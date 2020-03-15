Trade Setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Benchmark indices lost more than 9 percent in the week ended March 13, though the sharp rebound on last Friday from lower circuit levels soothed sentiment and curtailed losses to major extent.

The recovery seen on Friday was largely driven by value-buying, rally in global peers on more stimulus hopes, short-covering and DIIs buying. But overall sentiment still remains negative due to the fast-spreading novel coronavirus outside of China.

The sell-off seen last week was driven by rising cases in the United States and Europe, and Covid-19 being labelled a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

The BSE Sensex closed at 34,103.48 with a loss of 3,473.14 points, while the Nifty50 plunged 1,034.25 to 9,955.20.

Experts feel the intermittent rally could be possible, but overall the sentiment may remain weak and volatility is likely to be on the higher side as the solid recovery is unlikely unless the number of infected cases worldwide drop drastically.

"Policymakers globally are still trying to figure the right measures to fix the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Concerns over the economic damage this outbreak could lead to will most likely weigh on the market for a while. Markets would take a while to recover from this significant price damage. While volatility may continue in coming days, we could see intermittent relief rallies. However, these are likely to be short-lived," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The OI and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of the three-months data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 8,953.77 followed by 7,952.33. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,558.02 and 11,160.83.

Nifty Bank

The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 22,455.13, followed by 19,743.87. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,774.23 and 28,382.07.

Call options data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 16.92 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,000 strike price. It will act as a crucial resistance level in the March series. This is followed by 10,500 strike price, which holds 11.77 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,500 which has accumulated 8.78 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant call writing was seen at the 9,500 strike price, which added 4.43 lakh contracts, followed by 10,200 strike price that added 40,650 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 10,000 strike price which shed 1.78 lakh contracts.

Put options data

Maximum Put open interest of 22.04 lakh contracts was seen at 9,500 strike price, which will act as crucial support in the March series. This is followed by 10,000 strike price, which holds 19.3 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,500 strike price, which has accumulated 13.4 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the 9,700 strike price, which added 4,275 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 10,000 strike price, which shed 3.97 lakh contracts, followed by 9,500 strike price which shed 3.4 lakh contracts and 10,500 strike which shed 1.93 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

27 stocks saw long build-up

Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, 27 stocks witnessed long build-up on March 13.

19 stocks saw long unwinding

10 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the stocks in which short build-up was seen.

90 stocks witnessed short covering

Bulk deals

Stocks in news

YES Bank: ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC to invest Rs 3,100 crore in Yes Bank.

Transformers and Rectifiers: The company got Rs 130 crore order for supply & service of transformers from Power Grid.

Wipro: The company and PLEXIS Healthcare Systems ink global strategic partnership to accelerate digital transformation for healthcare payers.

RCF: ICRA cut RCF's long-term rating to AA- from AA.

RITES: The company secured a consulting work award with fee income of Rs 60 crore from Kerala Government.

Sunteck Realty: The company issued commercial paper of Rs 25 crore.

Onward Technologies: The company released mortgaged immovable property in Pune.

Navneet Education: The company issued commercial paper of Rs 30 crore to JM Financial Mutual Fund.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 6,027.58 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 5,867.9 crore in the Indian equity market on March 13, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Fund flow

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

No stock is under the F&O ban for March 16. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.