Trade Setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Nifty ended in the green in all sessions of the holiday-shortened week that ended on April 30. The index ended on a 7-week high amid positive global cues, progress in trials of a COVID-19 vaccine, hopes of easing of lockdown and another stimulus package from the government. Short covering and rollovers on April expiry also helped the market.

Nifty Bank opened on a strong note on April 30 and rallied nearly 900 points intraday but profit booking at higher levels in the afternoon pulled the index below the opening. The index formed a small-bodied bearish candle, which resembled a Doji pattern on daily charts. The index closed at 21,534.50, up 444.30 points, or 2.11 percent.

For the week and month, the index gained 9.9 percent and 12.5 percent, respectively, which resulted in a strong bullish candle formation on both weekly and monthly scales.

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

According to pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 9,764.58, followed by 9,669.27. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,922.13 and 9,984.37.

Nifty Bank

The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 21,269.8 followed by 21,005.1. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 21,883.1 and 22,231.7.

Call option data

Maximum call OI of 9.04 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,000 strike. It will act as crucial resistance in the May series.

This is followed by 9,500, which holds 8.85 lakh contracts, and 10,500 strikes, which has accumulated 7.12 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at the 10,500 strike, which added 1.81 lakh contracts, followed by 9,800 strike that added 1.53 lakh contracts.

Minor Call unwinding was witnessed at 9,400, which shed 17,025 contracts, followed by 9,300 strikes, which shed 14,925 contracts.

Put option data

Maximum Put OI of 14.07 lakh contracts was seen at 9,500 strike, which will act as crucial support in the May series.

This is followed by 10,000 which holds 5.58 lakh contracts, and 9,200 strikes, which has accumulated 4.24 lakh contracts.

Significant Put writing was seen at 9,500, which added 5.91 lakh contracts, followed by 9,800 strikes, which added 3.36 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

15 stocks saw long build-up

Based on the OI future percentage, here are the stocks in which long build-up was seen.

26 stocks saw long unwinding

Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

4 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in OI, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

100 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in OI, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Rollovers

Bulk deals

Corporate Actions

Stocks in the news

Reliance Industries Q4: Adjusted profit at Rs 10,813 crore versus Rs 12,018 crore, revenue at Rs 1.36 lakh crore versus Rs 1.41 lakh crore QoQ

Tech Mahindra Q4: Profit at Rs 803.9 crore versus Rs 1,145.9 crore; revenue at Rs 9,490.2 crore versus Rs 9,654.6 crore QoQ.

Hindustan Unilever Q4: Profit at Rs 1,519 crore versus Rs 1,538 crore, revenue at Rs 9,011 crore versus Rs 9,945 crore YoY.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: The company partially resumed operations at Ahmednagar plant.

RBL Bank: The bank appointed Deepak Kumar as the Chief Risk Officer for a period of two years.

Tata Motors: The company sold and transferred GDC business on a slump sale basis for Rs 10.3 crore to subsidiary TML Business Services.​

GE Power India: The company resumes operations at Durgapur plant

ICICI Lombard General Insurance: The company posted a 23.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its March quarter (Q4) net profit at Rs 281.93 crore due to a reduction in underwriting losses.

Yes Bank: The bank said it has appointed Neeraj Dhawan as its chief risk officer with immediate effect for a period of three years.

Coal India: The company reported an 11 percent decline in production to 40.38 million tonnes in April. It had posted a total production of 45.30 million tonne (MT) in the corresponding month of the previous financial year.

Eicher Motors April auto sales: Total sales went down 98% at 85 units against 3,961 units (YoY).

Escorts April tractor sales: Total tractor sales went down 86.6% at 705 units against 5,264 Units (YoY). Domestic tractor sales went down 87.7% at 613 units against 4,986 units (YoY). Tractor exports went down 66.9% at 92 units against 278 units (YoY).

Mahindra & Mahindra April tractor sales: Total sales went down 83% at 4,772 units against 28,552 units (YoY). Total domestic sales went down 83% at 4,716 units against 27,495 units (YoY). Total exports went down 95% at 56 units against 1,057 units (YoY).

Maruti Suzuki April auto sales: Company saw zero sales in domestic market as all production facilities were closed. Exported 632 units from Mundra port.

Fund flow

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,968.8 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), too, bought shares worth Rs 579.03 crore in the Indian equity market on April 30, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

