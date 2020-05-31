Trade Setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Nifty50 and BSE Sensex rose 6 percent last week backed by positive global cues amid stimulus in China and European nations along with a roaring rally in banking and financials, breaking the three-week losing streak.

On Monday, the market will first react to Q4 FY20 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, the downward revision of data of the last three quarters, and the lockdown extension on June 1.

FII inflow was strong in the week gone by, with net buying at over Rs 8,000 crore including the Bharti Airtel stake sale deal.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

According to pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 9,438.52 followed by 9,296.73. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,660.47 and 9,740.63.

Nifty Bank

The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 18,898.7 followed by 18,500.2. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 19,526.9 and 19,756.6.

Call option data

Maximum call OI of 19.5 lakh contracts was seen at 10,000 strike, which will act as crucial resistance in the June series.

This is followed by 9,500, which holds 14.54 lakh contracts, and 9,000 strikes, which has accumulated 5.69 lakh contracts.

Significant call writing was seen at the 9,600, which added 1.41 lakh contracts, followed by 10,000 strikes that added 1.31 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was witnessed at 9,300, which shed 1.03 lakh contracts, followed by 9,400 strike, which shed 39,450 contracts.

Put option data

Maximum put OI of 24.67 lakh contracts was seen at 9,000 strike, which will act as crucial support in the June series.

This is followed by 9,600, which holds nearly 15.72 lakh contracts, and 9,900 strikes, which has accumulated 14.72 lakh contracts.

Significant Put writing was seen at 9,000, which added 2.48 lakh contracts, followed by 9,500 strikes, which added 1.85 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

68 stocks saw long build-up

Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long build-up was seen.

9 stocks saw long unwinding

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

31 stocks saw short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering.

Results on June 1

Orient Electric, NK Industries, Magna Electro, Srikalahasthi Pipes, Faze Three Autofab, Birla Cable, Capital India Finance, Acewin Agriteck, Welspun Enterprises, V-Guard Industries, Vindhya Telelinks, Yash Management & Satellite, Universal Cables, Ultramarine Pigments.

Corporate Actions

Stocks in the news

Equitas Holdings: Blackrock Advisors LLC sold 21,99,743 shares at Rs 42.39 per share.

GNFC: Blackrock Advisors LLC sold 8,81,269 shares at Rs 131.58 per share.

Karnataka Bank: Blackrock Advisors LLC sold 16,42,384 shares at Rs 34.83 per share.

NCC: Blackrock Advisors LLC sold 96,19,464 shares at Rs 23.09 per share.

PTC India: Blackrock Advisors LLC sold 17,92,796 shares at Rs 33.46 per share.

Newgen Software: Marathon Edge India Fund bought 4,00,000 shares at Rs 138.99 per share.

V-Mart Retail Q4: Loss at Rs 8.4 cr versus loss at Rs 0.9 cr, revenue at Rs 332.6 cr versus Rs 344.5 cr YoY.

OnMobile Global: Ganesh Murthy resigned as Chief Financial Officer.

Equitas Holdings Q4: Profit at Rs 14.59 cr versus Rs 41.93 cr, revenue at Rs 790 cr versus Rs 602.5 cr YoY.

HCL Technologies: The company showed its intention to acquire Cisco's self-optimizing network (SON) technology.

Dabur India: CRISIL reaffirmed its credit rating at AAA/Stable for long term bank facilities.

Andhra Paper Q4: Profit at Rs 92.92 crore versus Rs 59.90 crore, revenue at Rs 279.66 crore versus Rs 375.38 crore YoY.

Metropolis Healthcare Q4: Profit at Rs 15.49 crore versus Rs 42.07 crore, revenue at Rs 206.97 crore versus Rs 222.85 crore YoY.

NCC Q4: Profit at Rs 75.82 crore versus Rs 187.57 crore, revenue at Rs 2,334.41 crore versus Rs 3,761 crore YoY.

Shaily Engineering Plastics Q4: Profit at Rs 6.95 crore versus Rs 3.51 crore, revenue at Rs 79.61 crore versus Rs 77.35 crore YoY.

Dilip Buildcon Q4: Profit at Rs 166.80 crore versus Rs 87.68 crore, revenue at Rs 2,729.66 crore versus Rs 2,571.64 crore YoY.

RCF Q4: Profit at Rs 142.38 crore versus Rs 47.16 crore, revenue at Rs 2,606 crore versus Rs 2,266.98 crore YoY.

Sundaram-Clayton Q4: Profit at Rs 9.21 crore versus Rs 90.71 crore, revenue at Rs 4,340.9 crore versus Rs 5,271 crore YoY.

Jubilant Life Sciences Q4: Profit at Rs 260.49 crore versus loss at Rs 99.3 crore, revenue at Rs 2,307.32 crore versus Rs 2,352.15 crore YoY. Board approved the issuance of secured NCDs upto Rs 100 crore on private placement basis.

3M India Q4: Profit at Rs 60.11 crore versus Rs 60.31 crore, revenue at Rs 673.15 crore versus Rs 742.84 crore YoY.

Bulk deals

Fund Flow

FII & DII data

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought shares worth net Rs 1,460.71 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), too, bought net Rs 967.43 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on May 29, as per provisional data available on the NSE.



