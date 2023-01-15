 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 15, 2023 / 06:21 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, we have seen a long build-up in 83 stocks on Friday, including Persistent Systems, Federal Bank, Rain Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, and MCX India.

The market bounced back after a day of correction and closed with a half a percent gains on January 13, supported by metal, banking & financial services, auto, and technology stocks. Positive global cues also supported sentiment.

The BSE Sensex rallied 303 points to 60,261, while the Nifty50 climbed nearly 100 points to 17,957 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts. On the weekly basis, there was Long Legged Doji pattern on the weekly scale and the index registered half a percent gains.

"The market action of Friday could be a cheering factor for bulls to make a comeback. However, a decisive move above 18,100 level could be considered as an important bottom reversal pattern and that could have more upside in the near term," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Immediate support is at 17,760 levels, he feels.

A doji or a high wave type candle pattern was formed on the weekly chart with swing lows of 17,761 level, which is encouraging signal for bulls for the short term, the market expert said.

But the broader markets had a mixed trend as the Nifty Midcap 100 index was down 0.1 percent, whereas the Nifty Smallcap 100 index gained 0.3 percent. The market breadth was tilted towards bulls as about 1,139 shares advanced against 862 declining shares on the NSE.