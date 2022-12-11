 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 11, 2022 / 04:39 PM IST

Based on the open interest future percentage, a total of 83 stocks have seen long unwinding on Friday including Polycab India, Apollo Tyres, Hindalco Industries, Navin Fluorine International, and Coromandel International.

The stock market erased all its previous day's gains and closed six-tenth of a percent lower on December 9, dented by selling pressure in technology, metal, and PSU bank stocks.

The BSE Sensex fell 389 points to 62,181, while the Nifty50 declined 113 points to 18,497 and formed a bearish Engulfing candle on the daily charts, indicating further weakness in the market.

"A long negative candle was formed on the daily chart with a minor lower shadow. Technically, this pattern indicates a downside breakout of the rangebound movement of the last few sessions. This is not a good sign and points towards more weakness in the short term," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

He feels the short-term uptrend status of Nifty seems to have reversed.

"Having moved below the crucial support of 18,550-18,500 levels, the Nifty is expected to slide down to the next key lower support of 18,150-18,100 levels in the near term. Immediate resistance is placed at 18,600-18,650 levels," the expert said.