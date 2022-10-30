Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The recovery in last hour of trade helped the benchmark indices close on a positive note on October 28, extending northward journey for a second consecutive session. Auto, oil & gas stocks, HDFC twins and Bajaj twins supported the market.

The BSE Sensex rose over 200 points to 59,960, while the Nifty50 jumped 50 points to 17,787 and formed small bodied bullish candle on the daily charts. The 50-share NSE benchmark has struggled a lot around 17,800 for the entire Diwali week and closed few points away from the same level, hence if the said level decisively crosses then 18,000-18,100 may be a possibility in coming days, experts said.

The momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) is moving near 60 levels, which shows positive momentum of the index for the short to medium term.

The Nifty has immediate resistance levels placed at 17,811 (3 days high) followed by 17,919 (key resistance) and on the other side, it has strong support level placed at 17,637 (2 days Low) followed by 17,420 (gap support), said Omkar Patil, Technical Research Associate at GEPL Capital.

As per the overall chart pattern and indicator set up, the market expert feels the Nifty is moving in a tight range of 17,637 – 17,811 levels. If it breaches 17,919 levels on the higher side it will move towards 18,115 levels.

However, the broader markets caught in bear trap with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices falling half a percent and one percent, respectively.

The fall in volatility also favoured bulls as India VIX, the fear index dropped 4 percent to 15.92 levels.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data, and not just of the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,739, followed by 17,712 & 17,668. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,827 followed by 17,854 and 17,898.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank was under pressure, falling more than 300 points to 40,991 and forming bearish candle on the daily charts. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 40,858, followed by 40,707 and 40,461 levels. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 41,350 followed by 41,502 & 41,747 levels.

CALL OPTION DATA

The maximum Call open interest of 20.81 lakh contracts was seen at 18,500 strike, which can act as a crucial resistance level in the November series.

This is followed by 18,000 strike, which holds 18.07 lakh contracts, and 17,500 strike, which has 10.14 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 18,600 strike, which added 2.05 lakh contracts, followed by 18,500 strike which added 1.86 lakh contracts, and 18,300 strike which added 1.42 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 17,500 strike, which shed 16,650 contracts, followed by 17,300 strike which shed 6,050 contracts and 16,900 strike which shed 800 contracts.

PUT OPTION DATA

Maximum Put open interest of 28.47 lakh contracts was seen at 17,000 strike, which can act as a crucial support level in the November series.

This is followed by 17,500 strike, which holds 23.33 lakh contracts, and 16,500 strike, which has accumulated 20.57 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 17,500 strike, which added 4.26 lakh contracts, followed by 17,300 strike, which added 2 lakh contracts, and 17,800 strike which added 1.97 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 17,000 strike, which shed 24,500 contracts, followed by 18,600 strike which shed 1,250 contracts.

STOCKS WITH A HIGH DELIVERY PERCENTAGE

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. The highest delivery was seen in HDFC, ITC, TCS, HDFC AMC, and Britannia Industries, among others.

41 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are top 10 stocks including Honeywell Automation, Maruti Suzuki India, Syngene International, Coal India, and Bosch, in which a long build-up was seen.

32 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including TVS Motor Company, Jindal Steel & Power, Mahanagar Gas, Indraprastha Gas, and Polycab India, in which long unwinding was seen.

101 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a short build-up was seen include Nifty Financial, NMDC, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, Balrampur Chini Mills, and SBI Cards and Payment Services.

23 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks, in which short-covering was seen include Max Financial Services, REC, Bajaj Auto, Shree Cements, and ACC.

Bulk Deals

Results on October 31

Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, 3i Infotech, Castrol India, LT Foods, Data Patterns (India), Equitas Small Finance Bank, Fino Payments Bank, GHCL, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Music Broadcast, Saregama India, Swaraj Engines, Timken India, and VST Tillers Tractors will be in focus ahead of September FY23 quarter earnings on October 31.

Stocks in News

JSW Energy: The power generation company recorded a 36 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 456.6 crore led by lower tax cost and higher other income. Revenue from operations at Rs 2,387 crore increased by 14.4 percent compared to year-ago period, and EBITDA grew by 2 percent YoY to Rs 1,098 crore. The company announced net power generation of 6.7 billion units, lower by 2 percent YoY due to weak merchant demand.

Vedanta: Billionare Anil Agarwal-owned company registered a 54 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 2,690 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 impacted by weak operating performance, and higher finance cost and power & fuel expenses, but supported by topline and exceptional income of Rs 234 crore (against loss of Rs 97 crore). Revenue from operations at Rs 36,237 crore increased by 20.6 percent compared to year-ago period. At the operating level, EBITDA fell 24 percent YoY to Rs 8,038 crore and margin contracted 15 percentage points to 25 percent for the quarter. In addition, its board members approved expansion project for subsidiary Bharat Aluminium Company (Balco), which will expand the rolled product capacity from existing 50 KTPA to 180 KTPA at a revised cost of Rs 595 crore.

Tata Power Company: The Tata Group company has recorded a healthy 85 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 935.2 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, led by improved performance across all businesses. Revenue for the quarter grew by 43 percent to Rs 14,031 crore compared to year-ago period, aided by higher plant availability in Mundra, higher sales across distribution companies and capacity addition in renewables. Consolidated EBITDA increased by 18 percent to Rs 2,043 crore during the same period on higher availability in Mundra, capacity addition in renewables and higher efficiencies achieved in the distribution business especially in Odisha Discoms.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The pharma major has clocked a 12.2 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 1,112.8 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 supported by operating income, but impacted by higher tax cost. Revenue for the quarter at Rs 6,305.7 crore increased by 9.4 percent compared to year-ago period due to North America business. EBITDA for the quarter at Rs 1,932.2 crore rose by 24 percent compared to year-ago period.

Hero MotoCorp: The world's largest motorcycles and scooters maker registered a healthy double-digit retail growth of 20 percent over the corresponding festive period of FY22. The company said it also registered a significant gain in its market share and festival season retails were driven by the strong performance of its brands including 100cc Splendor+, 125cc motorcycles Glamour and Super Splendor and the XPulse range in the premium segment.

Maruti Suzuki India: The country's largest car maker has announced to recall 9,925 units of Wagon R, Celerio and Ignis manufactured between August 3, 2022 and September 1, 2022. "It is suspected that there is a possible defect in rear brake assembly pin, which in a certain case, may break and cause a peculiar noise. There may be a possibility of impact on brake performance in the long run," the company said in its BSE filing.

Indian Oil Corporation: The oil marketing company posted standalone loss of Rs 272.35 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, against profit of Rs 6,360 crore in year-ago period and loss of Rs 1,993 crore in previous quarter, despite getting Rs 10,800 crore of LPG subsidy from government. More than 50 percent rise in other income helped the company minimise loss for the quarter. Revenue from operations grew by 34.5 percent YoY to Rs 2.28 lakh crore for the quarter.

NTPC: The company reported a 7.4 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 3,417.7 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 impacted by higher fuel cost, finance cost, loss at joint ventures and lower other income. Revenue grew by 36 percent to Rs 44,175 crore compared to year-ago period. Average tariff rate at Rs 4.77 per unit for the quarter ended September 2022, up from Rs 3.86 per unit in September 2021.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 1,568.75 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 613.37 crore on October 28, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

As we are in the beginning of new series, the NSE has not added any stock under its F&O ban list for October 31. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

