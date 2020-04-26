Trade Setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

After two weeks of gains, the bears once again took control of the D-Street in the week ended April 24 amid rising COVID-19 cases and delayed financial stimulus. The BSE Sensex corrected 0.83 percent during the week, while the Nifty50 lost 1.2 percent. The carnage was worse in the broader markets as both BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap index fell around 3 percent each. Other factors that weighed on investor sentiment during the week include the possible extension of lockdown, closure of debt schemes by Franklin Templeton fund, and the sharp fall oil prices. However, the volatility cooled of with India VIX falling 8.15 percent from 42.59 to 39.11 levels on a weekly closing basis. Close Globally also markets remained in await and watch mode after the recent rally. related news Market Week Ahead: 10 key factors that will keep traders busy

India remains a great long-term domestic demand story: Jefferies' Chris Wood

What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know Experts expect the rangebound trade to continue in the coming truncated week amid hopes of another stimulus package and global cues.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this story are aggregates of the three-months data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance level for the Nifty

According to the pivot charts, the key support level on the Nifty is placed at 9,098.17 followed by 9,041.93. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,253.77 and 9,353.13.

Nifty Bank

The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 19,418.0 followed by 19,249.3. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 19,852.8 and 20,118.9.

Call options data

Maximum call OI of 22.59 lakh contracts was seen at the 9,500 strike price. It will act as a crucial resistance level in the April series.

This is followed by 9,000 strike, which holds 14.7 lakh contracts, and 9,800, which has accumulated 11.95 lakh contracts.

Significant call writing was seen at the 9,500 strike, which added 5.35 lakh contracts, followed by 9,400 strike that added 4.9 lakh contracts.

Minor Call unwinding was witnessed at 8,700 strike price, which shed 7,800 contracts.

Put options data

Maximum put OI of 29.77 lakh contracts was seen at 9,000 strike, which will act as crucial support in the April series.

This is followed by 8,500, which holds 20.62 lakh contracts, and 8,800 strikes, which has accumulated 10.37 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at the 8,900 strike, which added 1.90 lakh contracts, followed by 9,100 strike, which added 1.70 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 9,000 strike, which shed 4.18 lakh contracts followed by 9,300 which shed 2.88 lakh contracts.

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

Based on OI future percentage, here are the stocks in which long build-up was seen.

46 stocks saw long unwinding

Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

73 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

148 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

Corporate Actions

Madhav Infra Project: The company will trade ex-split (face value reduced from Rs 10 to Rs 1) with effect from April 27.

Britannia Industries: The company will quote ex-dividend (Rs 35 per share) from April 29.

Pfizer: The company will consider dividend on April 27.

Manappuram Finance: The company will mull fundraising on April 27.

TVS Motor: The company will consider fundraising on April 28.

JK Paper: The company will mull the proposal of share buyback on April 28.

Sundaram Clayton: The company will consider fundraising on April 30.

Stocks in the news

Bank of Baroda: Board approved raising of additional capital fund up to Rs 13,500 crore upto March 31, 2021.​

Mindtree Q4: Profit rose 4.7% to Rs 206.2 cr, revenue increased 4.3% to Rs 2,050.5 cr QoQ.

NALCO: ICICI Pru MF (ARB) Bharat 22 ETF bought 1,71,09,821 shares in the company at Rs 34.43 per share.

Zee Learn: Debshankar Mukhopadhyay resigned as CEO, the company appointed Vikash Kumar Kar as CEO.

Torrent Pharma: The company issued NCDs on a private placement basis for Rs 195 crore.

Tata Steel: Board approved the issue of additional debt securities (NCDs) up to Rs 5,000 crore on private placement basis.

Maral Overseas: The company resumed operation of manufacturing unit located at Khargone, Madhya Pradesh.

MEP Infrastructure: Julius Baer Wealth Advisors (India) bought a 2.42% stake in March quarter.

NHPC: NHPC raised Rs 750 crore through private placement of secured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative, non-convertible AB Series Bonds.

Clariant Chemicals: Manufacturing units/factories in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are back in partial operation with limited capacity.

Suven Pharma: CRISIL assigned A/Stable rating to the company's long term bank loans, A1 rating to short term bank loans.

Fund flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 207.29 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 993.98 crore in the Indian equity market on April 24, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

No security is under the F&O ban for April 27. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.