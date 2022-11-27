 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 27, 2022 / 04:48 PM IST

The Nifty is expected to move to a new all-time high of above 18,606 during the week, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, has said

The market turned volatile after a day of record run to close with moderate gains on November 25, which were still enough to see the benchmark indices close at a new high on the first day of the December series.

The broader markets looked strong, with the Nifty midcap 100 and smallcap 100 indices rising around a percent each.

The Sensex rose 21 points to 62,294, while the Nifty50 climbed 29 points to 18,513 and formed a Doji pattern on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness among the bulls and the bears about the market direction.

The index gained more than a percent during the week and formed a Bullish Engulfing candle on the weekly scale.

The underlying trend for Nifty continues to be positive. Having surpassed the crucial upper resistance during the week, the index is expected to move to a new all-time high (above 18,606) by next week, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

A sustainable move above 18,600 will likely pull the Nifty towards the new milestone of 18,950 in the near term (which is 0.786 percent Fibonacci extension taken from the June 22 bottom, September 22 top and September 22 higher bottom, as per the weekly chart), he added.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades: