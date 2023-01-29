 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 29, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST

Analysts say weakness in the market, which sank to a three-month low on January 27, is expected to continue at least until the presentation of the Budget 2023-24 on February 1

The market plunged to more than a three-month low on January 27, the first day of the February series, on widespread selling, with banks and metal hammered especially hard. Relentless selling by foreign investors worsened the carnage.

The 30-pack Sensex closed 874 points, or 1.45 percent, down at 59,331, while the broad-based Nifty declined 288 points, or 1.6 percent, to 17,604.

It was the second straight session of a sharp downtrend in the run-up to the Budget 2023-24 and the US Fed meeting on February 1.

The Nifty decisively broke the support level of 17,800 and formed a long bearish candlestick on the daily charts. On the weekly scale, too, the index formed a long bearish pattern as it ended the week 2.35 percent lower.