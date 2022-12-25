Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The market extended its southward journey for the fourth consecutive session on December 23, with the BSE Sensex falling nearly 1,000 points with surging Covid cases in China and Japan and global growth worries weighing down the sentiment.

The BSE Sensex plunged 981 points, the biggest single-day loss since September 23, to 59,845. The Nifty50 tanked 321 points, the largest single-day loss since September 16, to 17,807, and formed a long bearish candle on the daily charts after a sharp gap-down opening.

"This pattern indicates the resumption of a sharp downside momentum in the market. Nifty broke below the important cluster supports of 18,100 levels (ascending trendline and horizontal line per the change in polarity), as per the daily / weekly chart," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Thus, the Nifty seems to have declined per the daily as well as the weekly charts. The decisive downside breakout of the crucial support level could suggest more weakness in the near term, Shetti added.

The next downside levels to be watched out for are around 17,400-17,350, which are the gap-up opening levels of mid-October 2022, as also the 200-day EMA (exponential moving average).

The broader markets saw severe selling pressure with the Nifty Midcap 100 index declining 3.8 percent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index down 4.7 percent.

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data, and not just of the current month.

Key support and resistance levels of the Nifty

Per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,775, followed by 17,711 and 17,608. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,982, followed by 18,046 and 18,150.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index fell sharply on December 23, declining 741 points to 41,668, and formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts.

The pivot level which will act as crucial support for the index is 41,590, followed by 41,442, and 41,202 levels. On the upside, key resistance levels are 42,071, followed by 42,219, and 42,460 levels.

CALL OPTION DATA

We have seen the maximum Call open interest (OI) at 18,000 strike, with 93.84 lakh contracts, which can act as a crucial resistance level in the last week of December. In fact, the resistance has shifted sharply lower from 19,000, to 18,500, and now 18,000.

This is followed by 19,000 strike, which holds 91.88 lakh contracts, and 18,200 strike, which has more than 87.53 lakh contracts.

Maximum Call writing was seen at 18,000 strike, which added 80.78 lakh contracts, followed by 18,100 strike, which added 52.88 lakh contracts, and 18,200 strike which added 30.21 lakh contracts.

Maximum Call unwinding was seen at 18,900 strike, which shed 18.34 lakh contracts, followed by 19,300 strike which shed 4.7 lakh contracts, and 19,200 strike which shed 1.75 lakh contracts.

PUT OPTION DATA

We have seen maximum Put OI at 17,000 strike, with 59.08 lakh contracts, which can act as a crucial support level in the December series. The support level has shifted lower from 18,000 earlier, to 17,500, to 17,000 now.

This is followed by 17,500 strike, which holds 46.59 lakh contracts, and 17,800 strike, which has accumulated 41.61 lakh contracts.

Maximum Put writing was seen at 17,800 strike, which added 15.5 lakh contracts, followed by 17,600 strike, which added 14.57 lakh contracts, and 17,000 strike, which added 13.24 lakh contracts.

Maximum Put unwinding was seen at 18,000 strike, which shed 13.96 lakh contracts, followed by 18,100 strike, which shed 12.77 lakh contracts, and 18,200 strike, which shed 9.65 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. We have seen the highest delivery in Atul, HDFC, Colgate Palmolive, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, and HDFC Life Insurance Company, among others.

2 stocks saw a long build-up

An increase in open interest (OI), along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the OI future percentage, we have seen long build-up in two stocks on Friday: Granules India and Divis Laboratories.

94 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in OI, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the OI future percentage, 94 stocks saw long unwinding on Friday, including Navin Fluorine International, Balrampur Chini Mills, Dixon Technologies, JK Cement, and Persistent Systems.

98 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in OI, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI future percentage, we have seen a short build-up in 98 stocks on Friday, including Nifty Financial, IDFC First Bank, Abbott India, Nestle India, and Grasim Industries.

One stock witnessed short-covering

A decrease in OI, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates short-covering. Based on the OI future percentage, we have only one stock, Syngene International, in Friday’s list.

Bulk Deals

Landmark Cars: Goldman Sachs Funds Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio has picked up nearly 1 percent stake in the premium automobile retailer, by acquiring 3.92 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 466.55 per share. Integrated Core Strategies Asia Pte Ltd sold 3.82 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 463.82 per share.

Zota Healthcare: Barclays Securities India sold 2.13 lakh shares in Zota Healthcare via open market transactions. Barclays sold the shares at an average price of Rs 254.5 per share.

Investors Meetings on December 26

DCX Systems: Officials of the company will interact with Rohit Kothari of Achal Family Office.

Tega Industries: Company officials will interact with LIC Mutual Fund.

Centum Electronics: Officials of the company will be meeting institutional investors.

Can Fin Homes: Company officials will meet lead analysts from DAM Capital Advisors.

Stocks in the news

Tata Motors: Tata Motors subsidiary TML CV Mobility Solutions has signed a contract with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) for the operation of 1,500 electric buses in New Delhi. TML will supply, operate, and maintain 1,500 12-metre, low-floor, air-conditioned electric buses for a period of 12 years.

New Delhi Television: Billionaire Gautam Adani will control 64.71 percent stake in NDTV as founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy have decided to transfer 27.26 percent stake in the company to Adani. Adani, via RRPR Holding and Vishvapradhan Commercial, as also an open offer, already holds more than 37 percent in NDTV. RRPR Holding was a firm owned by the founders that was acquired by Adani. After this transaction, the founders will hold a 5 percent stake in NDTV.

Alkem Laboratories: Eight Roads Ventures India Healthcare IV LP, and F-Prime Capital Partners Life Sciences Fund VI LP are going to pick an 8 percent stake in Alkem subsidiary Enzene Biosciences for Rs 161.48 crore. The transaction is expected to be completed by January 2023 The funds will be used for capacity expansion in India and the United States.

Gateway Distriparks: the company has completed its acquisition of 99.92 percent shareholding in Kashipur Infrastructure and Freight Terminal (KIFTPL) from its majority shareholders - Apollo Logisolutions, India Glycols, and Kashipur Holdings — for Rs 144.47 crore.

SJVN: the company has expanded its footprint in wind energy as it has won the full capacity of the 100 MW wind power project at Rs 2.90 per unit on a build-own-and-operate basis through an e-reverse auction.

Quess Corp: the company has said that due to the changed market scenario, the board has decided to withdraw the proposal for the amalgamation of Allsec Technologies with the company. The board has appointed Kamal Pal Hoda as the Group CFO of the company with effect from January 10, 2023, in place of N Ravi Vishwanath.

Infibeam Avenues: the fintech firm has received a perpetual license from the Reserve Bank of India for its bill payments business, BillAvenue. With this, BillAvenue will operate as a Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit (BBPOU) under the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS). As a BBPOU, BillAvenue will operate both as a biller as also customer onboard billers and agent institutions to service customers.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) have net sold shares worth Rs 706.84 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net purchased shares worth Rs 3,398.98 crore on December 23, per provisional data available on the NSE website.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has retained Indiabulls Housing Finance in its F&O ban list for December 26 as well. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

