Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 08, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, short build-up was seen in 108 stocks on Friday, including Cholamandalam Investment, Coal India, Bajaj Finserv, Atul, and Gujarat Gas.

Bears seem to be have strong control over Dalal Street as the benchmark indices fell for a third consecutive session on January 6, forming long bearish candle on the daily charts. All sectors, barring FMCG, closed in red with major fall in technology, banking & financial services, metal, and pharma stocks.

The BSE Sensex tanked 453 points to 59,900 and the Nifty50 dropped 133 points to 17,860, while the similar kind of trend was also seen in broader markets. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices corrected eight-tenth of percent each.

"The Nifty found support around the previous swing low on the daily timeframe. The momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index - 14) is in bearish crossover, suggesting weak price momentum for the near term," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Going forward, 17,770 is likely to act as support for the falling Nifty. A decisive fall below the said level may take the index towards 17,500, he said.

On the higher end, resistance is visible at 18,000, above which a recovery may come, said De.