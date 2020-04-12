Trade Setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The BSE Sensex and Nifty50 climbed nearly 13 percent in the week ended April 9. This was the biggest weekly gain since May 2009 as investors cheered renewed FII buying interest and receding number of coronavirus cases across the globe.

However, experts are not convinced of the rally and feel that going forward, the market mood will be dictated by news flow around the spread of COVID-19 and extension to the current lockdown rather than March quarter earnings which seem to have already been priced in.

"The COVID-19 situation remains fluid and uncertainty still looms on the possible economic impact of the outbreak. However, in the coming week it is expected that market will be guided by global sentiments with sudden gap ups or gap downs. Any negative surprises with respect to the lockdown will also have an impact on bourses," Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO at SAMCO Securities & StockNote told Moneycontrol.

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 8,968.18, followed by 8,824.47. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,191.98 and 9,272.07.

Nifty Bank

The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 19,390.9, followed by 18,868.2. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 20,212.3 and 20,511.0.

Call options data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 14.56 lakh contracts was seen at the 9,000 strike price. It will act as a crucial resistance level in the April series.

This is followed by 9,500 strike price, which holds 12.19 lakh contracts in open interest, and 8,500, which has accumulated 8.31 lakh contracts in open interest.

Minor call writing was seen at the 9,500 strike price, which added 54,600 contracts, followed by 9,100 strike price that added 43,650 contracts.

Call unwinding was witnessed at 9,000 strike price, which shed 86,025 contracts, followed by 9,300 strike which shed 68,700 contracts.

Put options data

Maximum put open interest of 17.70 lakh contracts was seen at 8,500 strike price, which will act as crucial support in the April series.

This is followed by 9,000 strike price, which holds 16.52 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,500 strike price, which has accumulated 7.68 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the 8,500 strike price, which added 3.51 lakh contracts, followed by 9,000 strike, which added 2.29 contracts.

No significant put unwinding was seen at on April 9.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

75 stocks saw long build-up

Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long build-up was seen.

8 stocks saw long unwinding

Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

6 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the stocks in which short build-up was seen.

57 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

Corporate Actions

Dr Reddy's Labs: API manufacturing plant 5 at Miryalaguda, Telangana received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from USFDA.

ITI: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and ITI likely to ink a deal soon to produce portable ventilators after COVID-19.

SMS Pharmaceuticals: USFDA requested all manufacturers to withdraw Ranitidine products from the US market.

OnMobile Global: Board approved the proposal for buyback of shares upto 1,93,21,429 for the amount of upto Rs 54.10 crore.

VST Tillers: Power tillers sales in March down 58.6% to 1,585 units, tractors sales down 60.6% to 390 units YoY.

CSB Bank: CRISIL assigned A1+ rating to the proposed issue of Rs 2,000 crore each of certificate of deposits and short term fixed deposits programme.

Piramal Enterprises: Arundhati Bhattacharya resigned as Independent Director, will take the role as Chairperson and CEO in another company.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: D Krishnakumar resigned as Vice President & Chief Risk Officer.

National Fertilizers: ICRA downgraded ratings on long term-CC limits and term loans to AA- from AA and also revised the outlook to stable from negative.

Godrej Consumer Products: Company will report around high teens India revenue decline in the January-March quarter and sees consolidated sales declining around low double-digit in rupee terms for Q4.

IndiGrid: Company looks to acquire Rs 1,080 crore transmission project and intends to add solar energy in the portfolio.

SRF: Few plants belonging to essential goods value chain in Dahej Chemicals Complex, Gujarat resumed operations.

Sakthi Finance: ICRA placed ratings of programmes/debt instruments 'under watch with developing implications'.

Gulf Oil Lubricants: Board declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share for FY20.

JK Paper: CRISIL reaffirmed long term rating at AA-/Stable for company's bank facilities.

Shukra Pharmaceuticals: Looking at requirements of pharmaceutical drug and medicine supply, the board decided to resume business and factory operations.

HDFC: MF in March quarter raised stake to 9.52% (from 8.99% QoQ), insurance companies to 8.06% (from 7.29%), but FPIs reduced to 70.88% (from 72.75%).

SBI Cards: MFs raised stake in March quarter to 3.04% (from 1.60% before listing), FPIs to 4.07% (from 3.53%).

JCT: Textile division in Punjab has secured an order for the supply of 10 lakh pcs of personal protective coverall (garments) to be used by the people engaged in the treatment of those affected by COVID-19.

Tyroon Tea: Company started operation at tea garden at Jorhat, Assam.

Axis Bank: MF in March quarter raised stake to 20.51% (from 18.89% QoQ), insurance companies to 2.21% (from 1.93%), but FPIs reduced to 45.49% (from 48.35%).

Future Consumer: Company appointed Sailesh Kedawat as the Chief Financial Officer.

Motherson Sumi Systems: ICRA its rating AA+ 'placed on watch with negative implications' for the company's term loan, fund-based facilities, and non-fund based bank facilities.

Bharat Dynamics: BDL recorded a turnover of Rs 3,095 crore (provisional) for FY21 against Rs 3,069 crore in previous year. Order book of the company as on April 1 stood at Rs 7,413 crore (provisional).

Gujarat Alkalies: Company has started partial operation of Hydrogen Peroxide Plant at Vadodara Complex.​

Godawari Power & Ispat: Company resumed partial operations by commencing mining operations in Ari Dongri iron ore mines.

Cadila Healthcare: Zydus received tentative approval from the USFDA for Empagliflozin tablets, antidiabetic drug.

KSB: Company launched CHTRa, a heavy-duty API pump handling petroleum, petrochemical and water transfer.

Jubilant Life Sciences: CRISIL assigned long term rating at AA and placed on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' for total bank loan facilities.

Transgene Biotek: Company received Certificate of Patent from Australia for novel oral delivery platform technology that delivers different biologically active ingredients.

Tech Mahindra: After modification, the company will acquire 51% of Cerium Systems upfront for enterprise value upto Rs 245 crore and balance 49% will be acquired over the next 3 years.

Tech Mahindra: After modification in details, Zen 3 Infosolutions (America) Inc acquisition deal is expected to be closed by April 15.

Sterling and Wilson Solar: India Ratings withdrew ratings on Rs 300 crore commercial paper as the company has fully repaid CPs.

IDFC First Bank: CRISIL assigned FAAA/Stable rating to fixed deposit program of Rs 50,000 crore.

ICICI Lombard: Company, Flipkart and Go Digit General Insurance come together to offer COVID-19 focused health insurance policies.

Chalet Hotels: India Ratings reaffirmed ratings at BBB+ and A2+ for the term loans & fund based working capital limits and the non-fund based working capital limits respectively. The outlook which was positive earlier has been placed on 'Rating Watch Negative'.

Fund flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,737.62 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares of worth Rs 466.02 crore in the Indian equity market on April 9, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

No security is under the F&O ban for April 13. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.