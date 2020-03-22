Trade Setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The equity markets continued to bleed profusely in the week ended March 20 as coronavirus fears roiled investor sentiment worldwide. The carnage was doused, albeit slightly, by the relief rally on Friday, but the overall mood still remains sombre despite stimulus packages from various central banks across the world.

The BSE Sensex and Nifty cracked more than 12 percent, the biggest weekly loss since October 2008, the height of the global financial crisis.

Experts feel the regulator's measures may support the market from free-fall, but the sentiment is so dire across the globe due to COVID-19, that the weakness and volatility are likely to continue till the virus spread gets arrested.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services also feels while it was very difficult to predict the bottom of the market, it always rewards investors in the long term who take the benefit of such sharp fall. "Markets may continue to fall in the near term, and that’s the time to start becoming greedy."

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The OI and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of the three-months data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 8,321.43, followed by 7,897.42. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,026.23 and 9,307.02.

Nifty Bank

The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 19,413.54 followed by 18,509.47. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 21,073.14 and 21,828.67.

Call options data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 14.49 lakh contracts was seen at the 9,000 strike price. It will act as a crucial resistance level in the March series.

This is followed by 9,500 strike price, which holds 12.23 lakh contracts in open interest, and 8,500, which has accumulated 9.96 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant call writing was seen at the 9,500 strike price, which added 2.36 lakh contracts, followed by 9,200 strike price that added 1.77 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was witnessed at 8,200 strike which shed 68,475 contracts, followed by 8,500 strike which shed 44,850 contracts.

Put options data

Maximum put open interest of 20.11 lakh contracts was seen at 8,500 strike price, which will act as crucial support in the March series.

This is followed by 8,000 strike price, which holds 19.19 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,000 strike price, which has accumulated 16.73 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the 8,000 strike price, which added 9.01 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 9,500 strike price, which shed 52,125 contracts, followed by 8,100 strike price which shed 40,350 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

63 stocks saw long build-up

4 stocks saw long unwinding

Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

11 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

68 stocks witnessed short-covering

Bulk deals

Key corporate actions taking place in the coming week:

Stocks in news

Hero MotoCorp: HeroMotoCorp has decided to halt all operations at India, Columbia, Bangladesh with immediate effect. HeroMotoCorp has put all manufacturing plants on hold till March 31.

Dalmia Bharat: Dalmia Bharat approved a proposal to buy back shares worth up to Rs 500 crore. The company further said it intends to buy not more than 71,42,857 shares at a maximum price of Rs 700 per unit.

Tata Motors: With Maharashtra recording the highest number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India, Tata Motors is preparing for a one-week complete shutdown of its Pune plant.

IRCTC: IRCTC has ordered the closure of all onboard catering services in mail or express trains from March 22 until further notice in view of the coronavirus outbreak, according to an order from the railway subsidiary on March 20.

SBI Life Insurance: Gregory Zeluck resigns as non-executive director w.e.f March 20.

Hindustan Unilever: To reduce prices of sanitizers, handwash and floor cleaners by 15%

YES Bank: Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal on Saturday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering probe against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and his family members, officials said.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,345.95 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 2,431.24 crore in the Indian equity market on March 20, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Fund flow

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

There are 9 stocks under the F&O ban for March 23. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

YES Bank, Adani Enterprises, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, Jindal Steel & Power, Just Dial, NCC, Punjab National Bank and PVR are present in the list.