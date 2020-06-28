Trade Setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed with gains for the week, ending June 26.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.2 percent while the Nifty50 gained 1.3 percent for the week ended June 26 compared with 3.5 percent rally seen in the S&P BSE Midcap index, and the S&P BSE Smallcap index closed with gains of 2.8 percent in the same period.

As many as 55 socks in the S&P BSE 500 index rallied 10-30 percent in a week that includes names like Union Bank of India, SPARC, Hindustan Zinc, ABB India, Glenmark Pharma, BHEL, Bandhan Bank, Adani Gas, Indian Bank, IDBI Bank, Future Consumer, and Indian Overseas Bank, etc. among others.

Rising COVID-19 cases in the US and India, the military stand-off between India and China at the border and the ongoing spat between China and the US on many issues including trade and the source of the pandemic

remain pressure points for the markets across the globe.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three- months data and not of the current month only.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 10,326.2, followed by 10,269.4. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,424.8 and 10,466.6.

The Nifty Bank index closed 0.40 percent higher at 21,592.05 on June 26. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 21,346.57, followed by 21,101.03. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 21,811.17 and 22,030.23.

Maximum call OI of 15.87 lakh contracts was seen at 10,500 strike, which will act as crucial resistance in the July series.

This is followed by 10,000, which holds 9.26 lakh contracts, and 10,300 strikes, which has accumulated 6.32 lakh contracts.

Significant call writing was seen at the 10,400, which added 1.84 lakh contracts, followed by 10,500 strikes which added 1.23 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was witnessed at 10,600, which shed 93,300 contracts.

Maximum Put OI of 19.22 lakh contracts was seen at 10,000 strike, which will act as crucial support in the July series.

This is followed by 10,500, which holds 8.86 lakh contracts, and 10,300 strikes, which has accumulated 7.85 lakh contracts.

Significant put writing was seen at 10,000, which added 2.74 lakh contracts, followed by 10,100 strikes, which added 2.13 lakh contracts.

A minor put unwinding was seen at 10,200, which shed 600 contracts.

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long build-up was seen.

Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

An increase in OI, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

A decrease in OI, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Results on June 29

Bharat Forge, Bharat Electronics, Petronet LNG, Central Bank of India, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, MRF, Alphageo India, Ansal Properties, Aurionpro Solutions, Balaji Telefilms, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, CESC, Dredging Corporation of India, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Force Motors, GE T&D India, GIC Housing Finance, GMR Infrastructure, Himatsingka Seide, Indian Hume Pipe, Lux Industries, Maharashtra Seamless, Mangalam Drugs, Mercator, Minda Industries, MSTC, NOCIL, Panacea Biotec, Parag Milk Foods, PC Jeweller, Phoenix Mills, Premier Explosives, Pricol, Punjab & Sind Bank, Raymond, Reliance Communications, Religare Enterprises, Shree Renuka Sugars, Repco Home Finance, Rail Vikas Nigam, Shakti Pumps, SREI Infrastructure Finance, Texmo Pipes & Products, Time Technoplast, Venky's India, Veto Switchgears, Vivimed Labs, Welspun India etc.

Stocks in the news

Coal India Q4: Profit at Rs 4,625.8 cr versus Rs 6,026.5 cr, revenue at Rs 27,568.3 cr versus Rs 28,585 cr YoY.

Eveready Industries: Dovetail India Fund Class 6 Shares bought 4,80,000 shares in the company at Rs 79.05 per share.

Andhra Paper: Radhakishan Damani's Bright Star Investments acquired 5,00,000 shares in the company at Rs 206.23 per share.

Tourism Finance Corporation: Beacon Trusteeship Limited sold 4,18,197 shares in the company at Rs 35.50 per share on the BSE and 14,83,305 shares at Rs 35.49 per share on the NSE.

ITC Q4: Profit at Rs 3,797 cr versus Rs 3,481.9 cr, revenue at Rs 11,420 cr versus Rs 12,206 cr YoY.

IOC Q4: Profit at Rs 1,597.4 crore versus loss of Rs 70.6 cr, revenue at Rs 2,607 cr versus Rs 3,097 cr YoY.

Phoenix Mills: Board to consider fundraising on June 29.

Hind Rectifiers Q4: Profit at Rs 2.1 cr versus Rs 5 cr, revenue at Rs 77.9 cr versus Rs 83.9 cr YoY.

Fund flow

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 753.18 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,304.18 crore in the Indian equity market on June 26, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

There is no stock under the F&O ban for June 29. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.