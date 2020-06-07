Trade Setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Benchmark indices registered a 6 percent jump as bulls continued to dominate for the second consecutive week that ended on June 5.

The Centre has allowed for the gradual reopening of economic activities (including agriculture, industries, shops in green and orange zones) from May with a lot of precautions amid social distancing norms.

The market has already reacted positively ahead of the reopening of economic activities. However, experts feel that actual economic data and numbers will decide the market's direction.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-months data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

According to pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 10,062.73 followed by 9,983.27. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,199.73 and 10,257.27.

Nifty Bank

The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 20,573.5 followed by 20,112.5. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 21,347.1 and 21,659.7.

Call option data

Maximum call OI of 17.79 lakh contracts was seen at 10,000 strike, which will act as crucial resistance in the June series.

This is followed by 10,500 which holds 16.17 lakh contracts, and 10,200 strikes, which has accumulated 6.62 lakh contracts.

Significant call writing was seen at the 10,900 which added 1.2 lakh contracts, followed by 10,600 strikes that added 1.02 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was witnessed at 10,000, which shed 86,625 contracts, followed by 9,500 strike, which shed 34,875 contracts.

Put option data

Maximum put OI of 29.69 lakh contracts was seen at 9,500 strike, which will act as crucial support in the June series.

This is followed by 9,900 which holds 22.5 lakh contracts, and 9,600 strikes, which has accumulated 21.98 lakh contracts.

Significant put writing was seen at 9,900, which added 3.26 lakh contracts, followed by 9,500 strikes, which added 2.58 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

76 stocks saw long build-up

Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long build-up was seen.

14 stocks saw long unwinding

Based on the OI future percentage, here are the stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

13 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in OI, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the stocks in which short build-up was seen.

42 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in OI, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Corporate Action

Titan Company, Abbott India, Chalet Hotels, Coromandel Engineering Company, Gujarat State Petronet, Inox Leisure, PVR, Themis Medicare, 20 Microns.

Stocks in the news

Larsen & Toubro Q4 | Profit at Rs 3,197 cr versus Rs 3,418.2 crore, revenue at Rs 44,245.3 crore versus Rs 43,303.4 crore YoY.

PVR | Sylebra Capital Partners Master Fund bought 5,99,986 shares at Rs 1,167.48 per share.

Pennar Industries | DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund sold 7,53,027 shares at Rs 16.17 per share.

Alembic | Nirayu Pvt Ltd bought 39,26,391 shares at Rs 54 per share.

​Welspun Corp | Company redeemed commercial paper of Rs 150 crore.

Greaves Cotton Q4 | Profit at Rs 0.57 crore versus Rs 33.89 crore, revenue at Rs 386.2 crore versus Rs 540.50 crore YoY.

Indian Overseas Bank | Bank reduced its interest rate on loans linked to MCLR by 30 basis points (bps) in overnight tenor and by 20 bps in one month to one -year tenors with effect from June 10. Hence, loans linked to MCLR will become cheaper. The bank has also reduced its interest rate on loans linked to repo Linked Lending rate (RLLR) from 7.25 percent to 6.85 percent per annum.

Karnataka Bank | Bank has reported a 56 percent decline in net profit for the March quarter at Rs 27.31 crore due to higher provisions. The private sector lender had posted a net profit of Rs 61.73 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal ended March 2019, it said in a regulatory filing. Sequentially, net profit in the three months to March declined significantly from Rs 123.14 crore in the third quarter of FY20.

Divi's Laboratories | Company reported a 32.96 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 388.23 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 291.97 crore for the same period previous fiscal, Divi's Labs said in a BSE filing. Consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 1,466.44 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,307.97 crore for the same period year ago.

Canara Bank | Bank announced a reduction in its repo-linked lending rate (RLLR) by 40 basis points (bps) to 6.90 percent. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru-based bank also slashed its marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR) by 20 basis points across various tenors. The revised lending rates will be effective from June 7, Canara Bank said in a statement. All new retail loans (housing, education, vehicle), credit to MSMEs are linked to RLLR.

Vedanta | The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 12,521 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, on the exceptional loss of Rs 17,132 crore, primarily due to impairment of assets in oil and gas, copper and iron ore business. However, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,615 crore in the year-ago period, Vedanta said in a filing to the BSE. The consolidated income of the company during the January-March quarter dropped to Rs 20,382 crore, over Rs 25,096 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

HFCL | The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 9.68 crore for the March 2020 quarter, about 86 percent fall over the year-ago period due to lower revenue. The company, engaged in the business of optical fibre and optical fibre cables and turnkey services, however, said that while the nationwide lockdown from March 25 had affected production at manufacturing units and execution of projects, "there has been no cancellation of any of our orders".

Infibeam Avenues | The company reported a 25 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 19.1 crore for March 2020 quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 25.4 crore in the year-ago period, Infibeam Avenues said in a statement. Its revenue declined 27.4 percent to Rs 135.9 crore in the quarter under review as compared with Rs 187.3 crore in corresponding period of 2018-19, it added.

IRB InvIT | The company reported a dip of 12.6 percent in its consolidated profit to Rs 172.69 crore for the financial year 2019-20. It had clocked a consolidated profit after income tax of Rs 197.76 crore for the financial year 2018-19, IRB InvIT said in a regulatory filing to the BSE. Consolidated total income and gains during 2019-20 stood at Rs 1,270.09 crore, against Rs 1,233.40 crore in the previous financial year.

Jyothy Labs | The company reported a 60.21 percent slump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 26.59 crore in the March quarter, hit by COVID-induced disruptions. It had posted a net profit of Rs 66.83 crore in the January-March quarter of the last fiscal, Jyothy Labs said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations was down 23.83 percent to Rs 393 crore during the period under review as against Rs 515.98 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Aditya Birla Capital | The company reported a 44.2 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 144 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year ended March 2020. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 258 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Revenues during the three months to March 2020 grew to Rs 5,122 crore, from Rs 5,050 crore in the corresponding period of 2018-19.

Bank of Maharashtra | Bank announced a reduction in its repo-linked lending rate (RLLR) by 40 basis points (bps) to 7.05 percent. The revision in RLLR rates will be effective from June 8, the bank said in a release.

Fund flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 97.61 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 47.29 crore in the Indian equity market on June 5, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

BHEL and NCC are the stocks under the F&O ban for June 8. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.