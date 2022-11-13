Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The market had a great run on November 11, tracking rally in global counterparts amid hope that the Federal Reserve may slow down its aggressive interest rate hikes after easing inflation in October. Banking & financial services, technology, metal, and oil & gas stocks participated in the run up.

The benchmark indices had a healthy gap up opening on Friday. The BSE Sensex surged 1,181 points or 1.95 percent to close at 61,795, while the Nifty50 jumped 321 points or 1.8% to 18,350, the highest closing level since October 19 last year and formed bullish candle on the daily charts.

"A long bull candle was formed on the daily chart with huge unfilled opening upside gap. Nifty has decisively closed above the key hurdle of 18,150 levels and also placed at the edge of moving above another resistance of 18,350 levels (top of January 18 this year). This is the positive indication and one may expect further upside in the near term," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

He further said one can expect new all-time high above 18,600 levels in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 18,150, he added.

But the same enthusiasm was lacking in broader markets. The Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.07 percent and Smallcap 100 index rose 0.4 percent.

The cooling down volatility also aided Friday's rally. India VIX was down by 7.5 percent to 14.41 levels.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data, and not just of the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,284, followed by 18,260 & 18,221. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,363 followed by 18,387 and 18,427.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank jumped more than 500 points to 42,137, the highest ever closing level and formed Doji or High Wave kind of pattern on the daily charts on November 11, indicating indecisiveness among bulls and bears about future market trend.

The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 41,970, followed by 41,869 and 41,706 levels. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 42,297 followed by 42,398 & 42,561 levels.

CALL OPTION DATA

The maximum Call open interest of 26.17 lakh contracts was seen at 19,500 strike, which can act as a crucial resistance level in the November series.

This is followed by 19,000 strike, which holds 25.55 lakh contracts, and 18,300 strike, which have more than 20.77 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 18,300 strike, which added 6.79 lakh contracts, followed by 18,400 strike which added 6.68 lakh contracts, and 18,800 strike which added 4.25 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 18,000 strike, which shed 9.29 lakh contracts, followed by 18,200 strike which shed 6.04 lakh contracts and 18,100 strike which shed 2.98 lakh contracts.

PUT OPTION DATA

Maximum Put open interest of 32.57 lakh contracts was seen at 18,000 strike, which can act as a crucial support level in the November series.

This is followed by 17,000 strike, which holds 28.63 lakh contracts, and 18,300 strike, which has accumulated 22.59 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 18,300 strike, which added 17.2 lakh contracts, followed by 18,400 strike, which added 10.49 lakh contracts, and 18,200 strike which added 5.55 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 17,500 strike, which shed 4.86 lakh contracts, followed by 17,000 strike which shed 3.76 lakh contracts and 17,200 strike which shed 2.97 lakh contracts.

STOCKS WITH A HIGH DELIVERY PERCENTAGE

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. We have seen the highest delivery in ICICI Prudential, Honeywell Automation, Power Grid Corporation of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ICICI Bank, among others.

48 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are top 10 stocks including Nifty Financial, Persistent Systems, Bank Nifty, Coforge, and Ashok Leyland, in which a long build-up was seen.

30 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including City Union Bank, Dalmia Bharat, Bank of Baroda, Britannia Industries, and Amara Raja Batteries, in which long unwinding was seen.

35 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a short build-up was seen include Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals, Eicher Motors, Indian Hotels, Ipca Laboratories, and Zydus Life Sciences.

83 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks, in which short-covering was seen include Mphasis, Indraprastha Gas, Tata Motors, Cummins India, and Lupin.

Bulk Deals

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: TPG Growth IV SF Pte Ltd exited the Nykaa Fashion operator by selling entire 1.08 crore equity shares at an average price of Rs 186.40 per share after the end of one year lock-in period for pre-IPO investors. However, Societe Generale bought 26.3 lakh shares and Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte purchased 82.13 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 186.40 per share.

