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,796.27, followed by 27,897.04.

Call Options Data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 31.41 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,500 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for August series.

This was followed by the 11,400 strike price, which now holds 27.23 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,700, which has accumulated 19.65 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at the stike price of 11,600, which added 3.52 lakh contracts, followed by 11,700 which added 2.20 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,500, which shed 4.33 lakh contracts, followed by 12,000, which shed 2.45 lakh contracts and 11,300, which shed 1.83 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum put open interest of 49.59 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for August series.

This was followed by the 11,200 strike price, which now holds 37.83 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 11,300 strike price, which has now accumulated 27.68 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 11,300 which added 7.77 lakh contracts, followed by 11,200 which added 6.13 lakh contracts and 11,000 which added 3.21 lakh contracts.

Put Unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,800 which shed 1.62 lakh contracts, followed by 12,000 which shed 0.12 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 5.87 crore while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 87.08 crore in the Indian equity market on Friday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

87 stocks saw long buildup

69 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

30 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

19 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

Delta Corp: Morgan Stanley France SAS sold 23,04,523 shares of the company at Rs 266.07 per share on the NSE on Friday.

PVR: Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity International Discovery Fund sold 4,03,361 shares of the company at Rs 1,172.59 per share on NSE.

JBF Industries: ECL Finance sold 16,05,917 shares of the company at Rs 24.81 per share on NSE and 9,02,530 shares at Rs 24.85 per share on BSE while Anil Kumar Goel bought 5,00,000 shares at Rs 24.8 per share on NSE.

Tejas Networks: Samena Spectrum Company sold 45,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 260.27 per share on the BSE while Birla Sun Life Trustee A/C Small & Midcap Fund bought 8,00,000 shares at Rs 260.25 per share and Eastbridge Capital Master Fund I bought 19,17,804 shares at Rs 259.98 per share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Khaitan Electricals: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 14 to approve June quarter results.

Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 14 to approve June quarter results.

Sandhar Technologies: Conference call to discuss the financial performance of the company for June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 6.

Rama Steel Tubes: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 14 to approve June quarter results.

Nahar Industrial Enterprises: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 14 to approve June quarter results.

Ruchi Soya Industries: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 13 to approve June quarter results.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 13 to approve June quarter results.

Kilitch Drugs: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 13 to approve June quarter results.

Usha Martin: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 13 to approve June quarter results.

ITI Limited: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 13 to approve June quarter results.

Kamat Hotels: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 13 to approve June quarter results.

Shilpa Medicare: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 13 to approve June quarter results.

Automotive Axles: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 13 to approve June quarter results.

Astrazeneca Pharma: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 13 to approve June quarter results.

Salzer Electronics: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 11 to approve June quarter results.

Texmo Pipes & Products: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 11 to approve June quarter results.

DLF: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 10 to approve June quarter results.

Ind-Swift Laboratories: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 14 to approve June quarter results.

GMR Infrastructure: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 14 to approve June quarter results.

Navkar Corporation: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 14 to approve June quarter results.

Essar Shipping: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 14 to approve June quarter results.

Kolte-Patil Developers: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 14 to approve June quarter results.

Kohinoor Foods: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 14 to approve June quarter results.

Hathway Cable & Datacom: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 14 to approve June quarter results.

Valecha Engineering: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 14 to approve June quarter results.

Mangalam Drugs: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 14 to approve June quarter results.

Mcnally Bharat Engineering: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 14 to approve June quarter results.

Bodal Chemicals: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 14 to approve June quarter results.

RPP Infra Projects: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 14 to approve June quarter results.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 14 to approve June quarter results.

Panacea Biotec: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 14 to approve June quarter results.

Noida Toll Bridge: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 14 to approve June quarter results.

Future Retail: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 9 to approve June quarter results.

IL&FS Engineering: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 12 to approve June quarter results.

Parsvnath Developers: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 13 to approve June quarter results.

Magma Fincorp: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 20 to approve June quarter results.

Raj Television Network: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 10 to approve June quarter results.

Jet Airways: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is rescheduled on August 10 to approve June quarter results.

Puravankara: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 10 to approve June quarter results.

Globus Spirits: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 10 to approve June quarter results.

Autoline Industries: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 11 to approve June quarter results.

Godfrey Phillips India: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 11 to approve June quarter results.

KSK Energy Ventures: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 11 to approve June quarter results.

Zee Learn: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 9 to approve June quarter results.

Balrampur Chini Mills: Earnings conference call for the investors and analysts, scheduled to be held on August 9.

Ashoka Buildcon: Earnings call for Q1 FY19 of the company to be held on August 14.

Sobha: Company has scheduled a conference call with the analysts and institutional investors on August 8 to brief operational and financial performance for June quarter.

Zuari Agro Chemicals: Conference Call has been organised by Edelweiss Securities with the company on August 6.

Kaveri Seed Company: Q1 & FY19 conference call is scheduled to be held on August 10.

