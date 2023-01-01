 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 01, 2023 / 06:15 PM IST

Based on the open interest percentage, a total of 78 stocks saw a long build-up on Friday, including Balrampur Chini Mills, NALCO, Persistent Systems, Alkem Laboratories, and Birlasoft.

The market lost half a percent shedding its earlier gains on the last trading day of calendar year 2023, December 30. The markets were hit by sell-offs in select banking & financial services, FMCG, technology, and auto stocks.

The BSE Sensex fell 293 points to 60,841, while the Nifty50 declined 86 points to 18,105, and formed a bearish candle resembling a Dark Cloud Cover on the daily charts, indicating more weakness going ahead. but the correction in following session with red candle may give confirmation of further downtrend.

"On the daily charts, the Nifty formed a Dark Cloud Cover candlestick pattern, which will be confirmed if we see prices sustaining below Friday's low in the next trading session," said Vidnyan Sawant, AVP, Technical Research, GEPL Capital.

The momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) is moving in sync with prices, indicating positive momentum.

Per the overall price structure and inference from indicators, Vidnyan expects the Nifty to move towards 18,200, followed by 18,350 levels. On the flip side, if the Nifty sustains below the 18,000 mark then the bullish view will be negated, he feels.

However, the broader markets performed better than the frontline indices as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 0.5 percent and 0.75 percent, respectively.