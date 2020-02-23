Trade Setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The market remained lacklustre for the second consecutive week ended February 20 as investors continued to monitor the coronavirus outbreak which has raised fears over global growth.

As a result, Moody's cut India's FY20 growth forecast to 5.4 percent (from 6.6 percent earlier), which also hit sentiments.

The BSE Sensex declined 0.21 percent to 41,170.12 and the Nifty50 fell 0.27 percent to 12,080.85, underperforming broader markets.

BSE Midcap index gained 0.21 percent and Smallcap rose 0.44 percent during the holiday-shortened week.

Experts expect the market to remain volatile in the coming week as well on the back of derivative expiry on February 27 and coronavirus situation.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services feels that the market would continue tracking global developments around coronavirus and thus could continue witnessing volatility.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,050.87 followed by 12,020.93. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,131.37 and 12,181.93.

Nifty Bank

The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,735.03 followed by 30,527.27. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,117.93 and 31,293.07.

Call options data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 34.46 lakh contracts was seen at the 12,200 strike price. It will act as a crucial resistance level in the February series.

This is followed by 12,300 strike price, which holds 27.13 lakh contracts in open interest, and 12,100, which has accumulated 26.04 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant call writing was seen at the 12,200 strike price, which added 13.28 lakh contracts, followed by 12,100 strike price that added 8.52 lakh contracts.

Significant call unwinding was witnessed at 11,500 strike price, which shed 20,025 lakh contracts, followed by 11,800 which shed 3,675 lakh contracts.

Put options data

Maximum Put open interest of 39.98 lakh contracts was seen at 12,000 strike price, which will act as crucial support in the February series. This is followed by 11,800 strike price, which holds 24.76 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,900 strike price, which has accumulated 21.01 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the 11,700 strike price, which added 4.28 lakh contracts, followed by 11,900 strike, which added 4.15 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 12,000 strike price, which shed 2.06 lakh contracts, followed by 11,600 strike price which shed 29,400 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

41 stocks saw long build-up

Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long build-up was seen.

25 stocks saw long unwinding

Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

49 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

27 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

Corporate action

Here are key corporate actions taking place on February 24:

Stocks in the news

Biocon: Biocon received three observations from the US health regulator following inspection of its insulin manufacturing facility in Malaysia. The USFDA had conducted a pre-approval inspection of Biocon's subsidiary Biocon Sdn BHd's manufacturing facility in Malaysia for Insulin Glargine between February 10 and 21.

Bharti Infratel: Company said its board will meet on February 24 to chart out the future course of action following the telecom department's approval for merger with Indus Towers. The combination of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers will create a pan-India tower company with over 163,000 towers, operating across all 22 telecom service areas. The combined entity will be the largest tower company in the world outside China.

Bajaj Holdings: Company to pay Rs 40 per share interim dividend

Bajaj Auto: Company to pay Rs 120 per share interim dividend

Wipro: Wipro Digital, the digital business unit of IT major Wipro, on Friday said it has acquired digital customer experience (CX) firm Rational Interaction. However, Wipro Digital didn't disclose the acquisition amount.

Bajaj Finance: Company to pay Rs 10 per share interim dividend

Interglobe Aviation: Company in talks with Jetstar, Qantas for codeshare partnership

Bajaj Finserv: Company to pay Rs 5 per share interim dividend

Arvind Fashions: CARE cuts long term rating to A- from A

PVR: Opened 5 screens multiplex at Nilamber Triumph Mall, Vadodara

Indiabulls Housing: ICRA cuts long term rating to AA from AA+

Mahindra & Mahindra: Unit to sell entire stake in Cleansolar Renewable Energy, Divine Solren, Neo Solren

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,495.25 crore, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares of worth Rs 699.62 crore in the Indian equity market on February 20, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Fund flow

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Yes Bank is under the F&O ban for February 24. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.