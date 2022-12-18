 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 18, 2022 / 08:34 PM IST

Based on the open interest future percentage, as many as 100 stocks saw a long unwinding on Friday, including Punjab National Bank, Bank Nifty, Container Corporation, Apollo Tyres, and BHEL

The market nosedived for the second straight day with the Nifty50 closing below the crucial support of 18,300 mark on December 16, tracking correction in global counterparts amid growing recession fears.

The BSE Sensex fell 461 points to 61,338, while the Nifty50 plunged 146 points to 18,269 and formed a bearish candle with a long upper shadow.

"Technically this market action indicates sell on rise and downward continuation pattern. This is a negative signal and more weakness could be in store. The negative chart pattern like the lower top has been confirmed at 18,696 (December 14) and further weakness from here could signal a formation of the new lower bottom of the sequence on the daily chart," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

The Nifty on the weekly chart also formed a similar pattern to that of the daily chart (small negative candle with long upper shadow), which indicates the presence of key resistance around 18,700 levels.

Having moved below the crucial immediate support of 18,500 levels, as per the weekly chart, the Nifty could slide down to the next important support of 18,100-18,000 levels in the coming week, the market expert said. "Immediate resistance is at 18,450-18,500 levels."

The selling pressure was also seen in broader markets as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices fell 1.6 percent and 0.6 percent respectively, while the volatility index India VIX increased quite sharply by 23 percent in the last few sessions from a weekly low, indicating the possibility of some kind of uncertainty, though on a weekly basis it rose just 4.4 percent to 14.07 levels.