Inox Wind: Company has scheduled a conference call for analysts and investors on August 7.

Eris Lifesciences: Company will hold a conference call for analysts and investors on August 10.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: 11th Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on August 28.

Britannia Industries: Company will be holding investor/analyst meet at Kolkata on August 7.

Sheela Foam: Company will be holding investor/analyst conference calls on August 10.

Balkrishna lndustries: Company would be having a conference call with lnvestors/analysts to discuss the Q1 FY19 results on August 13.

Quick Heal Technologies: Earnings call to discuss Q1FY19 results is scheduled to be held on August 9.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions: Earnings conference call with analyst / institutional investors is scheduled to be held on August 13.

Hindalco Industries: Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on September 21.

Mukta Arts: Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on August 30.

Arvind: Conference call with Analysts / Investors to be held on August 6 to discuss June quarter earnings.

GHCL: R S Jalan, Managing Director, Raman Chopra, CFO & Executive Director (Finance) and Sunil Gupta, General Manager (Finance) of the company will participate in the investors'' conference hosted by Emkay Global Financial Services Limited to be held on August 9.

KEI Industries: Conference call/meet will be organised Edelweiss Securities on August 10.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company: Analyst/ Investors meet is scheduled to be held with Kotak Securities on August 6 and August 7 and HDFC Securities on August 9.

Nava Bharat Ventures: Conference call is scheduled on August 7 to discuss the operational and financial performance of the company for June quarter.

Greenply Industries: Company will organise a conference call for analysts and investors on August 8.

Hinduja Global Solutions: Company has arranged a conference call with investors/analysts on August 10.

Hinduja Ventures: 33rd Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on September 24.

Stocks in news

Results on Monday: Punjab National Bank, Britannia Industries, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Power, Arvind, Dena Bank, Monsanto India, Max Financial Services, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Syndicate Bank, DFM Foods, Ujjivan Financial Services, Avanti Feeds, NACL Industries, Astron Paper, Parag Milk Foods, Dixon Technologies, Bhagyanagar India, Surana Solar, Caplin Point Laboratories, Arcotech, Atul Auto, Welspun Investments, HIL, SE Power, Visa Steel, Vinati Organics, Zodiac JRD- MKJ, Gateway Distriparks, De Nora India, Graphite India, Aurionpro Solutions, BPL, Vesuvius India, Nahar Poly Films, Cimmco, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Firstsource Solutions, Marksans Pharma, Titagarh Wagons, Surana Telecom, JBM Auto, JMC Projects, Alphageo (India), Indbank Merchant Banking Services, Polaris Consulting, Praj Industries, Kakatiya Cement, Beardsell, Nava Bharat Ventures, Honeywell Automation, Nahar Spinning Mills, Omaxe, Smartlink Holdings, Banco Products.

Berger Paints: Q1 profit rises 19.5 percent to Rs 134.9 crore versus Rs 112.9 crore; revenue increases 18.9 percent to Rs 1,483 crore versus Rs 1,247.1 crore (YoY).

SAIL: Q1 profit at Rs 540.4 crore versus loss of Rs 797 crore; revenue rises to Rs 15,907.2 crore versus Rs 11,579 crore (YoY).

Divis Labs: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 266.2 crore versus Rs 176.5 crore; revenue rises to Rs 995.3 crore versus Rs 821.20 crore (YoY).

Jaiprakash Power Ventures: Q1 profit at Rs 4.14 crore versus loss of Rs 19.02 crore; revenue increases Rs 1,083 crore versus Rs 995.92 crore (YoY).

Suzlon Energy: Q1 loss at Rs 575 crore versus profit at Rs 47.84 crore; revenue falls to Rs 1,277.49 crore versus Rs 2,581.99 crore (YoY).

Munjal Auto Industries: Q1 profit declines to Rs 8.3 crore versus Rs 10.4 crore; revenue rises to Rs 290.3 crore versus Rs 257.36 crore (YoY).

Relaxo Footwears: Q1 profit increases to Rs 45.95 crore versus Rs 37.35 crore; revenue rises to Rs 566.48 crore versus Rs 482.96 crore (YoY).

Action Construction Equipment: Q1 jumps to Rs 16.65 crore versus Rs 3.76 crore; revenue rises to Rs 336.2 crore versus Rs 188.96 crore (YoY).

JSW Holdings: Q1 profit falls to Rs 9.84 crore versus Rs 40.55 crore; revenue slips to Rs 12.71 crore versus Rs 50.85 crore (YoY).

Wockhardt: Q1 loss at Rs 86.2 crore versus loss of Rs 409.66 crore; revenue rises to Rs 1,007.71 crore versus Rs 891 crore (YoY).

Mangalam Cement: Q1 loss at Rs 15.32 crore versus profit of Rs 12.11 crore; revenue rises to Rs 254.2 crore versus Rs 251.6 crore (YoY).

