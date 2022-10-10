Trade setup for today: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The bulls took a break on October 7 after a run-up in the previous two sessions, with traders cautious ahead of the US jobs data, which was largely in line with street estimates. The employment rate in the US fell to 3.5 percent, indicating that the Federal Reserve may continue with aggressive policy tightening.

The Sensex declined 31 points to 58,191, while the Nifty slipped 17 points to 17,315 to form a small-bodied bullish candlestick on the daily charts.

The consolidation is expected to continue, with crucial support at 17,000. A major upside is seen only after a decisive close above 17,450-17,500, experts said.

"The consolidation movement may be extended in the early part of the next week and the market could eventually witness a sharp upside bounce from the lows by next week," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

A decisive upside breakout of the hurdle of 17,450 would likely pull Nifty towards another important resistance of 18,000-18,100, Shetti said. Immediate support is at 17,200, the market expert said.

The broader markets saw a mixed trend as the Nifty midcap 100 index was down 0.24 percent and the smallcap 100 index gained 0.24 percent.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks are the aggregates of three-month data and not just of the current month.

Key support, resistance levels for the Nifty

As per the pivot charts, the key support for the Nifty is at 17,242 followed by 17,169. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,362 and 17,410.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank fell more than 100 points to 39,178 and formed another Doji pattern on the daily scale on October 7. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support, is placed at 38,912 followed by 38,646. On the upside, key resistance is at 39,340 and then 39,501.

CALL OPTION DATA

The maximum Call open interest of 30.70 lakh contracts was seen at 18,000 strike, which can act as a crucial resistance in the October series.

This was followed by 18,500 strike, which holds 17.25 lakh contracts and 17,500 strike, which has 17.2 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 18,000 strike, which added 3.55 lakh contracts, followed by 18,200 strike that added 1.15 lakh contracts and 17,300 strike, which added 1.14 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 18,400 strike, which shed 3.1 lakh contracts, followed by 17,400 strike that shed 1.16 lakh contracts and 17,200 strike, which shed 91,650 contracts.

PUT OPTION DATA

The maximum Put open interest of 32.57 lakh contracts was seen at 17,000 strike, which can act as a crucial support in the October series.

This was followed by 16,000 strike, which holds 29.52 lakh contracts, and 16,500 strike, which has accumulated 23.17 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 17,000 strike, which added 3.44 lakh contracts, followed by 16,400 strike, which added 82,750 contracts, and 16,200 strike which added 81,950 contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 16,500 strike, which shed 2.93 lakh contracts, followed by 17,400 strike, which shed 85,750 contracts and 16,000 strike that shed 44,950 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in a stock. The highest delivery was seen in Alkem Laboratories, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Syngene International, HDFC Bank and Coromandel International among others.

41 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are top 10 stocks in which a long build-up was seen:

37 stocks see long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen:

79 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a short build-up was seen include Aarti Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Ramco Cements, Biocon, and Mahindra & Mahindra.

38 stocks witness short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen:

Bulk deals

Gravita India: The sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority acquired 5,56,493 equity shares in the company at an average price of Rs 332 a share. Investor Atul Kuchhal sold the shares at the same price and exited Gravita India.

Results on October 10

Tata Consultancy Services will be in focus ahead of its September FY23 quarter earnings

Stocks in News

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company: The company clocked (provisional) gross direct premium of Rs 5,655.1 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, a 12 percent growth over a year-ago period, with health-retail segment registering 21 percent YoY growth at Rs 4,306.4 crore.

Navkar Corporation: The company has approved the transfer of movable assets, including trailers and dwarf containers, to Adani Logistics. The transaction cost is Rs 173.97 crore. The company will utilise the amount for the expansion of business and the purchase of new trailers for its new inland container depot at Morbi.

IDBI Bank: The government of India has engaged KPMG India as the transaction adviser and Link Legal as the legal adviser for providing advisory services and managing the transaction of stake sale in IDBI Bank. The government and LIC of India intend to sell little more than 30 percent stake each in IDBI Bank. The government, which has invited an expression of interest from the bidders, has a 45.48 percent and LIC a 49.24 percent shareholding in the bank.

Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover sold 88,121 vehicles in the quarter ended September FY23, up 11.8 percent over the previous quarter but a decline of 4.9 percent from the year-ago period. Compared to the first quarter, retail sales were higher in China (up 38 percent), North America (up 27 percent) and Overseas (up 14 percent) but were lower in the UK (down 7 percent) and Europe (down 10 percent). In the first half of FY23, the company saw a 23.2 percent decline in sales volume at 1.66 lakh vehicles YoY. Its total order book in Q2FY23 has grown by 5,000 vehicles to 2.05 lakh vehicles from the previous quarter, the company said.

Sundaram Clayton: The company has sold 8.56 lakh shares in TVS Training and Services, an associate company. With this, its shareholding in has been reduced from 30.53 percent to 21.07 percent. These shares were sold for Rs 1.24 crore. It was a related party transaction as Dr Malini Srinivasan is a relative of a director.

Power Grid Corporation of India: Subsidiary POWERGRID Bhind Guna Transmission has successfully commissioned the transmission system in Madhya Pradesh. The subsidiary secured an order to establish transmission system for intra-state transmission work associated with the construction of a 400kV substation near Guna and a 220kV substation near Bhind on build, own, operate and maintain basis.

Suzlon Energy: The board has approved the appointment of Vinod R Tanti as the chairman & managing director of the company with immediate effect for three years up to October 6, 2025. The board also appointed Girish R Tanti, an executive director, as the executive vice chairman.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net sellers to the tune of Rs 2,250.77 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 545.25 crore on October 7, provisional data available on the NSE shows.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has not added any stock under its F&O ban list for October 10.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.