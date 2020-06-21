Trade Setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Indian market ended the week ended June 19 on a positive note as the equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty rose almost 3 percent week-on-week.

The markets had begun the week on a negative note as fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections sent jitters across global markets. Geopolitical tension between India and China also kept the markets in check.

Experts point out that the recent up-move indicates participations are hopeful of de-escalation of tension between India and China.

"Going forward, in absence of any major event except the earnings season, the markets would continue to take cues from global markets. Further, developments on India-China feud at LAC would remain a key monitorable. Amid all, indications are in favour of further surge in the index so we advise aligning the positions accordingly," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-months data and not of the current month only.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 10,120.6, followed by 9,996.8. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,320.3 and 10,396.2.

The Nifty Bank closed 1.82 percent higher at 21,338.10. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 20,988.3, followed by 20,638.5. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 21,577.8 and 21,817.5.

Maximum call OI of 34.42 lakh contracts was seen at 10,500 strike, which will act as crucial resistance in the June series.

This is followed by 10,300, which holds 25.08 lakh contracts, and 10,400 strikes, which has accumulated 22.71 lakh contracts.

Significant call writing was seen at the 10,600, which added 7.74 lakh contracts, followed by 10,500 strikes which added 7.59 lakh contracts and 10,400 strike which added 7.52 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was witnessed at 10,000, which shed 4.4 lakh contracts, followed by 9,900 strikes, which shed 2.88 lakh contracts.

Maximum put OI of 39.62 lakh contracts was seen at 10,000 strike, which will act as crucial support in the June series.

This is followed by 9,900, which holds 37.71 lakh contracts, and 9,800 strikes, which has accumulated 30.34 lakh contracts.

Significant put writing was seen at 10,000, which added 10.42 lakh contracts, followed by 10,100 strikes, which added 7.87 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 10,500, which shed 27,600 contracts.

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long build-up was seen.

9 stocks saw long unwinding

An increase in OI, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

A decrease in OI, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Results on June 22

Aegis Logistics, AIA Engineering, Balaji Amines, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Kirloskar Industries, Morepen Laboratories, OnMobile Global, Skipper, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, The Investment Trust Of India, UFO Moviez.

Stocks in the news

Apollo Tricoat Tubes: IIFL Asset Management bought 2,69,000 shares in the company at Rs 370 per share.

Nelcast Q4: Profit at Rs 22.88 cr versus Rs 6.29 cr, revenue at Rs 125.5 cr versus Rs 174.33 cr YoY.

Ramco Systems Q4: Loss at Rs 5.85 cr versus profit at Rs 8.7 cr, revenue at Rs 132.87 cr versus Rs 141.44 cr YoY.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: Indian regulator approved Favipiravir for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in India.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar Q4: Profit at Rs 61.95 cr versus Rs 43.3 cr, revenue at Rs 550 cr versus Rs 568.94 cr YoY.

Greenlam Industries Q4: Profit at Rs 21.71 cr versus Rs 23.74 cr, revenue at Rs 324 cr versus Rs 360.21 cr YoY.

Fund flow

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,237 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 880.66 crore in the Indian equity market on June 19, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Eight stocks - Adani Enterprises, BHEL, Escorts, Jindal Steel, Just Dial, NCC, Punjab National Bank and SAIL - are under the F&O ban for June 22. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.