Trade Setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

On account of Friday's healthy gains, the market gained for the fifth consecutive week as Sensex and Nifty rose 1.2 percent each for the week.

On Friday, Sensex ended 548 points, or 1.50 percent, higher at 37,020.14 and Nifty settled with a gain of 162 points, or 1.51 percent, at 10,901.70.

While the COVID-19 cases are continuously rising, the market is rallying on liquidity boost and hopes of a vaccine.

In the coming week, with no major event, experts feel the June quarter earnings season and global cues will continue to dictate the market trend.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 10,789.77, followed by 10,677.83. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,973.57 and 11,045.43.

The Nifty Bank index ended 1.71 percent higher at 21,966.80 on July 17. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 21,656.73, followed by 21,346.67. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 22,170.93 and 22,375.07.

Maximum call OI of 24.87 lakh contracts was seen at 11,000 strike, which will act as crucial resistance in the July series.

This is followed by 10,800, which holds 12.46 lakh contracts, and 11,200 strikes, which has accumulated 11.3 lakh contracts.

Significant call writing was seen at 11,100, which added 1.73 lakh contracts, followed by 11,200 strikes, which added 96,000 contracts.

Call unwinding was witnessed at 10,700, which shed 2.17 lakh contracts, followed by 11,000, which shed 80,850 contracts.

Maximum put OI of 22.87 lakh contracts was seen at 10,500 strike, which will act as crucial support in the July series.

This is followed by 10,600, which also holds nearly 16.01 lakh contracts, and 10,800 strikes, which has accumulated 14.61 lakh contracts.

Significant put writing was seen at 10,800, which added 6.76 lakh contracts, followed by 10,900 strikes, which added 2.34 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 10,400 strike, which shed 17,025 contracts.

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long build-up was seen.

10 stocks saw long unwinding

An increase in OI, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

A decrease in OI, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

Results on July 20

ACC, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Bombay Dyeing, CSL Finance, Den Networks, Indo Amines, Maharashtra Scooters, NRB Bearings, State Trading Corporation of India, Swaraj Engines, etc.

Stocks in the news

HDFC Bank: The bank reported a 19.6 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit for the quarter ended June 2020.

Prakash Industries: Promoter GMK Builders created a pledge on additional 1.18 lakh shares.

Blue Dart Express: Radhakishan Damani-owned Bright Star Investments cut stake in the company to 3.11% in the June quarter, from 3.35% in March quarter.

Bank of India: Bank has appointed Shri Shankar Sen, as Chief Financial Officer.

JSW Energy: Promoter Glebe Trading released a pledge on 47.67 lakh shares.

JSW Steel: Promoter Glebe Trading released a pledge on 5 lakh shares and another promoter Danta Enterprises also released pledge on 12.54 lakh shares.

Banco Products Q1: Profit at Rs 17.56 cr versus Rs 29.92 cr, revenue at Rs 274.28 cr versus Rs 392.54 cr YoY.

Fund flow

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 697.08 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 209.42 crore in the Indian equity market on July 17, provisional data available on the NSE showed.