Rico Auto Industries: Q1 profit increases to Rs 15.21 crore versus Rs 13.99 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 349.14 crore versus Rs 273.5 crore (YoY).

Sical Logistics: Q1 profit falls to Rs 3.38 crore versus Rs 11.80 crore; revenue spikes to Rs 323.5 crore versus Rs 244.8 crore (YoY).

KEC International: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 86.84 crore versus Rs 62.97 crore; revenue rises to Rs 2,104.7 crore versus Rs 1,856.76 crore (YoY).

DQ Entertainment: Q1 loss at Rs 8.29 crore versus profit at Rs 4.6 crore; revenue increases to Rs 22.5 crore versus Rs 18 crore (YoY).

Den Networks: Q1 loss at Rs 27.98 crore versus loss of Rs 9.92 crore; revenue rises to Rs 314.2 crore versus Rs 314.11 crore (YoY).

Laurus Labs: Q1 profit falls sharply to Rs 16.55 crore versus Rs 38.9 crore; revenue rises to Rs 539 crore versus Rs 478.4 crore (YoY).

Adlabs Entertainment: Q1 loss at Rs 20.85 crore versus loss of Rs 22.51 crore; revenue slips to Rs 84.72 crore versus Rs 86.61 crore (YoY).

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals: Q1 profit surges to Rs 183.2 crore versus Rs 95.4 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 752.85 crore versus Rs 544.18 crore (YoY).

Entertainment Network India: Q1 profit rises to Rs 9.33 crore versus Rs 4.6 crore; revenue increases to Rs 121.6 crore versus Rs 104.5 crore (YoY).

Shipping Corporation of India: Q1 loss at Rs 206 crore versus loss of Rs 6.7 crore; revenue rises to Rs 894.3 crore versus Rs 864.8 crore (YoY).

Scooters India: Q1 loss at Rs 2.52 crore versus loss of Rs 6.45 crore; revenue Rs 10.78 crore versus Rs 1.16 crore (YoY).

Wipro: Company and National Grid settle lawsuit in the US.

TCS: Shareholders approved the buyback of equity shares. Company has fixed August 18 as record date for determining the entitlement and the names of eligible equity shareholders.

ICRA: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on August 9 to approve June quarter results and also to consider a proposal for buy-back of the fully paid-up equity shares.

Quess Corp: Company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board to setup a Skill University in the state.

Thyrocare Technologies: Board has decided to buy back equity shares for an amount not exceeding Rs 63 crore (14.97 percent of equity capital) from shareholders (other than promoters & promoter group) at a price of Rs 730 per share, through open market route through stock exchanges.

Indian Hume Pipe: Company has received letter of award for work order of Rs 468.58 crore from Karnataka Power Corporation (Government of Karnataka), Bangaluru for manufacture and supplying to site, laying, jointing, testing and commissioning of 1600/1700 mm dia PCCP pipeline.

Birla Corporation: Board of directors of subsidiary RCCPL approved to set up a 3.90 million tonnes greenfield integrated cement plant at Mukutban (Maharashtra) with 40 MW captive power plant and 10.60 MW waste heat recovery system.

Adani Enterprises: Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary - Adani Agri Logistics (Dahod) to develop, operate and maintain Silos for storage of food grains at Dahod on DBFOO basis under PPP mode.

ENIL: Company commenced broadcast from its radio station at Bharuch (92.3 FM) - acquired under Phase 3 auctions.

Valecha Engineering: Company bags order worth Rs 57.61 crore.

Varroc Engineering: Aries Mentor Holding B V, The Netherlands (wholly owned subsidiary of the company) acquired 6,60,114 shares of TRI O M S.p.A. from the existing minority shareholder Alessio Caputo, resulting increase in shareholding of Aries Mentor Holding B V to 100 percent.

Hinduja Ventures: Board approved to subscribe 4,48,00,602 equity shares of subsidiary IndusInd Media & Communication (IMCL) offered to the company on rights basis in the proportion of 5 new equity share for every 11 equity shares held (5:11) at a price of Rs 100 per share.

Premier Explosives: Company has bagged an order from Singareni Collieries Limited.

Rupa & Company: CRISIL assigned a long term rating of 'AA-/ Stable' (upgraded from A+/Positive) for the bank loan facilities of the company, amounting to Rs 293 crore.

IDBI Bank: While one section of officers proposes to go on strike for five days from August 6-10, 2018, the other section proposes to go on strike for two days from August 9-10, 2018.

Puravankara: Company received bookings for more than 800 units for maiden property 'Adora de Goa' launched by subsidiary Provident Housing in Goa in March.

JBM Auto: Company's 'CityLife' buses to be rolled out by Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus.

Websol Energy System: Company has commenced optimum production from August to operationalise 280 MW of cell and 250 MW of module line capacity.

2 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For August 6, Adani Power and Jet Airways are present in this list.