PB Fintech: Internet Fund III Pte Ltd sold 51.59 lakh shares in the Policybazaar operator at an average price of Rs 375.11 per share. Tiger Global Eight Holdings also offloaded 76.13 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 374.09 per share, and another 32.84 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 388.34 per share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Results on November 14

ONGC, Grasim Industries, Biocon, Bharat Forge, Apollo Tyres, IRCTC, Aarti Industries, Abbott India, Ahluwalia Contracts, Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Balkrishna Industries, BGR Energy Systems, Birla Tyres, CESC, Dilip Buildcon, Godrej Industries, Greaves Cotton, HUDCO, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Jyothy Labs, Linde India, Lux Industries, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, NBCC (India), Radico Khaitan, Sobha, and SpiceJet will be in focus ahead of September FY23 quarter earnings on November 14.

Stocks in News

LIC: The life insurance company clocked a 27 percent year-on-year growth in net premium at Rs 1.32 lakh crore for the quarter ended September FY23. The net profit for the quarter at Rs 15,952 crore grew 11 times compared to Rs 1,434 crore recorded in same period last year, partly driven by other income. Other income stood at Rs 6,795 crore (against Rs 46 crore YoY) for the quarter including refund of income tax.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company reported a 1.1 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 260.4 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, with revenue rising 7.2 percent YoY to Rs 3,375.2 crore for the quarter impacted by North America business that fell 0.1 percent YoY but India business grew by 12.7 percent and Europe 11.9 percent YoY. EBITDA increased by 5.3 percent to Rs 621.6 crore in Q2FY23 and margin declined by 40 bps to 18.4 percent compared to year-ago period. Numbers were ahead of analysts' estimates.

ABB India: The company clocked a massive 68.6 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 202.5 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 with revenue rising 19.2 percent YoY to Rs 2,119.7 crore. The strong performance for the quarter can be attributed to its expanding customer base and industry-leading product portfolio. On the operating front, EBITDA increased by 16.4 percent YoY to Rs 211 crore and margin expanded by 50 bps YoY to 10 percent for the quarter.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The media and entertainment company reported a 58 percent year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 112.8 crore for the September FY23 quarter, dented by weak operating performance and muted topline growth. Revenue for the quarter at Rs 2,028.4 crore grew by 2.5 percent as domestic advertising revenues were lower by 7.7 percent due to FTA withdrawal (Zee Anmol) and challenging macroeconomic environment. EBITDA fell 26.3 percent YoY to Rs 297.3 crore for the quarter.

Thermax: The energy and environment solutions company recorded a 24.1 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 109.2 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 on strong top line and operating performance. Revenue grew by 41.3 percent to Rs 2,075.3 crore and EBITDA surged 28.4 percent to Rs 140.8 crore for the quarter compared to same period last year. As on September 2022, Thermax Group had an order balance of Rs 9,485 crore, up 46 percent YoY.

Bharat Dynamics: The state-owned company reported a massive 75.3 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 75.8 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, supported by healthy operating performance and higher other income. Revenue grew by 6.1 percent to Rs 534.8 crore compared to year-ago period. EBITDA increased by 41.9 percent YoY to Rs 93.8 crore and margin expanded by 450 bps YoY to 17.6 percent for the quarter.

Indiabulls Real Estate: The real estate firm reported a 10-fold year-on-year increase in profit at Rs 56.5 crore for quarter ended September FY23 largely driven by operating performance, but revenue from operations fell 44.4 percent YoY to Rs 194 crore for the quarter. EBITDA at Rs 91 crore for the quarter increased by 306 percent YoY, and margin jumped 40 percentage points as cost of land, plots, constructed properties and others dropped significantly.

EID Parry India: The sugar company clocked a 20 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 565 crore for quarter ended September FY23 on healthy top line. Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 62 percent to Rs 11,327.6 crore compared to year-ago period, and EBITDA increased by 27.3 percent to Rs 950 crore but margin fell by 230 bps YoY due to higher input cost.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 3,958.23 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 615.54 crore on November 11, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The NSE has added Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals, and retained Punjab National Bank under its F&O ban list for November 14. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

