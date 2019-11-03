Trade Setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the Opening Bell

After having remained choppy throughout the day, the market ended marginally higher and continue its winning streak for the sixth consecutive session on November 1.

The Sensex managed to hold above 40,000, while Nifty ended below the 11,900 level amid mixed domestic data and no major news from the international market, which has capped the gains of Indian market.

At its close, the Sensex was up 35.98 points at 40,165.03, while Nifty ended 13.10 points higher at 11,890.60.

"We reiterate our bullish view on the Nifty index and suggest continuing with a “buy on dips” approach. However, participants should maintain extra caution in the stock selection as we’ve already seen a decent rise across the board," said Ajit Mishra Vice President, Research, Religare Broking.

"Though almost all the sectoral indices are contributing to the rally, we feel banking and metal can outshine the others in the near future, so traders should plan their trades accordingly," he said.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 11,849.83, followed by 11,809.07. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,924.83 and 11,959.07.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank gained 264.3 points at 30,330.6 on November 1. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,103.33, followed by 29,876.07. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,483.43 and 30,636.27.

Call options data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 17.29 lakh contracts was seen at 12,000 strike price. It will act as a crucial resistance level in the November series.

This is followed by 11,800 strike price, which holds 16.64 lakh contracts in open interest; and 12,500, which has accumulated 9.21 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at the 11,900 strike price, which added 2.06 lakh contracts, followed by 12,400 strike that added 1.93 lakh contracts.

No Call unwinding seen.

Put options data

Maximum put open interest (OI) of 18.80 lakh contracts was seen at 11,600 strike price, which will act as crucial support in November series.

This is followed by 11,500 strike price, which holds 15.62 lakh contracts in OI; and 11,300 strike price, which has accumulated 12 lakh contracts in OI.

Put writing was seen at the 11,900 strike price, which added 2.39 lakh contracts, followed by 11,800 strike price, which added 2.34 lakh contracts and 11,600 strike price, which added 1.32 lakh contracts

No major Put unwinding seen.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

58 stocks saw long buildup

28 stocks witnessed short-covering

As per available data, 28 stocks witnessed short-covering. A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short covering. Based on the lowest open interest (OI) future percentage point, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

51 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

13 stocks saw long unwinding

Based on the lowest open interest (OI) future percentage point, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

Bulk Deals

Upcoming analyst or board meetings/briefings

IDBI Bank - Board meeting on November 8 to consider and approve the financial results for the period that ended on September 30, 2019.

MM Forgings - Board meeting on November 9 to consider and approve the financial results for the period that ended on September 30, 2019.

Balrampur Chini Mills - Board meeting on November 11 to consider and approve the financial results for the period that ended on September 30, 2019 and dividend.

Punjab and Sind Bank - Board meeting on November 11 to consider and approve the financial results for the period that ended on September 30, 2019.

SJVN - Board meeting on November 11 to consider and approve the financial results for the period that ended on September 30, 2019.

RITES - Board meeting on November 13 to consider and approve the financial results for the period that ended on September 30, 2019.

Stocks in news

Results on November 4: HDFC, MRPL, Bharat Electronics, HT Media, Intellect Design Arena, Indian Overseas Bank, KRBL, NOCIL, Persistent Systems, SRF

Alkem Lab - USFDA issues establishment inspection report (EIR) for the company's manufacturing facility located at Daman and Baddi

Eicher Motors - Total Royal Enfield sales at 71,964 versus 70,451 units, YoY

Tata Motors: Total sales down 34 percent at 41,354 vehicles compared to 62,264 units, total domestic sales down 32 percent at 39,152 units versus 57,710 units, YoY

V-Mart Q2: Loss at Rs 18 crore versus loss of Rs 4 crore, revenue up 19.8 percent at Rs 314.1 crore versus Rs 262.2 crore, YoY

Yes Bank Q2: Net loss at Rs 600.1 crore versus profit of Rs 964.7 crore, NII down 9.6 percent at Rs 2,185.9 crore versus Rs 2.417.5 crore, YoY

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares with a net worth Rs 533.37 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares with a net worth of Rs 136.5 crore in the Indian equity market on November 1, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow

No stock under ban period on NSE

For November 4, no stock is under F&O ban.