Trade Setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Indian markets witnessed a volatile week falling over a percent with the resurgence of trade tensions between the US and China, rising cases of COVID-19 and an uninspiring Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package.

S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.7 percent, while the Nifty50 was down 1.2 percent. On the broader markets front, the S&P BSE Mid-cap index rose 0.67 percent while the S&P BSE Small-cap index was up 0.47 percent for the week ended May 15.

Experts feel that the volatility in the market is likely to continue and the mood could largely be in favour of the bears.

Note: The OI and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of the three-months data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 9,063.77 followed by 8,990.68. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,196.17 and 9,255.48.

Nifty Bank

The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 18,638.7 followed by 18,443.5. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 19,074.1 and 19,314.3.

Call options data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 17.72 lakh contracts was seen at the 9,500 strike price. It will act as a crucial resistance level in the April series.

This is followed by 9,300 strike price, which holds 8.34 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,000 which has accumulated 8.17 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant call writing was seen at the 9,300 strike price, which added 1.24 lakh contracts, followed by 9,600 strike price that added 87,675 contracts.

A minor call unwinding was witnessed at 9,700 strike price, which shed 42,675 contracts.

Put options data

Maximum put open interest of 24.36 lakh contracts was seen at 9,000 strike price, which will act as crucial support in the April series.

This is followed by 8,500 strike price, which holds 20.38 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,500 strike price, which has accumulated 10.3 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the 8,500 strike price, which added 91,800 contracts followed by 8,800 which added 91,350 contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 9,200 strike price, which shed 90,750 contracts, followed by 9,300 strike price which shed 79,875 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

31 stocks saw long build-up, here are the top 10 stocks in which long build-up was seen.

40 stocks saw long unwinding

Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

45 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

31 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering.

Bulk deals

Corporate Actions

Results on May 18: Bharti Airtel, Torrent Power, Dr Lal Path labs, GSK Pharma, Delta Corp, AstraZeneca Pharma, Allsec Technologies, Monnet Ispat & Energy.

Stocks in the news

Cipla Q4: Profit at Rs 246 cr versus Rs 367.2 cr, revenue at Rs 4,376.2 cr versus Rs 4,404 cr YoY.

Indian Energy Exchange: Westbridge Crossover Fund sold 37.33 lakh shares (1.25% stake) in the company at Rs 160.50-160.52 per share.

Equitas Holdings: Julius Baer Multistock-Emerging Equity Fund sold 27.50 lakh shares (0.8% stake) in company at Rs 49.17 per share.

L&T Technology Q4: Profit rose to Rs 204.8 cr vs Rs 191.5 cr, revenue rose to Rs 1,446.6 cr versus Rs 1,343.1 cr YoY.

IIFL Securities Q4: Profit flat at Rs 37.3 cr, revenue fell to Rs 196.53 cr versus Rs 206.54 cr YoY.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q4: Profit at Rs 102 cr versus Rs 140.5 cr, revenue at Rs 1,026.34 cr versus Rs 1,206.88 cr YoY.

Nippon Life Q4: Profit at Rs 11.88 cr versus Rs 144.93 cr, revenue Rs 254.51 cr versus Rs 323.94 cr YoY.

M&M Financial Q4: Profit at Rs 234.8 cr versus Rs 686.4 cr, revenue at Rs 3,101 cr versus Rs 2,880 cr YoY.

Godrej Consumer Products: Company through its subsidiary acquired balance 25% stake in Canon Chemicals.

L&T Finance Q4: Profit at Rs 386 cr versus Rs 547 cr, revenue at Rs 3,355 cr versus Rs 3,304 cr YoY.

Coromandel International: Company redeemed commercial paper of Rs 300 cr.

Eveready Industries: Battery manufacturing facility at Kolkata partially operational.

Fund flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,388.04 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), too, sold shares of worth Rs 1,225.53 crore in the Indian equity market on May 15, provisional data available on the NSE showed.