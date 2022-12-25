 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 25, 2022 / 05:58 PM IST

The key support level for the Nifty is 17,775, followed by 17,711 and 17,608. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,982, followed by 18,046 and 18,150.

The market extended its southward journey for the fourth consecutive session on December 23, with the BSE Sensex falling nearly 1,000 points with surging Covid cases in China and Japan and global growth worries weighing down the sentiment.

The BSE Sensex plunged 981 points, the biggest single-day loss since September 23, to 59,845. The Nifty50 tanked 321 points, the largest single-day loss since September 16, to 17,807, and formed a long bearish candle on the daily charts after a sharp gap-down opening.

"This pattern indicates the resumption of a sharp downside momentum in the market. Nifty broke below the important cluster supports of 18,100 levels (ascending trendline and horizontal line per the change in polarity), as per the daily / weekly chart," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Thus, the Nifty seems to have declined per the daily as well as the weekly charts. The decisive downside breakout of the crucial support level could suggest more weakness in the near term, Shetti added.

The next downside levels to be watched out for are around 17,400-17,350, which are the gap-up opening levels of mid-October 2022, as also the 200-day EMA (exponential moving average).

The broader markets saw severe selling pressure with the Nifty Midcap 100 index declining 3.8 percent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index down 4.7 percent.